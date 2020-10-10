BMW 3 Series
Old vs new: BMW 3 Series Touring
Does the new 2020 BMW 330i Touring do the 3 Series lineage proud?
2006 BMW 323i Touring M Sport review: classic MOTOR
Bigger-engined BMW fun wagon has a good dose of the angries
2020 BMW 320i review
It mightn’t grab headlines like its M340i or 330i stablemates but the 320i is all the BMW you’ll ever need
BMW iDrive OS 7.0 review
These days a car’s infotainment is as important as how it drives. Is BMW’s iDrive 7.0 still the benchmark?
2019 BMW 3 Series Range Review
The BMW 3 Series is an athletic and balanced luxury car that has special appeal for keen drivers. It is a good size, too: easy enough to park but able to carry five in comfort.
News
-
News
Is this the new 2026 BMW 3 Series?
Could the next-gen BMW 3 Series, the G50, share some key styling cues with the anticipated i3 electric sedan?
-
Advice
Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia
Offering electric commuting minus the 'range anxiety', PHEVs are often a cheaper emissions-free option than full EVs – and there are plenty to choose from
-
News
2025 BMW 3 Series & M3 updates revealed, Australian timing confirmed
BMW has tweaked the 3 Series and M3 with minor styling changes, new technology, and more power for the M3 Competition
-
News
Auction watch: Ford XB, BMW 330 Ci, Golf R and more!
Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
-
-
2024 BMW 3 Series line-up reduced, entry price up $14,500
-
New BMW models coming: i3, M5, iX3, M3 EV (with ‘hand of god’!)
-
How much more expensive are electric cars in 2024?
-
Recall roundup: Toyota, BMW, Ford, Nissan, Mercedes, JLR