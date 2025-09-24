Contenders

Winner: Nissan X-Trail e-Power

1

Price: From $47,765 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo hybrid, CVT, AWD, 157kW/330Nm, 6.1L/100km, 174g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4680/1840/1725/2705mm

Bootspace: 465L –1667L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km – extendable to 10 years/300,000km through dealer servicing, 12 months, service extendable, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1995 ($399 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Impressive cabin quality and design

Pleasant and comfortable to drive

Well equipped with features across the range Not so much Hybrid only on upper-spec models, only with AWD and five seats

Long warranty only if serviced through a Nissan dealer

Not a dynamic benchmark

Nissan’s X-Trail has long been a family favourite, but it’s the brand’s clever e-Power hybrid technology that is helping to set it apart in today’s crowded medium SUV segment – and is a key reason it has been crowned Wheels Best Medium SUV 2025: Hybrid.

Unlike conventional hybrids, Nissan’s e-Power system uses a petrol engine solely to charge the battery, while the wheels are driven entirely by the electric motor. The result is EV-like smoothness and instant torque, but without the need to plug in. For a family, the obvious benefit is significantly improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and a refined driving experience, making the X-Trail one of the most economical choices in its class.

That efficiency doesn’t come at the expense of practicality. The hybrid X-Trail offers 575 litres of boot space, expanding to 1667 litres, more than enough for school runs, sports gear, or road trips. Rear doors that open almost 90 degrees make fitting child seats and loading kids a breeze, while the roomy second row ensures comfort for growing families.

Inside, the cabin feels more premium than its price suggests. Soft-touch materials, clear high-resolution screens, and smart storage solutions combine with a sensible layout that keeps physical buttons for essentials like climate control. It’s a user-friendly environment designed to reduce distractions while driving.

On the road, the e-Power system delivers a quiet, composed ride that’s tuned more for comfort than outright excitement – a welcome trade-off for families who value refinement. All-wheel drive adds peace of mind in wet or gravel conditions, while the compliant suspension smooths out the daily commute.

The package is sweetened by Nissan’s long warranty coverage – five years/unlimited km, extendable to 10 years/300,000 km with servicing – the longest in the new car market. Servicing costs remain competitive at $1995 for the first five years.

With its unique hybrid drivetrain, spacious and practical interior, premium cabin feel, and long warranty support, the Nissan X-Trail e-Power is a winning options as a family SUV. It’s the hybrid SUV that makes the most sense for Australian families – and a thoroughly deserving winner of Wheels Best Medium SUV 2025: Hybrid.

Hyundai Tucson

1

Price: From $42,850 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 6-speed dual-clutch, 2WD or AWD, 172kW/367Nm, 5.3L/100km, 140g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4640/1865/1665/2755mm

Bootspace: 582L – 1903L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km extendable to seven years

with dealer servicing, 12 months, annual/every 10,000km (hybrid) or 15,000km (2.0L)

Five-year service cost: $2042 ($408 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like A great all-rounder

Spacious and practical cabin

Well equipped across the range Not so much Hybrid’s shorter service intervals than 2.0L petrol

Annoying speed limit nanny

Plug-in hybrid not sold in Australia

Now in its fourth generation, the Hyundai Tucson is so far the brand’s second-best selling product in Australia and is also the fourth-best selling medium SUV in 2025. There’s clear appeal to the Tucson then, including its value for money, airy and spacious cabin and hybrid-focused model range. Pricing starts at $38,100 plus on-road costs and unlike its Kia Sportage cousin, the hybrid drivetrain is available in every specification.

In fact, hybrids make up the majority of the Tucson line-up with the former 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine recently shelved, leaving just a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine and the hybrid available. If you’re wanting all-wheel drive or the top-spec Premium, the hybrid is your only option and that’s a good thing because it’s powerful yet efficient, and also quite refined. The Tucson’s driving experience is one of the best in the mid-size SUV segment as well.

Part of the mid-life update to the Tucson range was a new 12.3-inch touchscreen featuring Hyundai’s latest ‘ccNc’ software. It’s well featured across the range, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, live services and over-the-air updates. Front seat comfort, even in the entry-level model, is impressive and the rear seat space is spacious. Boot space is also quite large for the segment with 582 litres with the seats up and a massive 1903L with them folded.

