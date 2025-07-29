BMW Australia has unveiled an enhanced online vehicle configurator, allowing customers to personalise their dream car with a wide selection of BMW Individual special exterior paint finishes – all from the comfort of home.

The updated tool, available at bmw.com/en-au/configurator.html, provides users with an immersive and intuitive interface that showcases each colour option – ranging from classic hues to the brand’s latest standout finishes. Customers can view their chosen model from multiple angles, zoom in for detail, and even adjust lighting by turning the headlights and taillights on or off to see how each shade performs in different conditions.

Beyond the exterior, the configurator lets users explore various interior upholstery options, which are displayed in real-time from the exterior perspective. Different alloy wheel designs can also be selected, enabling a fully bespoke visualisation of each vehicle.

This upgrade is part of BMW Australia’s broader push to improve the digital customer experience. Recent innovations include a BMW Lifestyle online store, offering convenient ordering and delivery of branded merchandise and accessories to a customer’s preferred dealership or home.

Additionally, BMW has introduced a real-time vehicle tracking portal that allows buyers to follow their car’s journey from the production line to the showroom – including its progress while being shipped on an allocated vessel. Meanwhile, the My BMW App has also been enhanced with a pre-delivery feature, allowing owners to configure settings and prepare their vehicle before it even arrives.

With the new paint configurator and supporting tools, BMW Australia is demonstrating its commitment to personalisation, transparency, and convenience.