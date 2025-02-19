Skoda Kodiaq SUV: Australian details revealed

The Kodiaq RS will launch later this year, which ups the performance ante to 195kW, as well as adding sportier suspension to match the RS badging.

The only available drivetrain for the Kodiaq range so far is a 140kW/320Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. While local fuel consumption is yet to be announced, the Kodiaq hits 100km/h in 8.2 seconds.

Skoda Australia has announced local specifications for the second-generation ‘NG’ Kodiaq SUV , which is due in local Skoda dealers next month – with the vehicle extended in length and given more kit.

Measuring 4,758mm long, 1,864mm wide, 1,678mm tall and riding on a 2,791mm long wheelbase, the second-generation Kodiaq is 59mm longer, 18mm narrower, 8mm shorter and riding on the same wheelbase as the previous model.

The Kodiaq’s boot measures 289 litres with all seven seats in use, 794L with the third row folded and 2,035L with the second row folded as well - increases of 19L/29L/30L compared with the last car, respectively. That makes it more capacious than main rivals like the Kia Sorento, which offers up to 1,966L of space, and the Mazda CX-80 with its 1,971L maximum.

The entry-level Kodiaq, now called Select, has seen a big increase in equipment with features such as leather trim, tri-zone climate control, traffic jam assist, DAB+ digital radio, metallic paint, heated front seats and an electric driver’s seat now featured as standard.

Kodiaq Select standard equipment:

19-inch alloy wheels

Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Auto-folding/heated/driver auto-dimming mirrors with memory

Keyless entry with push button start

Power tailgate

Roof rails

Rear privacy glass

Black leather upholstery

10-way electric driver’s seat with memory functionality

Heated front seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters

Tri-zone automatic climate control

10-inch digital driver’s display

13-inch touchscreen

Satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Nine-speaker sound system

5x USB-C ports

2x wireless phone chargers with ventilation

Metallic paint

Umbrella and waste bin in driver’s door

Floor mats

Boot mat

Kodiaq safety equipment:

Nine airbags (including a front centre unit)

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive lane guidance

Emergency assist

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Safe exit warning

Traffic sign recognition

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring

The Kodiaq is yet to be tested by ANCAP, but received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2024.

Kodiaq Sportline model adds:

20-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black exterior elements

Matrix adaptive high beam

Scrolling rear indicators

Heated steering wheel

Aluminium pedals

Suede and leather upholstery

Front sports seats

Driving mode selection

Upgraded sound system

Kodiaq Launch Edition model adds:

Massaging front seats including electric front passenger seat adjustment

Adaptive dampers

Automatic parking

360-degree camera

Panoramic sunroof

Heated outboard rear seats

Hands-free electric tailgate

Canton sound system

Head-up display

Illuminated grille

Cognac or black leather upholstery

Kodiaq options:

Sunroof (Select and Sportline)

20-inch alloy wheels (Select)

Ultimate Package with adaptive dampers, sport steering rack, hill descent control, Canton sound system, heated rear seats, head-up display, automatic parking, 360-degree camera, hands-free power tailgate (Sportline)

Colour options:

Steel Grey solid

Graphite grey metallic

Brilliant Silver metallic

Moon White metallic

Bronx Gold metallic (Select)

Race Blue metallic

Black Magic pearlescent

Velvet Red (Sportline)

Australian pricing for the Kodiaq range is due to be announced before its March local release.

