Kia has already rolled out a steady stream of new models and concepts in 2025, but it’s squeezed in one more curtain call before the year ends: the Vision Meta Turismo concept.

Revealed as part of Kia’s 80th anniversary showcase, the Vision Meta Turismo made its debut at an exhibition inside the brand’s “Vision Square” learning centre in Yongin, South Korea. The car had only been hinted at days earlier, but the full reveal offers a clear pointer to where Kia’s design team wants to take its next wave of electric cars.

The Vision Meta Turismo is an all-electric four-door sedan – a body style Kia hasn’t really played with since the Stinger bowed out in 2023. Kia isn’t directly pitching this concept as a Stinger replacement, but the Stinger was featured prominently in the exhibition’s “Identity” section. That feels like a quiet acknowledgement that the brand still sees a future for sleek, driver-focused saloons, even as SUVs dominate sales charts.

1

Kia hasn’t confirmed whether the Vision Meta Turismo is production-bound, but it hasn’t ruled it out either. The company says the concept is intended to preview its next phase of mobility and design. Where it could sit in the lineup is still unclear. Kia has already introduced the EV4 and EV5 this year, while the EV7 and EV8 nameplates remain unused – leaving room for this concept to foreshadow a new flagship sedan in that gap.

Stylistically, a road-ready version would bring a fresh silhouette to Kia’s EV family, but it’s not a total break from the brand’s current look. The car carries the same “Opposites United” cues seen on other recent EVs, just stretched into a lower, longer shape. Up front, the familiar “Star Map” lighting signature is there, though the headlamps sit unusually high on the bonnet line. At the back, slim horizontal LED elements mirror what Kia has used on the EV3, EV5 and EV9, giving the concept a clear family link despite its different proportions.

2

Kia describes the Vision Meta Turismo around three themes: performance driving, a digitally “immersive” cockpit, and an interior meant to feel more like a lounge than a traditional cabin. The inside certainly leans into that brief. The driver’s position gets a unique bucket-style seat, paired with a yoke-like steering wheel and a joystick-style secondary controller that looks more like something from a simulator than a commuter car. A large augmented-reality head-up display projects graphics into the driver’s sightline, which Kia says appear to float above the road surface.

There are also three selectable digital environments – labelled Speedster, Dreamer and Gamer – though Kia hasn’t yet explained what changes between them. Expect more detail later, because the company is treating this as a rolling concept rather than a one-off showpiece.

The concept’s long wheelbase is another clue about intent. Kia’s biggest current battery pack is the 99.8kWh unit used in the EV9, and the Vision Meta Turismo appears sized to take something similar if it ever reaches production. If that happens, the sedan’s low, slippery body could deliver a noticeably longer driving range than the blockier EV9, which currently tops out at about 562km on a charge.

1

For now, the Vision Meta Turismo is best read as a design and packaging statement: Kia reminding everyone it can still do low-slung sedans in the EV era, and testing the waters for a potential new flagship beyond its expanding SUV-heavy electric line-up.