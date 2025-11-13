BYD has revealed local pricing and specifications for the BYD Atto 1 – its smallest product yet – and the Atto 2, now its smallest SUV, with both sitting below the Dolphin hatch and Atto 3 small SUV.

Priced from $23,990 plus on-road costs for the Atto 1 and $31,990 +ORC for the Atto 2, both models are some of Australia’s cheapest new cars. However, unlike many other cheap cars, they’re both electric.

Launching in December, both the Atto 1 and Atto 2 will be offered in two specifications in Australia: entry-level Essential and upper-spec Premium for the former and Dynamic and Premium for the latter.

The BYD Atto 1 Essential uses a 30kWh battery for a claimed 220km of range (WLTP). The battery can be DC fast charged from to to 80 per cent in 30 minutes at a maximum of 65kW, while 11kW AC charging allows for a full charge in around 3.5 hours. The Essential features a 65kW/175Nm front-mounted electric motor that’s good for a claimed 0-100km/h run in 11.1 seconds.

Above the Essential is the Premium, which uses a larger 43.2kWh battery for a claimed 310km of range (WLTP) and BYD quotes the same 30-minute 10-80 per cent DC fast charging time for a maximum of 85kW. The Premium also upgrades the motor’s outputs to 115kW/220Nm, reducing the 0-100km/h time to 9.1 seconds.

The Atto 1 uses the BYD‘s e-Platform 3.0 and measures 3990mm long, 1720mm wide and 1590mm tall, riding on a 2500mm long wheelbase, which gives it a 55mm shorter length than the MG 3. Its boot measures between 308 litres with the rear seats up and 1078 litres with the rear seats folded, and kerb weight measures between 1294kg for the Essential and 1390kg for the Premium.

Standard features for the Atto 1 Essential include 15-inch steel wheels, automatic halogen headlights, synthetic leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with 4G cloud services, over-the-air updates, wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and a packed suite of active safety features like six airbags, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and a reversing camera.

The Atto 1 Premium then adds a 360-degree camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, auto-folding mirrors, rear privacy glass, a 6-way electric driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger and heated front seats.

Priced from $31,990 +ORC, the BYD Atto 2 uses the same platform as the Atto 1 and measures 4310mm long, 1830mm wide, 1675mm tall and features a 2620mm long wheelbase – that makes it 50mm longer than a Volkswagen T-Roc. Its bootspace measures between 380 litres (seats up) and 1320 litres (seats folded).

Both variants in the Atto 2 range use a 51.3kWh battery for a claimed 345km of range (WLTP), which can be DC fast charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes.

Standard features on the Atto 2 Dynamic include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED lighting, automatic wipers, synthetic leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with 4G cloud connectivity, wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heat pump and safety features such as six airbags, auto emergency braking, adaptive lane guidance, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert (with braking) and a reversing camera.

The Atto 2 Premium then adds larger 17-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera, auto-folding mirrors, a panoramic glass roof, roof rails, a six-way electric driver’s seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen and four extra speakers (eight in total).

2026 BYD Atto 1 and Atto 2 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Atto 1 Essential $23,990 Atto 1 Premium $27,990 Atto 2 Dynamic $31,990 Atto 2 Premium $35,990

The BYD Atto 1 and Atto 2 will go on sale in Australia in December 2025.