Hyundai still covers the Tucson with a five-year/unlimited km that’s extendable to seven years in total if serviced through a Hyundai dealership. 12 months of roadside assistance is standard and another 12 months with each dealer service – and, as a bonus, the Tucson has much less expensive servicing than its Kia cousin, despite the same drivetrains, from under $1900 for five years.

Overall, the Hyundai Tucson is one of the shining stars in the medium SUV segment and its recent update has only made it better. Killing the former 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine might have disappointed some, but forcing buyers wanting more power than the base 2.0-litre engine into the hybrid is applaudable as its efficiency is far superior, while it’s also more powerful. The Tucson’s cabin is roomy for a family, and its boot is one of the largest in the segment as well. Add in reasonable service costs, good value pricing and long equipment lists, and it’s clear that the Hyundai Tucson is one of the best mid-size SUVs available right now.

Kia Sportage

1

Price: From $46,450 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 6-speed DCT, 2WD or AWD, 173kW/367Nm, 4.9-5.3L/100km, 110-121g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4685/1865/1665/2755mm

Bootspace: 586L – 1872L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, up to eight years, annual/every 10,000km

Five-year service cost: $2613 ($522 per year – 2WD), $2666 ($533 per year – AWD)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Huge drivetrain choice

Recent facelift improved it further

Big range of variants to suit many budgets Not so much Big premium for hybrid drivetrain

Expensive at the top of the range

Expensive to service

Kia’s recently updated Sportage mid-sizer SUV is, like its Hyundai Tucson cousin, an excellent all-round mid-size SUV that brings a lot to the table: a big range of drivetrains – the largest range of the segment – and an excellent driving experience, as well as a very practical and spacious cabin. Plus, being a Kia, it’s great value for money and is covered by a long warranty.

Prices for the Sportage range start at $37,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level S 2.0-litre petrol auto, rising to over $60,000 +ORC for the top-spec GT-Line hybrid AWD. Regardless of the model chosen, the Sportage is well equipped, especially in facelifted form. The least expensive Sportage Hybrid is the second-from-base SX, which is priced from $46,450 +ORC and we’d like to see the sophisticated hybrid drivetrain added to the base S for more accessibility.

Unusually in an era where car makers are cutting down on drivetrain options, Kia offers petrol, turbo-petrol, hybrid and even diesel powerplants in the Sportage. Which you should buy depends on your needs – the petrol options are thirsty, while the hybrid is efficient but expensive to buy and diesel fuel isn’t best suited to everybody. We’d go the hybrid for its added performance and efficiency, but it really depends on your driving.

In the cabin, the Sportage feels spacious thanks to its wide dashboard layout and huge curved display incorporating both the infotainment system and driver’s screen. Cabin storage is good, while the rear seat is quite roomy for two taller adults. Bootspace is minimum 543 litres in petrol and diesel forms (it’s a higher 586L in the hybrid because it lacks a full-size spare wheel), which is large in the segment.

Kia’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty was once the industry benchmark but has now been matched by a number of manufacturers – thankfully, seven years is still a long time. Service pricing, however, isn’t cheap – even the least technically impressive 2.0 litre petrol engine costs almost $500 annually to service. But while some aspects of the Sportage aren’t cheap, it’s still a great all-rounder that’s great to drive, practical and importantly for many, available with hybrid power.

MG HS

1

Price: From $40,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder hybrid, CVT, 2WD, 165kW/340Nm, 5.2L/100km, 119g/km; 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, CVT, 2WD, 220kW/350Nm, 0.7L/100km, 17g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4670/1890/1655/2675mm

Bootspace: 507L – 1484L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km – extendable to 10

years/250,000km through dealer servicing, up to 10 years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2354 ($470 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like A big improvement over the previous HS

Excellent value for money

Two available hybrid drivetrains Not so much Boot space a little small for the segment

Too many features buried in the touchscreen

PHEV’s extra weight noticeable

MG’s new product roll in Australia continues at a rapid pace, with the brand completely renewing its Australian line-up in a very short period. The HS medium SUV is one of the latest additions, replacing the short-lived first-generation model with a massive glow up: it’s far more modern inside and out, it’s better equipped across the range and it also now has two hybrid options.

