Toyota Australia has launched a new variant to the GR Yaris hot hatch range. Called the Aero Performance Package, it adds a new eight-piece aerodynamic package to the top-spec GTS model, including an adjustable rear spoiler and bonnet vent. Priced from $64,990 plus on-road costs, the new package is priced $4500 higher than the GTS on which it’s based.

At the front end, the new package adds a front lip spoiler to reduce the GR Yaris’ lift and add lateral grip for faster cornering. There’s also a new bonnet vent to improve cooling, as well as new vents on the front and rear bumper to aid overall stability, according to Toyota.

At the rear, the GR Yaris Aero Performance Package has added a new manually-adjustable rear spoiler to bring more downforce and stability, while there is also a new underfloor cover to smooth airflow.

The GR Yaris Aero Performance Package is otherwise unchanged from the GTS on which it’s based, and its 221kW/400Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine carries over with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission options.

Other standard features on the Aero Performance Package include 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, a Torsen limited-slip differential, selectable all-wheel drive driving modes, heated suede and synthetic leather GR sports seats and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with GR-specific displays.

The GR Yaris GTS Aero Performance Package variant is available with a choice of five exterior paint colours: Glacier White, Frosted White, Tarmac Black, Feverish Red and Liquid Mercury. All colours bar Glacier White attract an extra $575 charge.

2026 Toyota GR Yaris pricing (plus on-road costs):