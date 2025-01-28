Is this the new 2026 BMW 3 Series?

All the talk around BMW's 3-badged sedan in recent years has been about the upcoming electric i3 – but this could be our clearest look yet at how the petrol version will look.

These speculative renderings by Photoshop wizard Theottle – based on spy photos published by enthusiast site BMW Blog – suggest we can expect the new 3er to share some key design cues with its electric counterpart.

Key among them is BMW's retro-inspired new-look face, following the 2023 Neue Klasse concept's throwback styling.

It's expected the new i3 will skew much closer to the Neue Klasse in its final design, as imagined by Theottle not long after concept's unveiling,

However, the regular 3er – likely to be known as the G50 – looks set to wear a more conventional skin but with its own take on the Neue Klasse grille and headlights.

If that's how it plays out, these latest renderings could prove to be an accurate look at what we'll see either later this year or in early 2026.

This thinking may have been made more concrete in a recent interview, too, with BMW’s chief development officer Frank Weber telling Green Car Reports: “We can only have one design, there is no difference between an ICE car and a battery electric car".