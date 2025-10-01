Small coupes are an increasingly rare breed in 2025, with many former coupe buyers seemingly now choosing an SUV. Many brands that used to make them simply do no longer, such as the Audi TT, and those left are becoming increasingly expensive. However, the BMW M240i, the turbocharged inline six slightly-less sporting sibling of the M2, is still available and even though it’s priced above $100,000 before on-road costs, it still presents one of the best all-round sports cars available. Let’s find out more about the BMW M240i.

Price and equipment:

230i: $79,100

M240i xDrive: $102,100

M2: $127,300

M2 CS: $172,900

BMW M240i features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Dusk and rain-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors with auto-dipping in reverse

Sunroof

‘Vernasca’ leather upholstery

Power-adjustable front seats with driver’s memory functionality

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Leather M steering wheel with paddle shifters

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

14.9-inch touchscreen with eSIM for live services (three-year subscription) and over-the-air updates

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Satellite navigation with live traffic

2x USB ports

Wireless phone charger

464W 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

40:20:40 split rear seats with a ski pass/central armrest with cup holders

Head-up display

Eco pro, comfort and sport driving modes

‘CrafterClarity’ glass gear selector

M240i safety features:

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (with braking)

Traffic sign recognition

Matrix adaptive high beam

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatic parking

M240i options:

M Sport Package Pro with darkened lights, red brake callipers, M seat belts and a high-gloss black rear lip spoiler: $2800

19-inch M alloy wheels with performance tyres: $2800

Premium paint: $1700

Matte paint: $5000

Carbon fibre interior trim: $1200

Interior, practicality and bootspace:

As you’d expect for such a enthusiast-driven brand, the cabin of the BMW M240i is quite driver-focused – for example, the touchscreen is angled towards the driver, and the steering wheel is fat and uses high quality leather. The seating position is quite low, and the sports seats are very supportive and offer a wide range of adjustment – we particularly like the adjustable side bolsters that accommodate a wide range of sizes.

The quality inside the M240i is excellent – with plenty of soft touch surfaces, soft and high quality leather trims and textured trim pieces, it feels every but its $100k+ asking price. It’s also quite practical for a two-door coupe with plenty of door and centre console storage, plus a large bin underneath the centre console and large cupholders on the centre console.

Part of the 2025 model year update to the 2 Series Coupe range was new iDrive 8.5 software for the infotainment system, which is an upgrade on the previous iDrive 8 system as it’s been made easier to use with more shortcuts, though there are still no physical air-conditioning controls.

It’s a fully featured system with even an app store and weather displaying, while the wireless Apple CarPlay and sat-nav with live traffic worked faultlessly in our time with the car. The 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is punchy and rich in aural quality too.

Where the 2 Series Coupe offers more car compared to rivals such as the Ford Mustang GT is in rear seat practicality. Two average-sized adults will be totally fine in the back of the M240i thanks to its ample room, including fine leg- and headroom. There are also some amenities such as a central armrest with cup holders and even air vents, though no charging ports.

The boot of the M240i measures a healthy 390 litres with the seats up, and the rear seats split 40:20:40 for even more practicality, including a ski pass through. The boot itself features some side storage, though there’s no spare wheel.

Performance and fuel economy:

The M240i uses BMW’s ‘B58’ 3.0-litre turbo-six petrol engine, in this tune making 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and BMW’s ‘xDrive’ all-wheel drive system as standard – unlike the M2 above it, which is solely rear-wheel drive and can be optionally chosen with a six-speed manual.

BMW claims the M240i sprints to 100km/h in just 4.3 seconds and hits an electronically limited top end of 250km/h and based on just how potent the engine is, we’re sure it could go much faster than that. BMW claims combined fuel consumption of just 8.0L/100km and combined CO2 emissions of 185g/km, and we achieved 10.2L/100km in our time with it, which is reasonable given how fast it can be. The M240i features a 52 litre fuel tank and must be filled with 98RON premium unleaded fuel.

On the road:

Agile, engaging and quite fast are three good ways to describe the M240i on the road. Despite not being a full-fat M car, it’s much faster and more fun than most people will ever need. It’s also all-wheel drive, which gives keen drivers an extra layer of protection when punting down a good bit of road – especially if the weather turns nasty.

Of course, some may lament the loss of the traditional rear-drive BMW dynamics and that it’s larger and heavier than the previous model but for most, the xDrive all-wheel drive system is more than dynamic enough.

The chassis is very well balanced and the steering is light, but accurate and offers more than enough feedback in all driving situations. The body control is excellent and the adaptive suspension does a great job of hiding the worst from Australia’s bad quality roads. All of the above means that the M240i is a rewarding car to drive that’s also extremely easy to drive, and just like a 230i for everyday use.

Service and warranty:

BMW covers the M240i with a five-year/unlimited km warranty with only three years of roadside assistance.

The M240i requires servicing annually and it sets the distance based on driving, but every 15,000km is given as a general guide. A five-year/80,000km service package costs $2369 ($474 per year).

Verdict: Should I buy a BMW M240i?

Overall, the BMW M240i is a great car that deserves strong consideration if you’re after a sporty coupe. Firstly because it exists, but secondly because it’s a near-perfect all-rounder: it’s fast, comfortable, handles very well, it’s practical for a coupe and it’s fully loaded with standard features.

It’s not quite perfect, however – we’d like to see more personalisation with colour and trim options, it’s bigger and heavier than it used to be, it’s no longer rear-wheel drive and that it’s really not priced too far from the M2. But if you can’t afford an M2, don’t feel left out: the M240i is still a great sports coupe option.

