Stunt driver Travis Pastrana has launched his latest Gymkhana stunt driving video, this time in a more familiar location. Titled Aussie Shred, the film is set in various locations in Australia using a highly modified Subaru Brat ute, and is the final film in the Gymkhana series.

Made famous by the late Ken Block before Pastrana carried the flag, Gymkhana has made videos in many locations globally, including France, Dubai, San Francisco and Los Angeles. This time however, Australian locations such as Broken Hill, Mount Panorama and urban Sydney are used.

In this Gymkhana video, Pastrana uses a heavily modified 1978 Subaru Brat ute nicknamed the ‘Brataroo’. Sold in Australia as the iconic Brumby, this Brat pumps out a massive 500kW of power and 922Nm of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-litre Boxer engine that can rev north of 9500rpm.

“The Brataroo is hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we’ve ever built,” said Pastrana. “Every part of this car was designed to take the abuse we threw at it while making this film. From hanging two tires off a pier to flying 160 feet across a 10-story deep canyon gap over a road train to skimming across a deep lake and scaring myself every step of the way.”

In true Gymkhana fashion, the film features a host of cameos from local motorsport icons, including two-time Dakar Rally champion Toby Price, Subaru WRC driver Chris Atkinson and Nitro Circus BMX riders Ryan Williams, Jaie Toohey and Will Brown.

A field of V8 Supercars drivers challenge the Brataroo to a rolling drag race down Mount Panorama’s Conrod Straight, while the lineup also includes Moog and Marty from Mighty Car Mods, the last of the V8 Interceptors and the Mad Hueys performing the best of Aussie traditions: the shoey.