BYD has become the first top five-selling Chinese brand in Australia, with 8156 new vehicles registered in June 2025, a hefty 367.9 per cent increase over June 2024.

BYD beat its existing monthly sales record of 4811 in March 2025 and last month, achieved a 6.4 per cent market share.

With 20,458 registrations for six months of 2025, BYD has already beaten its total from 2024. Accounting for 51 per cent of those sales – or 10,424 units – was the Shark 6 ute, which is exclusively available with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

With 2993 Shark 6s registered in June 2025, enough for its top five result, it almost outsold the Isuzu D-Max, missing by just 126 units.

Ahead of the D-Max in the latest sales tallies were only the Tesla Model Y (3457 units), the Toyota HiLux (6195) and Ford Ranger (6293).

BYD’s Sealion 6 and Sealion 7 SUVs also saw healthy sales in June 2025, with the 6 selling 1608 units (a 232.8 per cent improvement) and 1795 units recorded for the Sealion 7. Combined, the two placed the brand as selling the most mid-size SUVs, outselling the Mazda CX-5 (2582), Toyota RAV4 (2421) and Hyundai Tucson (2332).

BYD’s other models didn’t sell quite as well, but still contributed to the record result with 627 Seal electric mid-size sedans (-11.2 per cent) registered, 561 Dolphin electric hatchbacks (+175 per cent) and 576 Atto 3 small electric SUVs (+64.1 per cent).

BYD Australian sales June 2025:

Shark 6: 2993

Sealion 7: 1795

Sealion 6: 1608

Seal: 627

Atto 3: 576

Dolphin: 561

While BYD is celebrating its top five sales results, the sales momentum will likely continue as the brand has confirmed the launch of two new SUVs for Australia by early 2026: the Atto 2 small electric SUV and the Sealion 8 plug-in hybrid seven-seater.

Other potential future BYD products for Australia include the Seagull electric city car and plug-in hybrid Seal 06 mid-size sedan/wagon.