BYD will further expand its offering in Australia when the BYD Sealion 5 goes on sale next month ahead of the first deliveries in early 2026.

Sized slightly larger than the Toyota RAV4, the Sealion 5 will be offered exclusively with plug-in hybrid powertrains in Australia for up to 100km of range (NEDC). Pricing is yet to be revealed, but it’s expected that the Sealion 5 will be the cheapest plug-in hybrid on the market, undercutting the $39,990 drive away Chery Tiggo 7 SHS.

The BYD Sealion 5 range will use a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with a single electric motor for a peak 156kW peak power output. The Essential features a 12.9kWh battery for a claimed 71km range (NEDC), while the Premium upgrades to a larger 18.3kWh batter for 100km of range.

Measuring 4738mm long, 1860mm wide, 1710mm tall, and with a 2712mm long wheelbase, the Sealion 5 is bigger in all dimensions than the new RAV4 that’s due in early 2026. The boot measures 463 litres with all five seats in place, expanding to 1410 litres with the second row folded.

BYD is yet to announce full local specifications for the Sealion 5, but has confirmed that entry-level Essential and upper-spec Premium models will be available, with the Essential featuring equipment such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. BYD’s Digital Key functionality also allows drivers to unlock and start the car using a smartphone or NFC card, in addition to a full suite of active safety features.

The upper-spec Sealion 5 will be further equipped with a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree camera.

“The Sealion 5 is designed to help Australian businesses transition their fleets toward lower emissions,” said Stephen Collins, BYD Australia COO. “By combining advanced technology with affordability in Australia’s most popular segment, it helps reduce emissions, support sustainable trade, and creates more opportunities for new energy vehicles, while also giving families a practical, versatile SUV for their everyday needs.”

The BYD Sealion 5 will go on sale next month ahead of the first deliveries landing in early 2026.