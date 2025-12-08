BMW Australia’s #NextTech Mentored Apprenticeship Program has been recognised at the Apprenticeship Employment Network (AEN) Apprentice Training Awards, taking out the Group Training Organisation Service Excellence Award. The award highlights the program’s results in a sector facing a persistent shortage of qualified technicians.

Launched in 2021, #NextTech was created to address the growing demand for skilled light-vehicle mechanics and auto electricians, particularly as workshops adapt to hybrid and electric drivetrains. BMW runs the program with group training organisation NextGen Jobs and the Bendigo Kangan Institute Automotive Centre of Excellence, combining formal study with dealership-based experience.

Since inception, 167 light-vehicle apprentices have enrolled nationally. BMW says retention has stayed above 80 per cent, a strong result against a broader industry completion rate around 50 per cent. The first cohort of 37 apprentices has now graduated with dual qualifications in light-vehicle mechanical technology and automotive electrical work.

Female participation has also been notable. Women make up 12 per cent of the program’s apprentices, compared with an estimated industry average of about 2.6 per cent in trade roles. Third-year apprentice Sophia Kim, based at Brisbane BMW, said the mix of mechanical and auto-electrical training, plus mentoring inside a dealership environment, helped build confidence in a traditionally male-dominated field.

BMW Group Australia’s aftersales general manager Brett Hocking said the company views the scheme as a practical response to a national technician shortfall, with tens of thousands of roles currently unfilled. He added that apprentices need strong high-voltage and software-diagnostics foundations as electrified vehicles become more common.

The structure of #NextTech is designed to accelerate qualifications. Apprentices complete a Certificate III in Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology within three years while also working toward BMW’s internal Registered Technician certification. Those who continue into a fourth year can add an automotive electrician qualification focused on high-voltage systems, finishing as BMW Certified High Voltage Technicians.

Demand for the program has been high since day one. BMW says its inaugural intake was oversubscribed, with the first vacancy filled within an hour of opening. Graduates such as Al Gonzalez and Travis Taylor credited the program’s workshop immersion and brand-specific training with giving them a clearer pathway into dealership careers compared with standard training routes.

From 2026, BMW will broaden #NextTech to include body-repair and BMW Motorrad (motorcycle) apprenticeships. A new Brand Immersion Scholarship will also send two top apprentices each year to BMW headquarters in Munich for additional training.

NextGen Jobs head Andrew Robson said the expansion reflects the program’s early success and offers a model for tackling skills gaps through closer industry-education partnerships.