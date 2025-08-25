MG Motor Australia has confirmed that pre-orders are now open for the MGU9, the company’s first foray into the country’s highly contested ute segment. Customers can secure their vehicle online or through dealerships, with early buyers receiving a $1000 MG OEM accessory package.

Kevin Gannon, Business Director ICE at MG Motor Australia, said the launch of the MGU9 represents an important milestone for the brand: “The MGU9 has been designed for and tested on Australia’s demanding roads and trails to deliver the capability drivers expect, while offering the innovation, comfort and value that MG has become known for.”

2

The MGU9 has been developed to combine traditional ute toughness with the refinement of a modern SUV. Built on a robust chassis and tuned for local conditions, MG says it balances on-road comfort with genuine off-road durability.

Key engineering highlights include an advanced multi-link rear suspension system, an 8-speed transmission paired with a 4WD drivetrain, and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity. Together, these features aim to provide both heavy-duty practicality and confidence-inspiring performance on any terrain.

Inside, the MGU9 places a strong emphasis on comfort and driver wellbeing. A spacious cabin features high-quality finishes, supportive seating, and thoughtful touches designed to reduce fatigue on long journeys. Practical elements include an easy-access tub and a discreet foldable rear step to simplify loading and entry.

The arrival of the MGU9 marks MG’s boldest product expansion in Australia to date, signalling its intent to compete with established rivals in one of the nation’s most iconic vehicle categories.

Customers can pre-order the MGU9 now, either online or through their nearest MG dealership.