While most of our spec battles at WhichCar by Wheels involve comparison of two rival products in the same segment, it’s also instructive to do one between variants of one popular model to see which suits your needs. With that in mind, if you’re searching for a mid-size SUV, which Hyundai Tucson should you buy?

The Tucson won the Wheels Best Medium SUV 2025 thanks to a variety of factors, including its value, efficient hybrid drivetrain, long list of features, awesome practicality and pleasant driving experience. If that piqued your interest in the Tucson, the question runs to which you should buy: the entry-level or top-spec Premium?

3

Pricing

2026 Hyundai Tucson pricing (plus on-road costs):

Tucson 2.0L 2WD: $38,100

Tucson 1.6T hybrid 2WD: $42,600

Elite 2.0L 2WD: $43,100

Elite 1.6T hybrid 2WD: $48,100

Elite N Line 1.6T hybrid 2WD: $50,600

Elite 1.6T hybrid AWD: $50,600

Elite N Line 1.6T hybrid AWD: $53,100

Premium 1.6T hybrid AWD: $58,100

Premium N Line 1.6T hybrid AWD: $59,600

Tucson 2.0L 2WD Tucson Premium hybrid AWD Starting price $38,100 plus on-road costs $58,100 plus on-road costs Premium paint $750 – $1000 extra $750 – $1000 extra Warranty Five-year/unlimited km (+ two extra years if serviced at Hyundai) Five-year/unlimited km (+ two extra years if serviced at Hyundai) Service intervals Annually/every 15,000km Annual/every 15,000km Five-year service cost $1871 ($374 per year) $2042 ($408 per year) Roadside assistance 12 months, extended another 12 months with each dealer service 12 months, extended another 12 months with each dealer service

Dimensions

Regardless of model chosen, the Tucson is a decently-sized medium SUV with ample room for at least four people and their luggage. In hybrid form, the Tucson has one of the largest boots in the segment at 582 litres with the seats up and a huge 1903 litres with them folded.

Despite not featuring a battery or rear differential, the petrol drivetrain’s boot is actually 43 litres smaller and that’s because it – almost uniquely in the segment – features a full-size alloy spare wheel versus the hybrid’s space saver.

Tucson 2.0L 2WD Tucson Premium hybrid AWD Length 4640mm 4640mm Width 1865mm 1865mm Height 14665mm 1665mm Wheelbase 2755mm 2755mm Weight 1495kg 1686kg Luggage space 539/1860 litres 582/1903 litres

Equipment

Of course, the more expensive model is bound to feature more standard features than the entry level car. But the Tucson Premium is particularly well equipped in the segment, offering seemingly everything you could ever want in a mid-size SUV. Highlights include leather trim, heated/ventilated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and five USB-C chargers with a wireless phone charger as well.

That’s not to say that the base model Tucson is badly equipped, far from it, but it does have less kit as you’d expect for $20,000 less. Instead of leather trim, there’s cloth, smaller wheels, basic reflector LED headlights, manual wipers and no sunroof. But there’s still access to the Bluelink app to remote start the car, electric lumbar adjustment, climate control with rear air vents and five USB-C ports. The Premium justifies its extra spend here, but the base model is still well equipped for its positioning.

Tucson 2.0L 2WD Tucson Premium hybrid AWD Wheels 17-inch alloy with a full-size alloy spare 19-inch alloy with a space-saver spare Headlights LED reflector LED projector with adaptive high beam Wipers Manual Rain-sensing automatic Front seat adjustment Six-way manual driver with electric lumbar adjustment, four-way manual passenger 10-way electric driver with memory, 8-way electric passenger Upholstery Cloth Leather (with heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats) Steering wheel Leather Leather (with heating) Push button start Yes (with remote start) Yes (with remote start) Climate control Dual-zone automatic with rear vents Dual-zone automatic with rear vents In-car charging 5 x USB-C (front and rear) 5 x USB-C (front and rear), wireless charger Sunroof No Panoramic

Powertrains

For the 2026 model year, Hyundai Australia is only offering two powertrains in the Tucson range: a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre or a turbocharged 1.6-litre turbo hybrid. While the hybrid is available in each Tucson model, the 2.0-litre petrol engine is limited to the base and mid-spec Elite.

