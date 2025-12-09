Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has revealed more details of its stunning G90-based station wagon concept. First revealed at last month’s Genesis Magma World Premiere, the Wingback was designed to showcase the brand’s evolution since emerging as a standalone brand 10 years ago.

But cryptic comments from Genesis’ President and Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, hinted that the stunning wagon concept could actually make it into limited production.

“I would love to,”Donckerwolke told assembled media at the Genesis Magma Global Premiere last month. “It is 100 per cent platform of the G90 with this 3.2 metres long wheelbase, [and] the 5.1 metre overall length. And basically it means that the car is very executable very fast with a minimum level of investment.

“Now the question is, if the production tooling is affordable for a certain amount of volume, this is something that we are looking at now.”

Based on the G90 large sedan, not available in right-hand drive markets, including Australia, the Wingback casts a long shadow thanks to its 3.2m wheelbase and 5.1m overall length.

The Wingback’s distinctive and striking design incorporates elements of Genesis’ contemporary design language, with more than a hint of the Korean brand’s newly-minted performance arm, Magma, thrown in.

Up front, the brand’s signature Crest Grille is flanked by the brand’s distinctive two-line headlights. An aggressive front bumper wears Magma badging while big air intakes, flanked by canards lead into pumped wheel arches that enhance the Wingback’s long, low and wide stance.

Those wheel arches house 22-inch alloys shod in massive low-profile tyres, measuring 315mm at the rears. Out back, a sloping roofline leads into the the first of two rear spoilers, the first mounted atop the sharply-raked tailgate, the second a Kammback-style spoiler lower down on the tailgate’s beltline.

New details have emerged about the cabin which is finished in what Genesis calls quilted Chamude, a suede-like material, accented by contrasting Magma green stitching. The front sports seats are festooned with an embroidered Magma logo, also in green.

No details have emerged about what powers the Genesis G90 Wingback but looking at its donor car does provide some hints. The left-hand drive only G90 large sedan utilises a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 with outputs of 305kW and 549Nm.

Genesis claims that the Wingback concept points to a broader line-up of cars in the brand’s future, stating that it “highlights that Genesis intends to extend the Magma program to include a spectrum of typologies across its current and future lineup, ranging from sports cars to coupes and convertibles.”

Added Donckerwolke, “[It is] a bridge between Magma and the One of One bespoke program.

“At the moment there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs. And this fast growth will create a saturation. This is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.”

The first production car from Genesis’ new performance sub-brand, the GV60 Magma electric SUV, will hit Australian showrooms in 2026.