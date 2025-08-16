Electric vehicle uptake has been incremental the past year but continues to grow. Clearly, a number of factors still put off many people, primarily range anxiety – the fear of an EV’s battery running out before reaching a destination.

However, EVs have come a long way, even in just a few years, and not only are there many more

options than even five years ago, advancements in battery technology mean that driving ranges are longer than ever, easing range anxiety. Here are the 10 longest range EVs that you can buy for under $60,000 in Australia.



Kia EV3 Air Long Range: 604km

1

Kia launched its smallest electric SUV yet earlier in 2025, with the EV3 priced from $47,600 plus

on-road costs. But we think the standout model in the EV3 range is the Air Long Range, which is

priced from $53,315 +ORC and offers up to a huge 604km of range on the WLTP cycle (see note) from its 81.4kWh battery.

The EV3 Air Long Range uses a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, giving spritely performance and it

can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 31 minutes. Add in the EV3’s long standard

equipment list, practical cabin for its size and fun driving experience and it’s a great option.



XPeng G6 Long Range and BYD Seal 6 Premium: 570km

1

Two EVs in Australia under $60,000 give an impressive 570km of range: the XPeng G6 Long

Range and BYD Seal. Priced from $59,800 +ORC, the XPeng G6 Long Range falls just under our

$60,000 price ceiling but gives the second longest range available in that price bracket from its

87.5kWh battery, while its 280kW peak DC charging ability is also the highest in this group. Its

210kW/440Nm outputs give a 6.2 second 0-100km/h time.

1

Proving that SUVs are less efficient than sedans, the BYD Seal (above) achieves the same 570km WLTP range as the G6 but from a smaller 82.56kWh battery. Its charging speed is less at 150kW, but it’s still capable of a 0-80 percent charge in as little as 37 minutes. Its 230kW/360Nm rear-mounted electric motor gives healthy performance with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.9 seconds.



Volkswagen ID.4 Pro: 544km

1

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro launched locally earlier this year priced from $59,990 +ORC with a

77kWh battery giving a WLTP-rated range of 544km. The battery can be charged at up to 175kW,

resulting in a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 28 minutes.

The ID.4 Pro uses a 210kW/545Nm rear-mounted electric motor, while moving up the range to the

GTX model further adds a front-mounted motor for a 250kW output and claimed 5.4-second 0-

100km/h run, though a slight range reduction to 522km.



Skoda Elroq 85 Select: 529km

1

Skoda’s new Elroq sits below the Enyaq that’s already on sale in Australia with its smaller body

and a smaller price tag, with a $54,990 +ORC price for the entry-level 85 Select model. According

to the WLTP cycle, it can travel 529km on a charge from its 77kWh battery.

Like the Volkswagen ID.4, the Elroq uses a 210kW rear-mounted electric motor for a claimed 6.6-

second 0-100km/h time. It can be charged at up to 175kW, for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little

as 28 minutes – unsurprisingly identical to the ID.4 that also uses the same battery set up.

MG4 Long Range 77: 530km

1

The popular MG4 electric hatchback is offered in a variety of models in Australia, from the entry

level 125kW Excite 51 to the fire breathing XPower hot hatch, but the model that can travel the

furthest is the 77 Long Range. As the name suggests, it uses a 77kWh battery for a claimed WLTP

range of 530km – almost 100km more than the one-step-below Essence 64kWh model.

With a 180kW/350Nm rear-mounted motor, the MG4 Long Range can hit 100km/h in 6.5 seconds,

while its peak 144kW charging speed enables a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 38 minutes.



Tesla Model 3 RWD: 520km

1

One of the most popular electric cars of all time, the Tesla Model 3 is currently priced from $54,900

+ORC for the entry-level RWD model, which gives a claimed WLTP range of 520km.

Tesla doesn’t disclose battery sizes or performance outputs, but the Model 3 RWD is said to use a

battery of around 60kWh with a 200kW electric motor that enables it to hit 100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Using a 220kW charger, a Model 3 RWD can charge from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.



Hyundai Kona Electric 150kW: 505km

1

The Hyundai Kona Electric is offered with two drivetrains in Australia: a standard range (48.6 kWh)

with a WLTP range of 370km and an extended range (64.8 kWh) with a range of up to 505km. The

former uses a 99kW front-mounted motor with the higher-powered version making 150kW.

Prices for the Kona Electric start at $54,000 +ORC for the entry-level model, with the larger battery

and more powerful motor (the Kona Electric with the most range) priced at $58,000. It can charge

at up to 100kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 45 minutes.



BYD Sealion 7 Premium: 482km

1

So far one of the best-selling EVs in Australia in 2025, the BYD Sealion 7 was only launched

locally earlier in the year but has earned a long list of customers. Two models are available and in

entry-level Premium spec, the Sealion 7 offers the best driving range at 482km from its 82.6kWh

battery.

Priced from $54,990 +ORC, the Sealion 7 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 32

minutes and it can be charged at up to 150kW, while it uses a 230kW/380Nm rear-mounted motor

for spritely performance.



Zeekr 7X: 480km

1

It’s not yet officially on sale quite yet in Australia – the brand reportedly has over 1000 pre-orders –

but the Zeekr 7X is already impressing with its low $57,900 +ORC price tag, 480km WLTP range

and keen 310kW/440Nm outputs for a claimed 6.0-second 0-100km/h time.

However, spend $63,900 +ORC to get to the Long Range model and an impressive 615km of

range is claimed. Regardless of 7X chosen, it can charge at up to 450kW for a 10-80 per cent

charge time of around 15 minutes – if you find a charger fast enough.



Deepal S07: 475km

1

Newcomer to Australia Deepal is currently only offering its S07 mid-size SUV, which is priced from

$53,900 +ORC. Just one model is available, which uses a 79.9kWh battery for a claimed WLTP

range of 475km. The battery can be charged at up to 92kW for a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge

in 50 minutes.

The single S07 variant uses a single 160kW/320Nm motor located on the rear axle, good enough

for an estimated 0-100km/h time of around seven seconds.

Note: WLTP Cycle, or Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, is a globally harmonized standard for determining fuel consumption and emissions of vehicles, including electric vehicles. The WLTP cycle consists of four phases representing different driving conditions: low, medium, high, and extra high speeds.