GWM Australia has improved its GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV offering ahead of its Australian launch with a longer electric driving range and drop in price by up to $2500.

Deliveries for GWM’s answer to the BYD Shark and Ford Ranger PHEV will commence in May and will sell for up to $2500 less than the initial pricing of $63,990 drive away that was announced in February.

Now, depending on location, the Cannon Alpha PHEV is available from $61,490 drive away for the

entry-level Lux and $67,990 drive away for the $67,990 drive away.

The GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and plug-in hybrid set up making 300kW of power and 750Nm of torque. Drive is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, while its 37.1kWh battery now provides a longer range of up to 115km (NEDC).

The battery can be fast charged at up to 50kW and features vehicle-to-load capability up to 6kW. Its claimed combined fuel consumption is 1.7L/100km with a full battery, or 7.9L/100km with the battery at a low state of charge.

Like the Ranger but unlike the Shark, the Cannon Alpha PHEV can tow the important 3,500kg braked trailer and it can also wade through 800mm of water.

GWM Cannon Alpha pricing (drive away):

Lux $61,490 – $64,590 (depending on location) Ultra $67,990 – $71,090 (depending on location)

GWM Cannon Alpha Lux standard equipment:

Black 18-inch alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Keyless entry and start

Matte black exterior details such as logos, door handles and mirror caps

Synthetic leather upholstery

6-way driver/4-way front passenger electric seat adjustment

Dual-zone automatic climate control

14.6-inch touchscreen with connected services

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Seven airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Traffic jam assist

Driver fatigue monitoring

Traffic sign recognition

Hill ascent/descent control

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring

GWM Cannon Alpha Ultra model adds:

Front diff lock

Leather upholstery

Extra electric seat adjustment with massaging

Electric reclining rear seats

Heated and ventilated front and outer rear seats

Heated steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

10-speaker Infinity audio system

Front and rear wireless chargers

Head-up display

Automatic parking

The GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV will arrive at GWM dealerships in May, with local deliveries to

commence then.