Prices for the hybrid HS range start at just $40,990 drive away for the entry level Excite, but even the expensive HS, the top-spec Essence plug-in hybrid, is just over $55,000 drive away – or thousands less than an equivalent Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. As we’ve come to expect from the modern MG brand, the value equation for the HS is strong.

The cabin of the HS is one of the most modern-looking in the segment, with plenty of soft leather-like materials covering the surfaces that are touched most commonly, including the sides of the centre console to rest knees against. It’s practical too, with plenty of storage solutions, though the 12.3-inch touchscreen could be easier to use with very little in the way of shortcuts to help access features such as the climate control. The HS’ 507 litre boot is a little smaller than most in the segment.

The HS offers three drivetrains in Australia, all centred around a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine: a regular petrol variant, a hybrid and then a plug-in hybrid. The regular hybrid has just gone on sale but the plug-in hybrid offers a claimed 81km of EV range and low fuel consumption, even with its battery depleted. The HS’ driving experience is otherwise unremarkable, with a compliant but fidgety low-speed ride quality and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission on the 1.5T.

MG’s standard seven-year warranty is extended to a total of 10 years/250,000km if serviced through an MG dealership, and service pricing for the first five years is reasonable at $2354 for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. Overall, the MG HS presents compelling buying in the medium SUV segment thanks to its value equation, well-trimmed cabin, long standard equipment list and range of drivetrains, including two hybrids, offsetting a confusing touchscreen and no wireless phone mirroring.

GWM Haval H6

1

Price: From $40,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT, 2WD, 179kW/530Nm, 5.2L/100km, 120g/km; 1.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, CVT, 2WD or AWD, 240kW/540Nm (2WD) – 268kW/760Nm (AWD), 1.0-1.1L/100km, 22-25g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4703/1886/1730/2738mm

Bootspace: 560 litres – 1445/1485 litres

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/10,000km for the first year and then every 15,000km afterwards

Five-year service cost: $2145 ($429 per year – hybrid), $2220 ($444 per year – PHEV),

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Effective facelift has improved the H6 throughout

Punchy hybrid drivetrain the one to buy

Large back seat for the segment Not so much PHEV has more features than other drivetrains

Ride and handling balance could be sharpened

Too much reliance on touchscreen

GWM’s Haval H6 was recently given a comprehensive mid-life update with updated styling, a new model line-up, value increases and not one but two new plug-in hybrid drivetrains making up to a massive 268kW of power.

The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine remains the entry-level engine but now making 170kW of power, while the new plug-in hybrid drivetrains offer up to around 80km of electric driving range (WLTP) from their 19kWh battery. We’d choose the 1.5-litre turbo hybrid drivetrain, which makes a strong 179kW of power and 530Nm of torque – more than a RAV4 hybrid. Its claimed fuel consumption is higher than the RAV4 at 5.2L/100km, but still low.

On the road, the Haval H6’s ride is a little firm at low speed but go further and it quickly wins back points with those smooth hybrid drivetrains offering more than enough grunt and impressive refinement with little in the way of road and wind noise at speed.

The H6’s cabin saw a new 14.6-inch touchscreen added with the update, which added features such as wireless smartphone mirroring, though still no integrated sat-nav. Like the pre-updated model, the H6’s touchscreen controls the vast majority of functions in the car – including, now, even the headlights with the update – though a row of buttons below the screen help a bit with functionality. The rear seat is spacious for the segment and three adults will fit fine, while the bootspace is a large 560 litres with the seats up.

The H6 is covered by GWM’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty with five years of roadside assistance and five years of capped price servicing totalling only $2220 for the PHEV, which is the most expensive in the range.

In the end, it’s the bang for buck which ensures it wins the Value section of these awards: that hard-to-ignore price combined with strong equipment levels and three hybrid drivetrain options is so attractive in cash-strapped times.

Subaru Forester

1

Price: From $46,490 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT, AWD, 145kW, 6.2L/100km, 140g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4655/1830/1730/2670mm

Bootspace: 496L – 1667L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, 12 months, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2299 ($459 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Hybrid’s improved torque and refinement

More rugged than many rivals

Good to drive, no matter the surface Not so much No spare wheel on hybrid

Sensitive driver monitoring

Tech suite feeling a bit dated

The sixth-generation Subaru Forester has just been launched in Australia to positive reviews and while it may not look like it, there are a number of areas where it’s improved compared with its predecessor. Firstly, the Forester finally offers a proper hybrid drivetrain, while it’s even more practical, good to drive and capable than before. All up, the changes have made the Forester a serious contender in the medium SUV segment.

