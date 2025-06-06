Things we like Stonking performance

Lovely driving experience

Modern and tech-filled interior Not so much Some cheap-feeling interior parts

Big price gap over lesser X3 models

$12k-cheaper M340i sedan even faster

Recently we reviewed the new ‘G45’ BMW X3 20, which is the fourth generation of the brand’s most popular product globally, and found it to be a force to be reckoned with if you’re searching for a premium mid-size SUV. But with just 140kW of power, while it moves fine it’s never going to set your heart racing. If you’re after a fast X3, what do you do?

Enter the high-performance X3 M50 and its 293kW inline six, which is good for a claimed 4.6-second 0-100km/h run and a top whack of 250km/h. It costs a full $42,800 more than the entry-level X3 20 at $128,900 plus on-road costs, but makes more than twice the power and almost twice the torque, and adds a lot in the way of extra sportiness and features.

8

The X3 M50 is equipped with 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive dampers, adaptive high beam, tri-zone automatic AC, a panoramic glass roof, suede and ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather trim, quad exhaust tips, a 14.9-inch touchscreen with an inbuilt eSIM for live features, ventilated and heated electric front seats, an electric tailgate and a full suite of active safety kit like AEB, adaptive cruise control and effective adaptive high beam for the headlights.

Options are limited to ‘frozen’ matte ($4000) or lovely ‘Tanzanite Blue’ ($2000) paintwork, $4000 ‘Merino’ leather trim, a knitted textile instrument panel ($1200) and a $2200 trailer tow hitch. Easy.

Competition? The $119,084 +ORC Audi SQ5 TFSI and the $136,900 +ORC Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, both of which are slower than the X3 M50 and not quite as dynamic to drive or as richly equipped.

Heart of the X3’s M50 transformation is BMW’s lovely turbocharged ‘B58’ 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine that’s joined to a 48V mild-hybrid system and makes a total 293kW of power and 580Nm of torque, resulting in the punchiest X3 by far – the incoming diesel six 40d makes even more torque at 670Nm, but far less power at 210kW.

The M50’s 4.6-second 0-100km/h run is impressive, but the best part about it is its lovely noise that builds to a bellowing growl throughout the rev range. BMW has a history of making excellent-sounding engines, and although this one is a bit sound enhanced, it’s still wonderful to listen to. It’s also surprisingly fuel efficient – the claim is 8.2L/100km and with a mix of driving, we achieved 9.4L/100km, which is a lot better than our 12.6L/100km result in the less powerful GV70 3.5T.

While we found the X3 20 to be a great handler, the M50’s extra punch reveals even more dynamic talent. It comes alive on country roads, with a balance and tautness to the ride that reminds us of BMW’s best. While the steering could be more feelsome, the brakes are sharp and the handling is composed, and it even allows for a bit of rear-biased fun.

As we found with the 20, the new-generation X3’s interior is largely a step forward on the model it replaces with a more modern layout, a lot more tech and mostly improved materials – though the cheap door handles need revising.

Look beyond those and there’s plenty to like, such as the synthetic leather trim on the dashboard, doors and very comfortable, supportive sports seats, thick-rimmed M steering wheel and massive 14.9-inch touchscreen. While some features – such as the trip computer – are buried in that screen, it’s generally quite easy to use and screen quality is great as well. The Harman Kardon sound system could be a bit punchier, but it’s otherwise quite good.

The X3’s cabin is practical too, with big door bins, a big tray incorporating a wireless charger, cup holders and two USB-C ports underneath the dashboard, along with a big box underneath the centre console. The rear seat is roomy for two adults, especially for headroom. It’s also well featured with charging ports, a separate climate zone, door- and map pockets, and heated seats. The X3’s boot measures 570L with the seats up and a huge 1700L with them folded, and includes hooks and extra storage.

As we saw with the entry-level 20, the new BMW X3 is best-in-class and the hi-po M50 variant only adds to that. For those who aren’t interested in performance, the 20 will be more than enough, but if you like driving and can afford it, the M50 is well worth the extra spend. Its excellent chassis is done justice with the extra grunt, and it’s just so fast and fun that it was very difficult to give back. If you’re after such a car, the BMW X3 M50 should be at the top of your list.

Specifications

Price $128,900 plus on-road costs Drivetrain 2998cc turbo inline 6-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine Max outputs 293kW (5200rpm-6250rpm) /580Nm (1900rpm-4800rpm) Transmission Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (Claimed, as tested) 8.2L/100km, 9.4L/100km CO2 emissions 187g/km Dimensions 4775mm long, 1920mm wide, 1660mm tall and 2865mm wheelbase Tare weight 1942kg Boot 570L (seats up)/1700L (seats folded) 0-100km/h, top speed 4.6 seconds, 250km/h Warranty 5-year/unlimited km 5-year/100,000km service cost $2475 ($495 per year)



This article originally appeared in the June 2025 issue of Wheels magazine. Subscribe here.









