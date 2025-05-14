Skoda Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the Elroq small electric SUV ahead of its local arrival in September. Priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs, the Elroq will be initially offered in two models with up to 529km of range (WLTP).
Initially, the Elroq will only be available with a 82kWh (net) NMC battery for a claimed 529km range (WLTP) and it can be DC fast charged at up to 175kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in a claimed 28 minutes.
The Elroq is powered by a 210kW/545Nm electric motor on the rear axle, giving it a claimed 6.6- second 0-100km/h sprint time. Variants with smaller batteries and less power and also a dual-motor RS with 250kW exist in Europe, and could potentially be sold in Australia later on.
The Elroq measures 4488mm long, 1884mm long, 1625mm tall and rides on a 2765mm long wheelbase = the latter of which it shares with the larger Enyaq – and its boot measures between 470-litres with the rear seats up and 1580L with them folded.
The Elroq will compete with cars such as the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric.
Skoda Elroq pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Select
|$54,990 ($59,990 drive away)
|130 Years
|$64,990 ($69,990 drive away)
Skoda Elroq Select standard equipment:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Heated/auto-folding/dimming mirrors
- Keyless entry and start
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Fabric/leather-look upholstery
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- 5.0-inch driver’s display
- 13-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger with ventilation
- 4x USB-C charge ports
- Mode 3 (Type 2) charging cable
Safety
- Seven airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking with intersection assistance
- Lane keep assist
- Emergency assist
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Door exit warning
- Reversing camera
Elroq 130 Years model adds:
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Matrix LED headlights with adaptive high beam
- Augmented-reality head-up display
- Electric front seats with memory and massaging
- White synthetic leather cabin trim inserts
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- 12-speaker Canton sound system
- Electric tailgate
- Automatic parking
- Rear door sunshades
- 360-degree camera
- Orange seatbelts and contrast stitching
The Skoda Elroq is due to go on sale in the third quarter of 2025.