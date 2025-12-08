GWM Australia has revealed that it will offer another drivetrain option for its Tank 300 off-road SUV, with the brand’s ‘Hi4-T’ plug-in hybrid system set to arrive locally in the first quarter of 2026. Building onto the petrol, hybrid and diesel options already available, the GWM Tank 300 will feature one of the most diverse engine ranges of any new car.

Using the same plug-in hybrid drivetrain that’s already available in the larger Tank 500 SUV and Cannon Alpha ute, the Tank 300 Hi4-T will feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission combined with an electric motor. Combined outputs for the Tank 300 are yet to be confirmed, but in the Tank 500 it makes a muscular 300kW of power and 750Nm of torque.

GWM is also yet to confirm the battery stats in the Tank 300 Hi4-T, but in the larger Tank 500 its 37.1kWh unit provides a WLTP range of up to 102km on a full charge. Importantly, the Hi4-T system retains the regular Tank 300’s mechanical four-wheel-drive system, including a low-range transfer case and locking differentials, for keen off-road ability. According to the company, it was the first plug-in hybrid to successfully climb Beer O’Clock Hill.

4

According to GWM, the Tank 300 Hi4-T has been “engineered for both adventure and everyday versatility” and offers a braked towing capacity of up to 3000kg, “making it ideal for caravans, boats and off-road touring”.

It will also feature Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, enabling owners to power external equipment, tools and accessories directly from the vehicle.

Local pricing and specifications for the GWM Tank 300 Hi4-T will be announced closer to its first quarter 2026 Australian arrival.