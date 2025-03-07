Skoda adds value to Kodiaq line up with updated model

Skoda Australia has announced pricing for the new Kodiaq seven-seat SUV, which is due on sale soon. Priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs, the new Kodiaq starts at $1,700 more than the last-generation model, though Skoda claims its value has increased by $5,700 thanks to more standard equipment.
As we discovered in our features walkthrough article last month, the entry-level Kodiaq, now called Select, has seen a big increase in equipment with features such as leather trim, tri-zone climate control, traffic jam assist, DAB+ digital radio, metallic paint, heated front seats and an electric driver’s seat now featured as standard.
All models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 140kW of power and 320Nm of torque, enough for an 8.2-second 0-100km/h time. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all Australian Kodiaq models are all-wheel drive.
The 195kW/400Nm Kodiaq RS will reduce that sprint time to 6.4 seconds when it arrives locally later in the year.
Measuring 4,758mm long, 1,864mm wide, 1,678mm tall and riding on a 2,791mm long wheelbase, the second-generation Kodiaq is 59mm longer, 18mm narrower, 8mm shorter and riding on the same wheelbase as the previous model.
The Kodiaq’s boot measures 289 litres with all seven seats in use, 794L with the third row folded and 2,035L with the second row folded as well, which are respective increases of 19L/29L/30L compared with the last car. That makes it more capacious than main rivals like the Kia Sorento, which offers up to 1,966L of space, and the Mazda CX-80 and its 1,971L maximum.
|Skoda Kodiaq pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Select
|$54,990 ($56,990 drive away)
|Sportline
|$58,990 ($61,990 drive away)
|Launch Edition
|$63,490 ($64,490 drive away)
|Kodiaq Select standard equipment:
|19-inch alloy wheels
|10-inch digital driver’s display
|Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting
|13-inch touchscreen
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|Satellite navigation
|Auto-folding/heated/driver auto-dimming mirrors with memory
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Keyless entry with push button start
|AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
|Power tailgate
|Nine-speaker sound system
|Roof rails
|5x USB-C ports
|Rear privacy glass
|2x wireless phone chargers with ventilation
|Black leather upholstery
|Metallic paint
|10-way electric driver’s seat with memory functionality
|Umbrella and waste bin in driver’s door
|Heated front seats
|Floor mats
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
|Boot mat
|Tri-zone automatic climate control
|Kodiaq safety equipment:
|Nine airbags (including a front centre unit)
|Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
|Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
|Safe exit warning
|Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
|Traffic sign recognition
|Traffic jam assist
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
|Reversing camera
|Adaptive lane guidance
|Alarm
|Emergency assist
|Tyre pressure monitoring
The Kodiaq is yet to be tested by ANCAP, but received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2024.
|Kodiaq Sportline adds:
|20-inch alloy wheels
|Aluminium pedals
|Gloss black exterior elements
|Suede and leather upholstery
|Matrix adaptive high beam
|Front sports seats
|Scrolling rear indicators
|Driving mode selection
|Heated steering wheel
|Upgraded sound system
|Kodiaq Launch Edition adds:
|Massaging front seats including electric front passenger seat adjustment
|Hands-free electric tailgate
|Adaptive dampers
|Canton sound system
|Automatic parking
|Head-up display
|360-degree camera
|Illuminated grille
|Panoramic sunroof
|Cognac or black leather upholstery
|Heated outboard rear seats
|Kodiaq options:
|Sunroof (Select and Sportline)
|20-inch alloy wheels (Select)
|Ultimate Package with adaptive dampers, sport steering rack, hill descent control, Canton sound system, heated rear seats, head-up display, automatic parking, 360-degree camera, hands-free power tailgate (Sportline)
|Colour options:
|Steel Grey solid
|Bronx Gold metallic (Select only)
|Graphite grey metallic
|Race Blue metallic
|Brilliant Silver metallic
|Black Magic pearlescent
|Moon White metallic
|Velvet Red (Sportline only, +$770)
The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is due in local Skoda showrooms from later this month.
COMMENTS