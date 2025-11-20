Kia Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the upgraded 2026 Kia K4 range, which will enter local Kia dealerships soon.
Priced from $32,090 plus on-road costs, the K4 range starts $1500 higher than before, but naturally aspirated models have gained a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that’s a lot more efficient than the one it replaces. The K4 hatchback is also now available, and is priced identically to the sedan that’s already on sale.
Under the bonnet of the non-GT Line models in the K4 range is a new 2.0-litre Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder petrol engine making 110kW of power and 180Nm of torque (-2kW and 12Nm on the older engine). It’s now mated to a CVT automatic transmission, which replaces the former six-speed auto, and its combined fuel consumption is now rated at 6.0L/100km (6.1L/100km for the hatchback), which is down a significant 1.4L/100km. Its claimed CO2 emissions of 139g/km (143g/km) are also a big improvement of 28g/km.
The 142kW/265Nm 1.6-litre turbo-petrol and eight-speed automatic transmission in the K4 GT-Line remains as before. It uses as little as 6.7L/100km of fuel on the combined cycle and emits 158g/km of CO2.
The K4 hatchback is new to the range having been revealed later than the sedan. It measures 4440mm long, 1850mm wide, 1435mm tall and rides on the same 2720mm long wheelbase as the sedan, making it 270mm shorter and 10mm taller than the sedan. Its bootspace measures 438 litres with the seats up, making it 70 litres smaller than the sedan. The K4 hatchback is equipped identically to the sedan, aside from the addition of a rear wiper.
2026 Kia K4 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|S
|$32,090 (+ $1500)
|S Safety Pack
|$34,190 (+ $1500)
|Sport
|$36,690 (+ $1500)
|Sport+
|$39,090 (+ $1500)
|GT-Line
|$43,790 (+ $800)
Kia K4 S standard features:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED headlights
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Height-adjustable front seats
- Cloth upholstery
- Manual air-conditioning with rear air vents
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Six-speaker sound system
K4 S safety features:
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking with car, pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure alert
- Blind-spot monitoring (with braking)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)
- Rear occupant alert
- Safe exit warning
- Auto high beam
- Traffic sign recognition
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Anti-burglar alarm
- Tyre pressure monitoring
K4 S Safety Pack adds:
- Upgraded autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system with junction crossing and direct/oncoming lane change detection
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with a 5.0-inch touch panel
- Auto defog system
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
K4 Sport adds:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Highway driving assistance
- Satellite navigation with 10 years of traffic and map information
K4 Sport+ adds:
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers with aero blades
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Upgraded interior materials
- Heated front seats
K4 GT-Line adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Multi-link independent rear suspension
- Projector LED headlights and full LED tailights
- 8-way electric driver’s seat with memory and lumbar adjustment
- Sportier exterior styling
- Sunroof
- Heated synthetic leather steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Wireless phone charger
- 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Ventilated front seats
The 2026 Kia K4 model range is now available to order with the first deliveries commencing soon.
