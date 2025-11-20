Kia Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the upgraded 2026 Kia K4 range, which will enter local Kia dealerships soon.

Priced from $32,090 plus on-road costs, the K4 range starts $1500 higher than before, but naturally aspirated models have gained a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that’s a lot more efficient than the one it replaces. The K4 hatchback is also now available, and is priced identically to the sedan that’s already on sale.

Under the bonnet of the non-GT Line models in the K4 range is a new 2.0-litre Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder petrol engine making 110kW of power and 180Nm of torque (-2kW and 12Nm on the older engine). It’s now mated to a CVT automatic transmission, which replaces the former six-speed auto, and its combined fuel consumption is now rated at 6.0L/100km (6.1L/100km for the hatchback), which is down a significant 1.4L/100km. Its claimed CO2 emissions of 139g/km (143g/km) are also a big improvement of 28g/km.

The 142kW/265Nm 1.6-litre turbo-petrol and eight-speed automatic transmission in the K4 GT-Line remains as before. It uses as little as 6.7L/100km of fuel on the combined cycle and emits 158g/km of CO2.

The K4 hatchback is new to the range having been revealed later than the sedan. It measures 4440mm long, 1850mm wide, 1435mm tall and rides on the same 2720mm long wheelbase as the sedan, making it 270mm shorter and 10mm taller than the sedan. Its bootspace measures 438 litres with the seats up, making it 70 litres smaller than the sedan. The K4 hatchback is equipped identically to the sedan, aside from the addition of a rear wiper.

2026 Kia K4 pricing (plus on-road costs):

S $32,090 (+ $1500) S Safety Pack $34,190 (+ $1500) Sport $36,690 (+ $1500) Sport+ $39,090 (+ $1500) GT-Line $43,790 (+ $800)

Kia K4 S standard features:

16-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED headlights

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Keyless entry with push button start

Height-adjustable front seats

Cloth upholstery

Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents

12.3-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Six-speaker sound system

K4 S safety features:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with car, pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Adaptive lane guidance

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure alert

Blind-spot monitoring (with braking)

Rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Rear occupant alert

Safe exit warning

Auto high beam

Traffic sign recognition

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Anti-burglar alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring

K4 S Safety Pack adds:

Upgraded autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system with junction crossing and direct/oncoming lane change detection

Dual-zone automatic climate control with a 5.0-inch touch panel

Auto defog system

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

K4 Sport adds:

17-inch alloy wheels

Highway driving assistance

Satellite navigation with 10 years of traffic and map information

K4 Sport+ adds:

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Rain-sensing automatic wipers with aero blades

Synthetic leather upholstery

Upgraded interior materials

Heated front seats

K4 GT-Line adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Multi-link independent rear suspension

Projector LED headlights and full LED tailights

8-way electric driver’s seat with memory and lumbar adjustment

Sportier exterior styling

Sunroof

Heated synthetic leather steering wheel with paddle shifters

Wireless phone charger

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Ventilated front seats

The 2026 Kia K4 model range is now available to order with the first deliveries commencing soon.