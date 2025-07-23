BMW Australia has expanded its local line-up with the launch of the BMW X5 Shadow Edition, a striking new limited-run model that blends luxury, performance, and exclusive design touches for a recommended retail price of $146,900.

Available exclusively in the xDrive30d variant, the Shadow Edition is powered by BMW’s robust TwinPower Turbo diesel engine, delivering 210kW of power and 650Nm of torque. The new model builds on the legacy of previous Shadow Edition releases – including the 3 Series (2017), 1 Series (2019), and X7 (2020) – and is set to appeal to enthusiasts looking for enhanced style and presence.

The X5 Shadow Edition stands out with four metallic paint options offered at no additional cost: M Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, and Mineral White. The exterior features exclusive 21-inch V-spoke 915 M bi-colour alloy wheels, making their debut in the Australian market.

The M Sport Pro Package brings additional flair, featuring red brake callipers, M Shadowline lighting, and M Sports exhaust, while M seat belts and Shadowline exterior details complete the performance-inspired aesthetic.

Inside, the cabin boasts an atmosphere of refined sportiness: Alcantara Anthracite headliner and carbon fibre trim, and Crafted Clarity cut glass elements, including a crystal-finished iDrive controller. A 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system elevates the audio experience, providing immersive sound quality for all passengers.

Other premium touches include privacy glass and a high-end interior materials package that ensures the Shadow Edition feels as exclusive as it looks.

With its combination of powerful performance, standout styling, and premium equipment, the BMW X5 Shadow Edition adds a distinctive edge to BMW Australia’s SUV line-up. Availability will be limited, reinforcing its appeal as a special edition for keen fans of the brand.

Specs

Variant X5 Shadow Edition Powertrain and drive 3.0L TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder diesel engine; 8-speed Steptronic; xDrive Max. Power (kW) 210 Torque (Nm) 650 0-100km/h 6.1 secs Price $146,900*

*Recommended Retail Pricing is shown and includes GST and LCT but excludes on-road costs. Customers are advised to contact their nearest BMW dealer for all pricing enquiries.