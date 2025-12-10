Toyota Australia has revealed pricing and specifications for the bZ4X electric mid-size SUV, which follows its recently updated Subaru Solterra twin in launching locally. Priced from $55,990 plus on-road costs, the facelifted bZ4X is $10,010 less expensive than its predecessor, despite including more performance and range, design changes and more standard equipment across the range.

Revealed back in March 2025, the updated bZ4X has scored a new front end design with sleeker headlights, new bumper and wheel designs and an updated cabin with a larger 14.0-inch touchscreen (up from 12.3 inches), along with a new centre console design with dual wireless phone chargers.

Under the skin, the bZ4X now features a larger 74.7kWh lithium-ion battery and gruntier motors: 165kW/268.6Nm for the two-wheel drive version (+15kW/+2.6Nm) and 252kW/438Nm for the all-wheel drive (+92kW/101Nm).

Because of the larger battery, the bZ4X can now travel further on a charge: 591km (+155km) for the front-driver and 517km (+106km) for the all-paw version. Both models can now AC charge at up to 22kW (+11kW) but DC fast charging remains capped at 150kW. The AWD’s braked towing capacity is now 1500kg, which is double what it used to be.

Despite the price cuts, new standard equipment is fitted across the range with the 2WD model now featuring the roof rails, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit alert and 360-degree camera already standard on the AWD, as well as a larger touchscreen, headlight washers, a driver’s knee airbag and puddle lamps across the range.

In addition to the added features and price drop, Toyota is also offering private buyers the choice of a free 7kW Jet Charge home charger or a 12 month/625kWh Chargefox voucher between now and the end of 2026 through the Toyota Go loyalty program.

Private buyers who also choose to finance their bZ4X through Toyota Finance Australia will also receive a limited deposit contribution of $5000 for the 2WD bZ4X and $7500 for the AWD car.

2026 Toyota bZ4X pricing (plus on-road costs):

FWD: $55,990

AWD: $67,990

The updated Toyota bZ4X range is now on sale in Australia ahead of imminent local deliveries.