BYD has announced local pricing for its new Sealion 5, introducing one of Australia’s cheapest plug-in hybrid SUVs at $33,990 before on-road costs. The vehicle is available to order immediately, with first arrivals expected next year

The Sealion 5 becomes BYD’s most affordable PHEV yet in Australia and positions the brand to compete with mainstream petrol SUVs on price while offering an electrified option for buyers who aren’t ready to go fully electric. The move follows the launch of the ATTO 1 and ATTO 2, signalling BYD’s broader shift toward expanding its lower-cost new-energy line-up.

SEALION 5 ESSENTIAL $33,990 SEALION 5 PREMIUM $37,990

Two model grades will be offered – Essential and Premium – both using BYD’s Blade Battery and the company’s latest DM-i 4.0 plug-in hybrid system. The setup is designed to prioritise electric running for short commutes while relying on the petrol engine for longer distances. BYD cites a pure EV driving range of up to 100km under the NEDC test cycle and a combined range approaching 1000km. Claimed fuel consumption is as low as 1.2L/100km, though real-world figures will depend on charging habits and driving conditions.

While full equipment details are still to be confirmed, BYD says the model includes the safety and driver-assistance features now expected in the medium SUV segment. The Sealion 5 also runs on BYD’s dedicated electric-first architecture rather than a converted petrol platform, a layout intended to maximise cabin space and efficiency.

Stephen Collins, BYD Australia’s chief operating officer, said the company expects the pricing to broaden appeal beyond early EV adopters. “Australians want real choice when it comes to electric mobility solutions, and the Sealion 5 offers that at a price point that will appeal to Australian families,” he told media.

The Sealion 5 arrives at a time when plug-in hybrids are gaining more attention locally as a middle ground between petrol and electric vehicles. While the technology remains a niche segment compared with hybrids and EVs, several brands plan to expand their PHEV offerings over the next two years.

With order books now open, the Sealion 5 joins a growing list of lower-priced electrified models aimed at cost-conscious buyers. How the newcomer performs in a segment dominated by conventional petrol SUVs – and increasingly competitive EVs – will become clear once deliveries begin.