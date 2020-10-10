WhichCar
BMW 3 Series Touring Old vs New
Old vs new: BMW 3 Series Touring

Does the new 2020 BMW 330i Touring do the 3 Series lineage proud?
2006 BMW 323i Touring M Sport review
2006 BMW 323i Touring M Sport review: classic MOTOR

Bigger-engined BMW fun wagon has a good dose of the angries
2020 BMW 320i Review
2020 BMW 320i review

It mightn’t grab headlines like its M340i or 330i stablemates but the 320i is all the BMW you’ll ever need
IMGL 5448 Jpg
BMW iDrive OS 7.0 review

These days a car’s infotainment is as important as how it drives. Is BMW’s iDrive 7.0 still the benchmark?
G20 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series Range Review

The BMW 3 Series is an athletic and balanced luxury car that has special appeal for keen drivers. It is a good size, too: easy enough to park but able to carry five in comfort.
Bmw 330 I Wide Jpg W Jpg
2019 BMW 330i review

The 3 Series looks to regain its mojo
2019 BMW 3 Series
2019 BMW 3 Series review

A return to first principles puts BMW’s trend-setting sedan back onto pole position