4

Both use a six-speed automatic transmission as standard, and while the petrol is front-drive only, Elite buyers can choose the hybrid in front- or all-wheel drive and the Premium is all-wheel drive only. Despite pushing out a lot more grunt, the hybrid is also significantly more fuel efficient with a 5.3L/100km claim versus the petrol’s 8.1L/100km claim. The hybrid also emits a lot less: 121g/km versus 184g/km and the benefits of the hybrid drivetrain are so clear, we wonder why Hyundai is offering the petrol engine.

Tucson 2.0L 2WD Tucson Premium hybrid AWD Engine 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid Peak outputs 115kW/192Nm 172kW/367Nm Combined fuel consumption 8.1L/100km 5.3L/100km Transmission Six-speed automatic Six-speed automatic Claimed emissions 184g/km 121g/km Fuel type/tank size 54 litres/91RON regular unleaded 52 litres/91RON regular unleaded

Safety

The Tucson range earned a five-star ANCAP rating in 2021 when this generation was released and since then, Hyundai has only added to its standard safety list. Regardless of the model, the Tucson is very well equipped with safety features – kit like AEB, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver attention monitoring, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are standard.

Stepping up to the Premium does add more safety features, but they’re not necessarily must-haves. Above the base Tucson, the Premium adds a blind-spot camera, 360-degree camera, adaptive high beam and automatic low-speed rear braking – all are nice to have, but not exactly necessary when the entry Tucson is otherwise so well equipped on the safety front.

Safety Tucson 2.0L 2WD Tucson Premium hybrid AWD Airbags Seven Seven Adaptive cruise control Yes (with stop and go) Yes (with stop and go and navigation guidance) Autonomous emergency braking Yes (with car, pedestrian, cyclist, direct oncoming and intersection monitoring) Yes (with car, pedestrian, cyclist, direct oncoming and intersection monitoring) Lane-keep assist Yes (with adaptive lane guidance) Yes (with adaptive lane guidance) Blind-spot monitoring Yes Yes (with a camera system) Rear cross-traffic alert Yes (with braking) Yes (with braking) Driver attention monitoring Yes Yes Parking sensors Front and rear Front and rear (with automatic low speed rear braking) Reversing camera Yes Yes (360-degree camera) ISOFIX Outboard rear seats Outboard rear seats

Technology

Part of the mid-life update for the current generation Tucson that launched in 2025 was a big interior redesign with a new dashboard layout and new technology. All Tucson models now feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio, though the base model is not equipped with satellite navigation.

Impressively, all Tucson models are equipped with the company’s ‘Bluelink’ live services with over-the-air updates and remote functionality through a smartphone app. Owners can also unlock, lock and start their Tucson using its remote key feature, which is quite handy. Above that, the Highlander adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as navigation and a punchy Bose sound system.

Tucson 2.0L 2WD Tucson Premium hybrid AWD Driver’s display 4.0-inch with analogue gauges 12.3-inch digital Touchscreen 12.3-inches 12.3-inches Satellite navigation No Yes (with live traffic) Radio AM/FM/DAB+ AM/FM/DAB+ Smartphone mirroring Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Sound system Six-speaker Bose eight-speaker

Conclusion: Which Hyundai Tucson should you buy?

Choice is a great thing to have and with the Hyundai Tucson, there’s a pleasing one to make. Unlike some other mid-size SUVs, hybrid power is available in each model so that those with perhaps smaller budgets will still have access to it. Though it is a steep $4500 upgrade, it’s still worth the extra spend because it’s much quicker, more refined and more efficient than the 2.0-litre petrol engine.

As for which model Tucson to buy is dependent on your budget and your needs. Is a panoramic sunroof a need for your next car? If so, the Premium is the only model in the line-up you can buy. Do you need leather upholstery? It’s minimum mid-spec Elite for you. Considering just how much extra equipment the Premium adds, and that it’s standard with the hybrid drivetrain, we think it justifies its $20,000 extra spend. But regardless, the Tucson is great value for money in any spec level and it’s currently the best mid-size SUV on the market.