Prices for the new model start at $46,490 plus on-road costs for the entry-level hybrid and standard equipment is lengthy, even on the base car with features such as heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone mirroring, auto-folding mirrors and a comprehensive active safety suite.

Inside the Forester, function is the name of the game with a very practical feel throughout. Material quality is fine, though more hard wearing thanks to its adventure vibe. Centre of the cabin is a huge 11.6-inch touchscreen with sharp graphics, though it’s a bit slow, and below that are open storage options. The rear seat is quite spacious thanks to the tall roofline, and the while the 496-litre boot is smaller than many rivals, fold the seats down and it opens up to a more impressive 1667 litres.

With full electrification reserved for the Solterra EV, the Forester offers a new ‘strong hybrid’ system attached to a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and CVT transmission. The hybrid makes a healthy 145kW, though the hybrid’s fuel consumption is enough of an improvement to make back the extra cost in as little as 48,000km. That’s not counting the hybrid’s superior performance and refinement either, while on the road the Forester is comfortable and drives well.

Subaru’s five-year/unlimited km warranty looks average in an age where seven-year coverage is quite common, and only 12 months of roadside assistance is a little mean. But service costs aren’t too bad at $2299 over five years. Overall, the Subaru Forester has lots of appeal in its latest generation and Subaru has improved the areas that needed it, such as the lacklustre former hybrid system, and kept the best parts like the very practical cabin. If you’re after a mid-size SUV that can travel off the pavement, the Forester is one of the best options – but even if you stay on road, the Forester has plenty to like.

Honda CR-V

1

Price: From $60,400 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid, eCVT, 2WD, 152kW, 5.5L/100km, 125g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4704/1866/1681/2701mm

Bootspace: 589L – 1671L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every

10,000km

Five-year service cost: $995 ($199 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Good value for money, big model spread

Well presented and practical cabin

Refined and efficient drivetrains Not so much Sole hybrid model is at the top of the range

Why the sporty RS branding only for the hybrid?

Stepped boot with rear seats folded

Now in its fifth generation, the Honda CR-V is Honda’s best-selling car globally, including in Australia, and offers an even wider range locally than ever before with both turbo-petrol and hybrid drivetrain options, five or seven seat layouts and a wide range of models to match a wide range of budgets.

As part of Honda Australia’s agency program, the CR-V’s pricing is both drive away and the same across the country. In bad news for those who like to lowball, it’s also non-negotiable, though at least you’re paying the same as the next customer. Pricing for the RS hybrid starts at $60,400 drive away and that’s the only hybrid model currently available in Australia. While other CR-V models are available with seven seats and all-wheel drive, the hybrid is front-drive and five-seat only, though that will apparently change in 2026.

The RS hybrid uses a 152kW 2.0-litre petrol hybrid drivetrain, while a plug-in hybrid also exists in some markets (but not Australia currently). The hybrid drivetrain is also used in the Civic and Accord, and it’s brilliant. While it’s not as efficient as a Toyota hybrid system, it’s more engaging to drive thanks to its stepped gear ratios that make it feel like a real geared transmission.

Regardless of the drivetrain, the CR-V’s driving experience is relaxing and refined, though the RS’s sporting vibe is at odds with its hybrid drivetrain.

The CR-V’s interior is spacious, practical and good quality. The RS is equipped with a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Honda Connect live services, leather trim, heated and electric front seats, ambient lighting, sat-nav and a panoramic sunroof. There’s plenty of storage space in the front cabin, while the middle row of seating is spacious as well – the rear doors open 90 degrees too, helping entry and exit. The CR-V’s boot is large, measuring from 589 litres to 1671 litres in five-seaters.

Honda’s five-year/unlimited km warranty covers the CR-V, and it also comes with five years of roadside assistance – though, currently, the brand is offering an eight-year warranty with eight years of roadside assistance as part of a special deal. Honda’s service pricing is very low at just $199 for the first five, though the 10,000km intervals are 5000km less than many rivals.

