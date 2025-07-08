For half a century, the BMW 3 Series has reigned as the definitive compact executive sedan. Since its global launch in 1975, the 3 Series has sold more than 20 million units and set the standard for premium driving dynamics, design, and innovation.

In Australia, it remains the brand’s top-selling model with over 191,000 registered units since VFACTS records began and various awards have accrued to the model over the years.

10

As the 3 Series turns 50, BMW celebrates a model that has not only shaped its brand but also helped define its segment.

E21: The foundations of a legend (1975–1983)

The first-generation E21 debuted at the 1975 Frankfurt Motor Show. With a design by Paul Bracq, the car established key BMW styling cues like the double-kidney grille, twin headlamps and Hofmeister kink. The E21’s driver-oriented dashboard set a precedent for all future BMWs.

Performance came from 1.6–2.3-litre engines, and in 1977 it became the first in its class to offer a six-cylinder. Lightweight materials and advanced fuel injection systems followed. Motorsport success soon arrived, including in Australia, where it wore liveries like John Player Special.

Trivia: More than 4,500 Baur-converted convertibles were produced. The E21’s angled dashboard became a hallmark BMW feature.

E30: Style, versatility and new heights of racing success (1982–1994)

The E30 expanded the 3 Series family, adding a four-door sedan and convertible. Most notably, it birthed the iconic M3. With up to 175kW and a race-ready chassis, the M3 won globally and even took out the 1987 Australian Touring Car Championship with Jim Richards.

Trivia: The Touring variant began as a home project by a BMW engineer. The E30 also introduced BMW’s first AWD system via the 325ix.

E36: Major advances across the board, and even broader appeal (1990–2000)

The third-gen E36 delivered coupe-inspired styling, improved comfort and more body styles than ever: Sedan, Coupé, Convertible, Touring and Compact. Its motorsport pedigree continued with a Bathurst 1000 win in 1997.

Trivia: The Compact three-door hatchback debuted in 1994. Safety and impact protection also took a leap forward.

E46: Breakthroughs in capability, safety and efficiency (1997–2006)

Offering sharper design, more comfort and tech such as Valvetronic engines, the E46 became a modern classic. Safety improved with standard ABS and six airbags. The E46 M3 CSL remains one of BMW’s most celebrated driver’s cars.

Trivia: The M54 engine was the first all-aluminium six-cylinder in the range. The CSL is widely hailed as an enthusiast favourite.

E90–E93: Embracing modernity (2005–2013)

The fifth generation brought new tech, such as the iDrive system and turbocharged engines. It won World Car of the Year and introduced the first M3 with a V8. Design elements came from the Coupe and Sedan to form a distinctive M3 Sedan.

Trivia: The 335i was the first turbo petrol 3 Series. BMW M also built a fully functioning M3 ute for internal use.

F30–F34: Electrification, personalisation and a model restructuring (2011–2018)

With the F30 came hybrid variants, including the 330e. All engines became turbocharged. Personalisation increased through trim lines and options, while the 3 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe split off into the new 4 Series family.

Trivia: The M3 and M4 received their own designations: F80 and F82. The Gran Turismo added practicality with a longer wheelbase.

G20: Epitome of design, refinement and powertrain diversity (2018–)

The current G20 generation features a sleek, modern design and broad powertrain range—petrol, diesel, PHEV, and M Performance. It integrates BMW Operating System 8.5, Curved Display, and Intelligent Personal Assistant. It remains a class leader and Carsales’ 2019 Car of the Year.

Trivia: The G20 combines digital innovation with heritage design cues like short overhangs and twin circular headlights.

Special edition model for Australia to mark 50th anniversary

3

To honour the 50-year milestone, BMW Australia has launched the 3 Series 50 Jahre Edition. Based on the M340i xDrive, this collector’s model features Anthracite Metallic paint, carbon-fibre trim, jet black 19-inch wheels and red M Sport brakes. Powered by a 285kW inline-six engine and paired with xDrive all-wheel drive, it’s limited to just 50 units and priced at $127,600. Deliveries will begin in Q4 2025.

From its motorsport pedigree to technological evolution, the BMW 3 Series continues to exemplify what it means to be the ultimate driving machine – now and into the future.