BYD is expanding its Australian range with the upcoming SEALION 8, a large plug-in hybrid SUV designed specifically for local roads and family buyers. Set to become the brand’s new flagship, the SEALION 8 is expected to reach showrooms soon after orders open in December, following what BYD describes as “exceptional” early interest.

The SEALION 8 represents BYD’s first three-row SUV in Australia, joining the Dolphin, Atto 3 and Seal in the growing local lineup. Developed with an emphasis on comfort, performance and space, the newcomer aims to rival models such as the Toyota Kluger Hybrid and Kia Sorento Hybrid while bringing BYD’s latest technology to a wider audience.

Under the bonnet, the SEALION 8 uses BYD’s fifth-generation Dual Mode (DM) hybrid system, which combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with one or two electric motors, depending on the variant. The system delivers up to 46 per cent thermal efficiency and allows the car to switch seamlessly between two- and four-wheel drive.

The entry-level Dynamic FWD variant produces 205 kW and 315 Nm, backed by a 19 kWh battery that provides around 103 km of electric-only range (NEDC). The AWD models feature a larger 35.6 kWh battery good for 152 km of electric driving and up to 359 kW and 675 Nm combined output. BYD claims a 0–100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds for the top-spec version.

The DM-p (Dual Mode-Powerful) setup also introduces DiSus-C smart suspension, designed to balance comfort with sharp handling. Engineers have tuned the chassis specifically for Australian conditions, refining ride quality across both city and country roads.

Inside, the cabin focuses on space and technology. A 15.6-inch central display, 10.25-inch digital driver screen, and 21-speaker premium audio system headline the tech package, while wireless phone charging, massaging seats front and rear, and up to 1960 litres of cargo space enhance day-to-day usability.

Nine airbags, a 360-degree camera and a full suite of driver-assistance systems round out the safety equipment.

Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch, but BYD says the SEALION 8 will deliver “flagship versatility” with a mix of electric refinement and long-distance practicality. With local testing complete and orders opening soon, BYD’s newest SUV looks set to become a strong contender in Australia’s growing hybrid family segment.