The Honda CR-V is an excellent family vehicle with plenty of practical touches, a spacious cabin, a long list of features and a wide spread of models. More hybrid availability would be great, as would a more streamlined model range, but the CR-V still represents a great choice in the medium SUV segment.

Toyota RAV4

1

Price: From $42,260 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, eCVT, 2WD or AWD, 160kW-163kW 4.7-4.8L/100km, 107-109g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4600/1855/1685/2690mm

Bootspace: 542L – 1690L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, none, annual/every

15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1350 ($270 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Good at everything, a fabulous all-rounder

Spacious and practical cabin

Hugely efficient yet punchy drivetrain Not so much There’s still a waitlist for them

Far more expensive than when it launched

A bit dated inside

One of the pioneers of the medium SUV segment as we know it, the Toyota RAV4 has been a massive success for its maker. The biggest-selling car in the entire world in 2024, the all-new RAV4 has already been revealed and will be launched locally next year, but the current model continues to sells well and still has a waiting list if you want one.

If you’re wondering about value for money, there are better options in the segment. Thanks to a hybrid-only line-up, prices for the RAV4 range start at an expensive $42,260 for the entry-level GX. That model doesn’t even have a leather steering wheel, and the most popular model – the Cruiser – is around $57,000 once on-road costs are included in the price. Want the full burger? The top-spec Edge is around $65,000 drive away. Yikes.

The former petrol options are no longer available thanks to hybrid popularity, so the sole drivetrain now available is a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid making 160kW in front-drive form, or 163kW with all-wheel drive, and claimed combined fuel consumption is rated from just 4.7L/100km. The RAV4 is a quiet and comfortable drive, which is clearly what so many medium SUV buyers are searching for. For a sportier option however, look elsewhere.

The cabin of the RAV4 is typical Toyota: practical, comfortable and good quality, though hardly the latest in technology. An 8.0-inch touchscreen features on the base GX and one-level-up GXL, which is upgraded to a larger and better looking 10.5-inch unit in the mid-spec XSE and upwards. Storage space is great, with a huge central bin, open tray and large cup holders. Back seat space is plentiful, and three adults will be fine. The RAV4’s boot is healthy at 542 litres, expanding to 1690 litres with the rear seats folded.

Toyota’s standard five-year/unlimited km warranty covers the RAV4 with no roadside assistance – that can be purchased separately – but if it’s serviced at a Toyota dealer, it gains an extra mechanical warranty up to seven years and if an annual battery check is performed, the battery warranty is extended up to 10 years in total. Plus, the first five years of servicing costs just $1350 or $270 per year.

Overall, it’s clear to see why the Toyota RAV4 has been so popular in this generation: it offers the usual Toyota practicality and low service cost, plus a very fuel efficient hybrid drivetrain and good performance. However, there’s a new model coming next year, and the current model is a lot more expensive than it used to be as well, so do your research to see if the current RAV4 really is the one for you.

BYD Sealion 6

1

Price: From $42,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains: Essential/Dynamic: 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid, 160kW/300Nm; Premium: 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid, 238kW-253kW/550Nm

Battery/peak DC charge rate: Standard Range: 18.3kWh, LFP, 18kW; Extended Range: 26.6kWh, LFP, 18kW

Claimed WLTP range: 92km – 140km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4775/1890/1670/2765mm

Bootspace: 425L – 1440L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Six-year/150,000km, 12 months, annual/every

20,000km

Five-year service cost: $1648 ($329 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Refined and relaxing to drive

Very well equipped and low pricing

Spacious and practical Not so much Small boot

Ride quality needs revising

Slow peak charging speed

BYD’s rise to sales stardom in Australia in 2025 alone has been incredible. From launching on the local market in early 2022 to being placed in the top 10 manufacturers overall in 2025 to date is a meteoric rise, especially considering how BYD mostly sells EVs.

Priced from $42,990 plus on-road costs, the Sealion 6 PHEV is awesome value for money and is the cheapest plug-in hybrid on the market – it’s around $15,000 less expensive than the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, for example. Yet standard equipment is lengthy, including two battery sizes and two engines, with up to 140km of WLTP-rated range from a 26.6kWh LFP battery that can be charged at up to 18kW. Propulsion is handled by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with both turbo and non-turbocharging, and up to 253kW of power and 550Nm of torque. Despite that, the Sealion 6 is hardly sporty and its ride quality could also be improved, but it’s got more than enough grunt for urban and highway driving.

