Skoda adds value to Kodiaq line up with updated model

Skoda announces local pricing for second-generation Kodiaq, which is due on sale soon.

Jake Williams
Skoda Australia has announced pricing for the new Kodiaq seven-seat SUV, which is due on sale soon. Priced from $54,990 plus on-road costs, the new Kodiaq starts at $1,700 more than the last-generation model, though Skoda claims its value has increased by $5,700 thanks to more standard equipment.

As we discovered in our features walkthrough article last month, the entry-level Kodiaq, now called Select, has seen a big increase in equipment with features such as leather trim, tri-zone climate control, traffic jam assist, DAB+ digital radio, metallic paint, heated front seats and an electric driver’s seat now featured as standard.

All models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 140kW of power and 320Nm of torque, enough for an 8.2-second 0-100km/h time. That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all Australian Kodiaq models are all-wheel drive.

The 195kW/400Nm Kodiaq RS will reduce that sprint time to 6.4 seconds when it arrives locally later in the year.

Measuring 4,758mm long, 1,864mm wide, 1,678mm tall and riding on a 2,791mm long wheelbase, the second-generation Kodiaq is 59mm longer, 18mm narrower, 8mm shorter and riding on the same wheelbase as the previous model.

The Kodiaq’s boot measures 289 litres with all seven seats in use, 794L with the third row folded and 2,035L with the second row folded as well, which are respective increases of 19L/29L/30L compared with the last car. That makes it more capacious than main rivals like the Kia Sorento, which offers up to 1,966L of space, and the Mazda CX-80 and its 1,971L maximum.

Skoda Kodiaq pricing (plus on-road costs):
Select$54,990 ($56,990 drive away)
Sportline$58,990 ($61,990 drive away)
Launch Edition$63,490 ($64,490 drive away)
Kodiaq Select standard equipment:
19-inch alloy wheels10-inch digital driver’s display
Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting13-inch touchscreen
Rain-sensing automatic wipersSatellite navigation
Auto-folding/heated/driver auto-dimming mirrors with memoryWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Keyless entry with push button startAM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
Power tailgateNine-speaker sound system
Roof rails5x USB-C ports
Rear privacy glass2x wireless phone chargers with ventilation
Black leather upholsteryMetallic paint
10-way electric driver’s seat with memory functionalityUmbrella and waste bin in driver’s door
Heated front seatsFloor mats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shiftersBoot mat
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Kodiaq safety equipment:
Nine airbags (including a front centre unit)Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detectionSafe exit warning
Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionalityTraffic sign recognition
Traffic jam assistFront and rear parking sensors
Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warningReversing camera
Adaptive lane guidanceAlarm
Emergency assistTyre pressure monitoring

The Kodiaq is yet to be tested by ANCAP, but received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2024.

Kodiaq Sportline adds:
20-inch alloy wheelsAluminium pedals
Gloss black exterior elementsSuede and leather upholstery
Matrix adaptive high beamFront sports seats
Scrolling rear indicatorsDriving mode selection
Heated steering wheelUpgraded sound system
Kodiaq Launch Edition adds:
Massaging front seats including electric front passenger seat adjustmentHands-free electric tailgate
Adaptive dampersCanton sound system
Automatic parkingHead-up display
360-degree cameraIlluminated grille
Panoramic sunroofCognac or black leather upholstery
Heated outboard rear seats
Kodiaq options:
Sunroof (Select and Sportline)
20-inch alloy wheels (Select)
Ultimate Package with adaptive dampers, sport steering rack, hill descent control, Canton sound system, heated rear seats, head-up display, automatic parking, 360-degree camera, hands-free power tailgate (Sportline)
Colour options:
Steel Grey solidBronx Gold metallic (Select only)
Graphite grey metallicRace Blue metallic
Brilliant Silver metallicBlack Magic pearlescent
Moon White metallicVelvet Red (Sportline only, +$770)

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is due in local Skoda showrooms from later this month.

Jake Williams
One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

