The Hyundai Tucson has been named the Wheels‘ Best Medium SUV 2025, cementing its place as one of Australia’s most popular family vehicles.

Now in its fourth generation, the Tucson has become Hyundai’s second-best-selling model locally and the country’s fourth-best-selling medium SUV overall this year. Its winning formula blends value, technology, comfort and a hybrid-focused line-up.

A significant shift for the latest Tucson is its emphasis on hybrid power. Hyundai has streamlined the range, retiring the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine and offering buyers a choice between a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol or the petrol-electric hybrid.

For those wanting all-wheel drive or the flagship Premium variant, the hybrid is the sole option – a benefit, not a compromise. Producing 169 kW and 350 Nm, the hybrid combines strong performance with impressive efficiency, rivalling Toyota’s RAV4 Hybrid while offering availability across every specification, something its Kia Sportage cousin cannot match.

The Tucson’s cabin is another highlight. The recent mid-life update introduced a crisp 12.3-inch touchscreen running Hyundai’s new ‘ccNc’ infotainment software, with features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, live connected services and over-the-air updates.

Practicality is a stand-out for the Tucson: the rear seat area is among the most spacious in class, while the boot offers 582 litres of luggage capacity, expanding to a cavernous 1903 litres with the rear seats folded.

On the road, the Tucson impresses with its refined driving manners. The hybrid delivers smooth acceleration in urban settings and maintains composure on highways, with handling tuned for Australian conditions. While its efficiency advantage shines in the city, it remains a confident long-distance tourer.

Value also plays a big role in the Tucson’s appeal. Pricing starts at $38,100 plus on-roads, undercutting some rivals, and Hyundai’s servicing costs remain lower than Kia’s despite shared mechanicals. Coverage includes a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with roadside assistance.

In awarding the Tucson, the Wheels judges highlighted its combination of efficiency, practicality, and everyday liveability. The removal of the turbo-petrol option only strengthens the case for the hybrid, making it the smart choice for most buyers. Add in roomy packaging, advanced technology, competitive pricing and low ownership costs, and it’s clear why the Hyundai Tucson has emerged as the standout in Australia’s most competitive SUV segment.