Inside the Sealion 6 is a good quality cabin with a mix of leather-like and soft touch plastics for an upmarket vibe. Centre of the cabin is a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen with many features, which can also sit in portrait or landscape mode depending on your preference. The rear seat is roomy for two adults, with excellent head- and legroom, though the 425-litre boot is small for the class, though is boosted to 1440 litres with the rear seats folded.

BYD’s six-year/150,000km warranty covers the Sealion 6 and its annual/20,000km service intervals are long as well. Service pricing is reasonable too at just $329 per year. Overall, the BYD Sealion 6 is excellent value for money, and its position as the cheapest PHEV mid-size SUV on the market alone gives it plenty of appeal along with its high quality and spacious cabin, long electric driving range and long list of standard equipment.

Jaecoo J7 SHS

1

Price: From $47,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, CVT, 2WD, 255kW/525Nm, 1.0L/100km, 17g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4500/1865/1680/2672mm

Bootspace: 424L – 1349L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Eight-year/unlimited km, up to eight years,

annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1895 ($379 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Handsome styling, attractive interior

Loaded with equipment

Well priced across the range Not so much Smaller than rivals

Driving experience needs improvement

Power overwhelms the chassis

Jaecoo is Chinese giant Chery’s more premium sub brand and the mid-sized J7 is the first product it launched in Australia. The J7 is based on the Chery Tiggo 7, but is fancier to look at and touch, more expensive but better equipped and can be purchased with all-wheel drive.

Pricing for the J7 starts at $34,990 drive away, and there are four models on offer: petrol Core, Track and Ridge, and the SHS plug-in hybrid at the top of the range. Standard equipment, even on the Core, is impressive with synthetic leather, 18-inch alloy wheels and powered front seats as standard. We think the mid-spec Track ($37,990 drive away) is the variant to buy as it further adds a 360-degree camera, power tailgate, dual-zone automatic AC and a wireless charger.

Petrol models use a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine making 137kW of power and 275Nm of torque, which sends grunt to either the front or – in the case of the Ridge – all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The J7 is not sporty and loves to roll in corners but it handles urban bumps well. The J7 Ridge AWD also provides some amount of off-road capability for a mid-size SUV, and the 255kW plug-in hybrid is quite rapid – more than enough to overwhelm the front wheels.

Centre of the cabin is a huge 14.8-inch touchscreen with features such as wireless smartphone mirroring and satellite navigation. It’s quick to use and quite bright, but it needs an extra layer of shortcuts as it can be distracting to use. The J7’s cabin otherwise displays a good level of quality with plenty of synthetic leather surfaces, excellent storage options and reasonable space for two adults in the rear seat. The J7’s smaller sizing in the segment means that its boot space isn’t huge, however, at just 424 litres with the seats up and 1349 litres with them folded.

Where the J7 adds value is its aftersales program with an impressive standard eight-year/unlimited km warranty with eight years of roadside assistance as standard. There’s also eight years of capped price servicing and the first five years of servicing ranges from $1725 to $1925, or $345 to $385 per year.

While there are cheaper alternatives, the Jaecoo J7 is still strong value for money if you’re after something a little bit fancier than the norm with its premium vibe, handsome styling and stacks of standard equipment. The driving experience could be improved, however, and it’s definitely at the smaller end of the segment, but still offers more than enough for value-focused buyers to consider.

GWM Haval H7

1

Price: From $46,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT, 2WD, 179kW/530Nm, 5.7L/100km, 131g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4705/1908/1780/2810mm

Bootspace: 483L – 1342L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, seven years,

annual/every 10,000km (first 12 months)/15,000km (every service afterwards)

Five-year service cost: $2145 ($429 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Keenly priced and well equipped

Decent ride quality, efficient hybrid system

Excellent aftersales package Not so much Only one model available

No all-wheel drive option

Unusual service intervals

SUV sales are going gangbusters, forcing manufacturers to think of what else they can offer consumers. Not satisfied with offering just the popular H6, GWM Australia has just put the H7 on sale, which is based on the H6 but features a more rugged looking body and unique styling. Just one H7 is on offer in Australia, and it’s priced from $46,990 drive away. So what’s to like about the Haval H7?

