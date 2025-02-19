Skoda Kodiaq SUV: Australian details revealed

Skoda Australia has announced local specifications for the second-generation ‘NG’ Kodiaq SUV, which is due in local Skoda dealers next month – with the vehicle extended in length and given more kit.
The only available drivetrain for the Kodiaq range so far is a 140kW/320Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. While local fuel consumption is yet to be announced, the Kodiaq hits 100km/h in 8.2 seconds.
The Kodiaq RS will launch later this year, which ups the performance ante to 195kW, as well as adding sportier suspension to match the RS badging.
Measuring 4,758mm long, 1,864mm wide, 1,678mm tall and riding on a 2,791mm long wheelbase, the second-generation Kodiaq is 59mm longer, 18mm narrower, 8mm shorter and riding on the same wheelbase as the previous model.
The Kodiaq’s boot measures 289 litres with all seven seats in use, 794L with the third row folded and 2,035L with the second row folded as well - increases of 19L/29L/30L compared with the last car, respectively. That makes it more capacious than main rivals like the Kia Sorento, which offers up to 1,966L of space, and the Mazda CX-80 with its 1,971L maximum.
The entry-level Kodiaq, now called Select, has seen a big increase in equipment with features such as leather trim, tri-zone climate control, traffic jam assist, DAB+ digital radio, metallic paint, heated front seats and an electric driver’s seat now featured as standard.
Kodiaq Select standard equipment:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Auto-folding/heated/driver auto-dimming mirrors with memory
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Power tailgate
- Roof rails
- Rear privacy glass
- Black leather upholstery
- 10-way electric driver’s seat with memory functionality
- Heated front seats
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- 10-inch digital driver’s display
- 13-inch touchscreen
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Nine-speaker sound system
- 5x USB-C ports
- 2x wireless phone chargers with ventilation
- Metallic paint
- Umbrella and waste bin in driver’s door
- Floor mats
- Boot mat
Kodiaq safety equipment:
- Nine airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Emergency assist
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Safe exit warning
- Traffic sign recognition
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Alarm
- Tyre pressure monitoring
The Kodiaq is yet to be tested by ANCAP, but received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2024.
Kodiaq Sportline model adds:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Gloss black exterior elements
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Scrolling rear indicators
- Heated steering wheel
- Aluminium pedals
- Suede and leather upholstery
- Front sports seats
- Driving mode selection
- Upgraded sound system
Kodiaq Launch Edition model adds:
- Massaging front seats including electric front passenger seat adjustment
- Adaptive dampers
- Automatic parking
- 360-degree camera
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- Canton sound system
- Head-up display
- Illuminated grille
- Cognac or black leather upholstery
Kodiaq options:
- Sunroof (Select and Sportline)
- 20-inch alloy wheels (Select)
- Ultimate Package with adaptive dampers, sport steering rack, hill descent control, Canton sound system, heated rear seats, head-up display, automatic parking, 360-degree camera, hands-free power tailgate (Sportline)
Colour options:
- Steel Grey solid
- Graphite grey metallic
- Brilliant Silver metallic
- Moon White metallic
- Bronx Gold metallic (Select)
- Race Blue metallic
- Black Magic pearlescent
- Velvet Red (Sportline)
Australian pricing for the Kodiaq range is due to be announced before its March local release.
