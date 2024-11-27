2026 BMW iX3 rendered from patent filings; i3 sedan & wagon to follow in 2026

November: New BMW iX3 rendered accurately from earlier patent filings Last week, patent drawings revealed the upcoming BMW iX3, providing a closer look at the electric SUV’s design ahead of its expected 2025 release. Now, thanks to Russian artist Kolesa, we have a clearer look at how the patent images could evolve into the final production model, still clearly inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept. The iX3 adopts a vertically oriented double kidney grille, paired with slim headlight units that emphasise the brand’s latest design language. Its proportions feature short overhangs and a long wheelbase, contributing to its modern silhouette. 12 Practical details such as pop-out door handles and traditional side mirrors replace more experimental elements seen in earlier concepts.

Distinctive features like the Y-shaped element in the rear side windows carry over, maintaining continuity with the concept’s styling cues. These visual touches suggest a focus on blending futuristic design with functional elements. BMW has not revealed interior details through these filings, leaving speculation open regarding the final execution of its cabin design and technological features. Further details are expected as the iX3 moves closer to its production debut. 12 November 2024: New iX3 revealed with Neue Klasse styling The next-generation 2026 BMW iX3 has made an unscheduled debut this week, revealed in design patent files — usually required to be publicly accessible as part of any standard trademark and patent search.

In its upcoming iX3 production form, the X concept's compact 'grille' appears to carry over largely unchanged — if more as a signature faceplate now than an actual functional opening. The broader design themes of the concept can likewise be identified in the patent image, but without the overall muscly lines and proportions of the show car, as is often the way with any concept's transition to production. 12 What do you think of the look? Patent images, necessarily dull and unflattering, should never be taken as a fully accurate depiction of a final production, of course.

With that in mind, tell us in the comments below if you think it's a good look or a fail! When will the new 2026 BMW iX3 go on sale? Exactly when we'll see the new iX3 make its official debut is unclear. Our earlier information, detailed below in Georg Kacher's original story, pointed to an unveiling sometime in 2024. But, as the year's end closes in, a 2025 reveal for a '25 or '26 model year seems likely. Any Australian launch after mid-year is likely to come badged as a 2026 model. 12 2023: iX3 due in 2024, i3 sedan and wagon to follow in 2026 Georg Kacher Key Points i3 sedan not due until late 2026

I3 Touring due six months later, alongside the next 3 Series – which will continue on the CLAR platform

The X3 will reportedly be badged X320 and X330, next to iX330, iX340 and iX350. BMW’s first ‘new class’ model to hit the road won’t be the four-door i3 previewed this week by the Vision Neue Klasse – but the next iX3 electric SUV. Of course. This raises the question of whether the X-badged Neue Klasse SUVs will share the horizontal front-end grille design with the sedan – or whether there is a new SUV-specific signature in the making.

While the iX3 taps the NK tech cluster, the next X3 remains loyal to the CLAR WE DNA. The different underpinnings suggest different dash-to-axle ratios, but the styling between ICE and EV will again be almost identical – repeating the strategy chosen for the new 7 Series & i7, and the upcoming three-door Mini. 12 The same scheme will allegedly be repeated for the future 3 Series and the Neue Klasse-based i3, expected in late 2026. The electric i3 Touring wagon and its ICE sibling are due to follow six months later. "Design can speed up change," states the man in charge, styling boss Adrian van Hooydonk. "The Vision Neue Klasse is so progressive it looks like we skipped one model generation." The new mid-liner still displays must-have design elements like big 21-inch aero wheels, set-back greenhouse, monolithic proportions and extra-clean surfaces.

While we can understand that BMW does not want to create a two-class society like Mercedes has done with the combustion-based E-Class and electric-only EQE, the cab-backward silhouette of Vision NK does not seem to be the logical first choice for an EV which has no need for an engine bay. 12 The BMW Neue Klasse concept Wouldn’t the i3 be better off with a longer wheelbase, as in part compensation for the massive underfloor battery pack which pushes up the H-point by however small a margin, compromising the already tightish packaging? To which extent, and where exactly, does the identikit design have a negative effect on cabin space? And how does the saloon fare in this respect vis-à-vis the stacked iX3? BMW to update its model naming Applications filed with the EU trademark authorities suggest a pending change of nomenclature which will likely kick off with the Neue Klasse launch. While the X3 will reportedly be badged X320 and X330, the iX3 goes on sale as iX330, iX340 and iX350. 12 The current BMW iX3, based on the regular petrol and diesel X3 range. The same formula is valid for the rest of the range with the 560, 660 and 760 monikers gracing the top-of-the-line models. According to the unofficial launch schedule, the new iX4 will be introduced at the same time as the i3. In the third quarter of 2027, insiders expect the second-edition iX1, one more Neue Klasse offspring.