For starters, it’s quite well equipped. Highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, a 14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

Although it’s mechanically related to the H6, the H7’s interior is quite different with a more macho vibe throughout, such as the chunky gear lever and grab handles on the dashboard and doors. Material quality is solid, while the 14.6-inch touchscreen is generally fine to use, though it could use more shortcut buttons. The rear seat of the H7 is roomy, with plenty of space for two occupants, while the panoramic sunroof makes it feel ever larger. The boot measures between 483 litres with the rear seats up and 1362 litres with them folded, which is on the smaller size in the segment, but it’s more than enough for most people.

Unlike the H6, just one engine choice is available in the H7: a 179kW 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid sending power solely to the front wheels – that’s right, despite the macho off-road looking body, the H7 is only a front-driver with the all-wheel drive models not sold here. As we’ve seen in the H6, the H7’s hybrid system is refined and provides more than enough pep – it’s also reasonably efficient, rated at just 6.2L/100km. The H7’s driving experience is refined and comfortable, and its ride quality is decent too.

The H7 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with seven years of roadside assistance, which is one of the longest on the new car market. Service requirements are annual, with the first one covered at 10,000km and each one afterwards a further 15,000km, which is odd. Overall, the Haval H7 presents a curious entrant into the medium SUV segment. It looks like it’ll tackle off-road courses but it can’t in Australia as it’s only front-drive. That’s fine, however, as most medium SUV buyers won’t go near a trail and the H7 is otherwise comfortable, spacious, very well equipped and good value for money.

BMW X3 xDrive30e

1

Price: From $104,800 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo plug-in hybrid, 19.7kWh battery, 87km (WLTP), 8-speed auto, AWD, 220kW/450Nm, 1.6L/100km, 38g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4755/1920/1660/2865mm

Bootspace: 460L – 1600L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, three years, annual/every

15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2475 ($495 per year)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Excellent drivetrain: quick, efficient and with a long range

Lovely ride and handling

Spacious and feature-rich interior Not so much Adding options makes it get pricey quickly

Interior quality not as good as the previous X3

Infotainment can take a bit to learn

BMW’s fourth-generation ‘G45’ X3 medium SUV launched in Australia earlier this year to much fanfare. While some are yet to warm to the styling, BMW’s typical lovely driving experience remains in the latest X3 and it’s been given a big dose of technology and a futuristic minimalist interior. Should the X3 be on your shopping list if you’re after a plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV?

There are four models in the new X3 range, with the plug-in hybrid X3 xDrive30e priced from $104,800 plus on-road costs. That’s not cheap, but it is quite well equipped, including 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, automatic tri-zone climate control and ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery. Buyers can add more, such as the $4000 Enhancement Package and $2000 M Sport Pro Package too.

While there are 48V mild hybrid petrol and diesel drivetrains also available, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid ‘30e’ X3 makes 220kW of power and 550Nm of torque. Unlike the others, the 30e also features a 19.7kWh battery for a claimed electric driving range of 87km, which is less than its Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e main rival’s 112km rating, but still impressive. The X3 is also quick, and its chassis is lovely for a big car. The ride is a touch firm in the typical BMW way, but also compliant and very comfortable.

Inside the X3 is a minimalist and tech-heavy interior that’s dominated by a huge 14.9-inch touchscreen with many features, including an eSIM for over-the-air updates and access to an app store, as well as the usual smartphone mirroring and sat-nav. Material quality in the latest X3 isn’t as good as the previous model (or GLC), with lots of synthetic leather trim but also hard plastics, including the interior door handles. Back seat room is fine, however, and its boot measures 460 litres with the seats up and 1600 litres with them folded.

BMW covers the X3 with a five-year/unlimited km warranty with only three years of roadside assistance. While the brand doesn’t quote pay-as-you-go service pricing, a five-year/80,000km service plan costs $2475, or $495 per year. Hybrid SUV buyers have never had it so good and the BMW X3 xDrive30e is evidence of that. It handles like a sports car, is more than fast enough, practical, well featured, comfortable and loaded with standard equipment. It doesn’t feel as expensive inside as it used to, and it can get quite pricey, but otherwise, it’s a great choice.