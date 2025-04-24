A new twin-turbocharged V8 engine has been revealed at Auto Shanghai 2025 by Chinese giant GWM. To be used in a range of products, the new V8 has been in development for more than three years and will debut in a new special edition Tank 300.

Displacing 4.0-litres and combined with twin turbochargers, the new V8 engine will be paired with a plug-in hybrid system to both boost performance and reduce emissions – the latter a big reason as to why we haven’t seen an all-new V8 engine from any car maker for a long time.

GWM Australia Instagram (@gwmaustralia)

According to GWM executives at the Shanghai show, it’s designed to run electrically in the city and then provide V8 performance for situations such as towing.

The company is yet to reveal any power or torque figures for the engine, but it will rev to 8000rpm and features dual fuel injection and oil pumps. The electric motor is sandwiched between the engine and transmission.

What it will power is also unknown at this stage, though it’s reportedly designed for a new range of luxury cars being developed, as well as future models in the Tank 4WD brand – potentially the new limited edition Tank 300 Hooke revealed at the Shanghai show.

GWM Tank 300 – one of the vehicles expected to receive the new V8

But the V8 PHEV system will even go into the rumoured full-size truck that GWM reportedly wants to enter the North American market with, though the current US political climate has reportedly stalled those plans.

GWM is yet to announce formal plans for the new V8 PHEV for Australia, though considering the speed at which the company develops products, it’s likely not far away.