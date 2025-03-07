Skoda adds value to Kodiaq line up with updated model

Skoda Australia has announced pricing for the new Kodiaq seven-seat SUV, which is due on sale soon. Priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs, the new Kodiaq starts at $1,700 more than the last-generation model, though Skoda claims its value has increased by $5,700 thanks to more standard equipment.

As we discovered in our features walkthrough article last month, the entry-level Kodiaq, now called Select, has seen a big increase in equipment with features such as leather trim, tri-zone climate control, traffic jam assist, DAB+ digital radio, metallic paint, heated front seats and an electric driver’s seat now featured as standard.

All models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 140kW of power and 320Nm of torque, enough for an 8.2-second 0-100km/h time. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all Australian Kodiaq models are all-wheel drive.

The 195kW/400Nm Kodiaq RS will reduce that sprint time to 6.4 seconds when it arrives locally later in the year.