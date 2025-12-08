DENZA has confirmed Australian pricing and opened orders for its first local models, the B5 and B8 Super Hybrid SUVs, ahead of first deliveries later this year. The pair were shown publicly for the first time at the brand’s new Sydney outlet in Rushcutters Bay and will tour new dealership sites nationally this week.

The mid-size B5 will be sold in two grades, Standard and Leopard. Above it sits the larger B8 flagship, offered with either seven seats (7S) or a six-seat (6S) layout aimed at buyers who want extra second-row space.

Both vehicles use BYD’s DM-O (Dual Mode Offroad) super-hybrid architecture. The system prioritises electric running for day-to-day driving, then blends in the petrol engine when needed. DENZA says the set-up enables close to 1000km of combined driving range, positioning the SUVs as long-distance tourers while retaining EV capability for city use.

Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive arrangement working with BYD’s Blade Battery. An optional DiSus-P hydraulic suspension system will be available, intended to improve ride comfort and body control on rough tracks as well as sealed roads.

DENZA Australia chief operating officer Mark Harland said the company believes there is room in the market for a premium-leaning “new energy” SUV that can handle touring and off-road work without relying solely on charging infrastructure. He noted about 5000 people have registered interest in the brand since it was announced.

Alongside the vehicles, DENZA is rolling out “House of DENZA”, a network of retail spaces and events designed to support owners and prospective buyers, similar to hospitality-style brand hubs used by other luxury marques.

Early buyers of the B5 will be offered an incentive package: the first 2000 orders include a premium exterior paint and interior trim upgrade, valued at around $1818, at no extra cost.

Pricing