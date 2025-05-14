Skoda Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the Elroq small electric SUV ahead of its local arrival in September. Priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs, the Elroq will be initially offered in two models with up to 529km of range (WLTP).

Initially, the Elroq will only be available with a 82kWh (net) NMC battery for a claimed 529km range (WLTP) and it can be DC fast charged at up to 175kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in a claimed 28 minutes.

The Elroq is powered by a 210kW/545Nm electric motor on the rear axle, giving it a claimed 6.6- second 0-100km/h sprint time. Variants with smaller batteries and less power and also a dual-motor RS with 250kW exist in Europe, and could potentially be sold in Australia later on.

The Elroq measures 4488mm long, 1884mm long, 1625mm tall and rides on a 2765mm long wheelbase = the latter of which it shares with the larger Enyaq – and its boot measures between 470-litres with the rear seats up and 1580L with them folded.

The Elroq will compete with cars such as the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Skoda Elroq pricing (plus on-road costs):

Select $54,990 ($59,990 drive away) 130 Years $64,990 ($69,990 drive away)

Skoda Elroq Select standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Heated/auto-folding/dimming mirrors

Keyless entry and start

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Fabric/leather-look upholstery

Heated front seats and steering wheel

5.0-inch driver’s display

13-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger with ventilation

4x USB-C charge ports

Mode 3 (Type 2) charging cable

Safety

Seven airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with intersection assistance

Lane keep assist

Emergency assist

Adaptive lane guidance

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Door exit warning

Reversing camera

Elroq 130 Years model adds:

21-inch alloy wheels

Matrix LED headlights with adaptive high beam

Augmented-reality head-up display

Electric front seats with memory and massaging

White synthetic leather cabin trim inserts

Tri-zone automatic climate control

12-speaker Canton sound system

Electric tailgate

Automatic parking

Rear door sunshades

360-degree camera

Orange seatbelts and contrast stitching

The Skoda Elroq is due to go on sale in the third quarter of 2025.