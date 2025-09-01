MG Motor Australia has unveiled further details of its highly anticipated MGU9 ute, ahead of its launch later this year. Designed and tested specifically for Australian conditions, the newcomer aims to combine rugged durability with SUV-like refinement and a raft of unique innovations.

At the heart of the MGU9 is a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and BorgWarner Super Select 4WD system. With electronically controlled locking differentials at both axles, the drivetrain is tuned to balance highway composure with off-road ability. The ute’s robust chassis supports a 3.5-tonne towing capacity, while advanced anti-corrosion treatments are designed to withstand Australia’s toughest environments.

One of the model’s standout features is an electric opening tailgate with a built-in step. With the press of a button, the tailgate lowers to provide easier access to the tub, enhancing both safety and convenience. There are even built-in cup holders, allowing the tailgate to double as seating at job sites, campsites, or weekend getaways.

1

The MGU9 adopts double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link independent rear, a set-up more typical of premium SUVs. Benchmarking across highways, rural roads and off-road tracks has, MG says, fine-tuned the ride to deliver both strong handling and comfort.

Inside, MG promises refinement without compromise. The cabin is fitted with dual 12.3-inch digital displays, premium finishes and ergonomic design. Comfort features include heated front and rear seats, ventilation and massage functions for the driver, and layered cushioning to reduce fatigue on long drives.

The ute meets Euro NCAP five-star standards, with a package that includes Bosch ESP 9.3, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and multiple airbags. High-strength body materials further bolster crash protection.

2

MG Motor Australia Business Director Kevin Gannon said the ute reflects the brand’s ambition to push into one of Australia’s most competitive segments. “Australians no longer have to choose between performance and refinement,” he said. “The MGU9 delivers both, along with features that will surprise buyers for all the right reasons.”

With its blend of heavy-duty capability and SUV-inspired luxury, the MGU9 is another bold new step by MG into popular Australian vehicle segments.