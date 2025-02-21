BMW says this isn't the new 'iM3' hero, but let's hope it's close

BMW has been pushing its upcoming Neue Klasse electric platform to the limit, showing off a new "Heart of Joy" control unit at its Spartanburg Performance Driving Center. Snapshot New control unit promises faster response and improved efficiency

Prototype showcases advanced energy recuperation

Technology to feature in upcoming Neue Klasse electric models Let's get the bad news out of the way first: BMW says the camouflaged Vision Driving Experience shown here isn't any type of new M3 and it's not destined for showrooms. We merely hope it is, but really, with those extra-massive guards and front air damn, there's more of a DTM look here than a roadgoing consumer model. A future CS? We wouldn't say no... 27 On the bright side, the technology it showcases hints at a future where electric vehicles could deliver the kind of driving experience typically associated with high-performance internal combustion models.

Of course, if you ask Hyundai and its Wheels COTY-winning Ioniq 5 N, EVs are already there. Porsche probably has similar feelings. Whatever the case, here are the basics on the evocatively named 'Heart of Joy' system, which acts as the key to everything from drivetrain response to braking and energy recuperation. 27 BMW engineers have designed it to process data ten times faster than previous systems – and before you ask what that means: it all translates to quicker reactions and more precise control. Crucial for, let's say, an electric M3.

The Vision Driving Experience test vehicle, while a prototype, reportedly produced a staggering 18,000Nm of torque to stress-test the control system's capabilities. When the electric M3 does eventually appear, let's say you can probably wipe at least 17,000Nm off that for the torque figure it'll sell with. 27 A key piece of the Heart of Joy philosophy looks to be driving range, with BMW claiming its systems can use regenerative braking to handle around 98 per cent of anchor needs in normal driving – boosting overall energy efficiency by around 25 per cent.