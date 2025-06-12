The BYD Seagull (Dolphin Surf in some markets) could be sold in Australia with a change in product strategy from the brand thanks to its new factory distribution that starts on July 1.

Previously ruled out by the company’s previous distributor, EVDirect, because of its likely four-star ANCAP rating, the Seagull is now made in right-hand drive form for the UK and would likely be the cheapest EV on sale in Australia, presenting a big opportunity for sales growth.

With the slightly larger BYD Dolphin priced at under $30,000 in Australia, the Seagull would likely be priced closer to $20,000, potentially giving BYD the opportunity to reignite the light car segment in Australia. In China, over 61,000 Seagulls were sold in May 2025 alone, making it the brand’s most popular product.

In the UK, the Seagull is offered in three models – Active, Boost and Comfort – with either a 30kWh or 43kWh LFP battery with up to 320km of range on the WLTP cycle. The smaller battery can be charged at up to 65kW, while the larger one supports a higher 85kW rate for a 30-minute 30 to 80 per cent charge.

For UK buyers, the entry- and mid-level Seagull uses a 65kW/175Nm front-mounted electric motor for a claimed 11.1-second 0-100km/h time, while top-spec model makes 115kW/220Nm for a 9.1-second 0-100km/h run and a 175km/h top speed.

The Seagull measures 3990mm long, 1720mm wide, 1590mm tall and rides on a 2500mm long wheelbase, making it 395mm longer, 125mm wider, 5mm taller and 100mm longer between the wheels than the Kia Picanto.

The Seagull’s boot measures between 308-litres (rear seats up) and 1037-litres (rear seats folded) 53L larger seats up and 27L seats folded than the Picanto.

Features on the entry-level Active include automatic halogen headlights, 15-inch steel wheels, synthetic leather trim, a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch rotating touchscreen with inbuilt 4G connectivity for over-the-air updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and active safety features including six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, driver attention monitoring, traffic sign recognition, auto high beam and a reversing camera.

Moving up the range adds features such as a 360-degree camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, auto-folding mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a six-way electric driver’s seat, heated front seats and a wireless phone charger.

BYD’s Australian factory distribution starts on July 1st, with local product plans beyond the new Atto 2 and Sealion 8 yet to be confirmed.