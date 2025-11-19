BYD’s is aiming high in Australia after its year-to-date sales have increased rapidly in 2025, including a massive increase of 148 per cent compared with this time last year. According to its targets, BYD will sell 55,000 units in 2025 alone – a remarkable number for a brand that only launched in Australia in February 2023.

Speaking to WhichCar by Wheels at the launch of the new Atto 2 electric small SUV, the brand further outlined its plans to continue expanding in the Australian market to try and achieve a top three sales position by the end of 2026. BYD chief operating officer Stephen Collins said that BYD’s momentum this year will not slow down heading into 2026 and that it’s aiming to topple Tesla as the best-selling new energy car brand in Australia.

“We’ve had a great 2025 so far and sales have exploded,” said Collins. “We’re up 148 per cent year on year and we’re looking to continue that trajectory into 2026.

4

“In June 2025, we achieved a record for BYD sales in Australia at over 8000 units. Since then we’ve been sitting at between 4000-5000 units each month and we’re expecting to finish 2025 with around 55,000 units in total,” he said.

According to Collins, although BYD already sells six models in Australia, product is key to further improving its sales numbers. While BYD’s premium arm Denza launches later this month, the Atto 1 and Atto 2 are important additions to the range. due on sale next month as the cheapest EVs in their respective segments. The Sealion 5 and Sealion 8 plug-in hybrid SUVs are also due in the first quarter of 2026 – the latter of which is predicted to become BYD’s best-selling car in Australia.

“To grow sales we need to offer more product to more people and Atto 1 and Atto 2 are the first steps,” he said. “The light car segment is relatively small but we see a big opportunity, be it people in their 20s and first time car buyers or retirees who want value for money. The Atto 2 will target first car buyers, people in their late 20s and early 30s doing urban driving, or maybe as a second car.

3

“We currently hold 2500 expressions of interest in Atto 1 and 2, and we think there will be really strong orders for both of them. The novated leasing for the Atto 1 starts at around $99 per week including insurance and registration, which is extremely affordable motoring.”

Looking further into 2026, Collins says that any Chinese product “is available to us, we just have to make sure that it fits into our market”. Possible additions include the Seal 06 plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan and wagon, while more additions to the Denza line-up – potentially rebadging products from its YangWang luxury arm – are almost certain.

BYD is also looking to expand its Australian dealerships and service centres. Currently, it has 104 showrooms around Australia – including only one in the Northern Territory and three in Tasmania – a number that it’s looking to expand in 2026 to around 150. A new 20,000-square metre warehouse is also being built in Melbourne to help parts supply.

1

“In 2026, we’ll continue expanding our retail presence,” Collins said. “At the moment, we’re at 104 outlets but by the end of 2026, that will increase to around 150. And they won’t just be showrooms either, but service centres with full parts supplies as well.”

Other priorities for BYD for 2026 include growing into new sales channels, expanding further into fleet sales, improving service and parts availability and continuing to build a strong brand that is trusted.