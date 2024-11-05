WhichCar
Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia

Offering electric commuting minus the 'range anxiety', PHEVs are often a cheaper emissions-free option than full EVs – and there are plenty to choose from

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
All the PHEVs on sale in Australia, and every PHEV still on the horizon

Between conventional hybrids and full-electric vehicles, there exists a handy third option: the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, often referred to as a PHEV.

Hybrids are familiar, and often affordable, thanks to Toyota's pioneering Prius range and now a full line-up of available hybrids.

Electric vehicles, on the other hand, represent something of an expensive unknown to a lot of buyers in this relatively early stage of the segment's growth.

To see the full list of PHEVs available in Australia, keep scrolling or jump ahead to the full list – but if you'd like an explainer on just what a PHEV is, well...

CUPRA Formentor E Hybrid
What is a plug-in hybrid EV?

Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) can offer the advantages of a battery-electric vehicle without sacrificing the peace of mind that comes with having an internal combustion engine (ICE) under your bonnet.

For the average Aussie commute, most PHEVs can run on electricity for emissions-free motoring, but will function as a conventional hybrid if the battery runs out.

A downside compared with regular hybrids is that the pure-electric driving range requires a bigger battery, which often makes for a heavier and less fuel-efficient vehicle than comparable hybrids, and even some ICE vehicles when using the engine alone.

This weakness might appear to contradict a plug-in hybrid's low fuel consumption figures, though it's worth noting that the litres-per-100 km figure assumes you've ventured off with a fully-charged battery. Therefore, optimising the fuel efficiency of a PHEV often comes down to your charging regime.

If you head off with a flat battery, you'll be dragging around dead weight, but if plugging in every night becomes part of your routine, you'll make the most of the technology underneath your vehicle.

With increased attention on all-electric vehicles, brands like Mercedes-Benz no longer offer efficiency-focused plug-in hybrids in Australia, such as the A-Class and GLC.

For more detail on PHEVs and other types of hybrids, see our links below.

Every plug-in hybrid EV available in Australia, from the cheapest to the most expensive!

UPDATED: November 2024

MG HS Plus EV

MG HS Plus EV
Offered in two spec levels from $49,690 drive-away, the MG HS Plus EV teams a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four producing 119kW/250Nm with a 90kW/230Nm motor sandwiched between the six-speed auto transmission for a combined 189kW and 370Nm.

A 16.6kWh battery feeds the motor to provide a claimed electric-only driving range of 52 kilometres.

Price (drive-away) $49,690 – $52,690
Electric-only driving range 52 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.7L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 39g/km
Category Medium SUV

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV is one of the more-affordable electrified SUVs, but offers vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, an all-electric driving range of 55km, and DC fast charging that can top up the battery from zero to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes.

Its electrified powertrain consists of a 94kW/199Nm 2.4-litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine plus 60kW and 70kW electric motors that drive the front and rear axles, respectively.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $47,790 – $56,490
Electric-only driving range 55 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.9L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 43g/km
Category Small SUV

BYD Sealion 6

BYD Sealion 6
The plug-in hybrid BYD Sealion 6 is a rival to the Toyota RAV4, Mitsubishi Outlander, MG HS and Mazda CX-60, becoming the Chinese brand’s first hybrid vehicle in Australia

All versions sold in Australia are fitted with BYD’s ‘Dual-Motor Intelligent’ (DM-I) petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’ll be joined by the Shark PHEV ute at the start of 2025.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $48,990 – $52,990
Electric-only driving range 81-92 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.1-1.4L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 24-30g/km
Category Medium SUV

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Available in four trims, the second-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV replaces the popular outgoing version – but at a higher price point.

As before, the Outlander PHEV is powered by a 2.4-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, providing peak power of 98kW (up 4kW from its predecessor).

It is assisted by a pair of electric motors on the front and rear axles – now producing 85kW and 100kW, respectively – for a total system output of 185kW and 450Nm.

Mitsubishi has equipped the latest Outlander PHEV with a 20kWh battery pack, a 45 per cent increase over the outgoing model's 13.8kWh pack.

Along with a bigger 56-litre fuel tank (up by 11 litres), the Outlander PHEV is able to run for up to 84km in its fully-electric mode on a single charge – 54 per cent longer than the previous model.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $57,290 – $73,790
Electric-only driving range 84 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.5L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 38g/km
Category Medium SUV

Cupra Leon VZe

2023 Cupra Leon VZe
The plug-in hybrid Cupra Leon VZe breaks convention, with a lower-capacity 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder producing 110kW and 250Nm in conjunction with an 85kW/300Nm electric motor, producing a combined 180kW and 400Nm.

It shifts through a six-speed wet-style dual-clutch automatic transmission, with a claimed electric-only driving range of 59 kilometres.

In early 2023, Cupra Australia adjusted pricing for the Leon VZe to put it in line with the all-electric Born hatchback, but it has since risen to $61,690 plus on-roads.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $61,690
Electric-only driving range 59 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km
Category Small hatchback

Jeep Compass 4xe

The slow-selling Jeep Compass small SUV has been overhauled with a hybrid-only line-up, following a shift from Indian to Italian production for the Australian market.

Also offered with a more-affordable mild-hybrid powertrain, the Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid is available in two trim levels – Limited or Summit – from $61,990 before on-road costs.

The Compass 4xe combines a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with a 44kW/250Nm electric motor powered by an 11.4kWh battery to deliver 176kW to all four wheels, while sipping 2.1L/100 km in hybrid mode.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $61,990 – $69,990
Electric-only driving range 47 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 47g/km
Category Small SUV

Cupra Formentor VZe

2023 Cupra Formentor PHEV
The Cupra Formentor VZe introduces a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrain, comprising a 110kW/250Nm 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine matched to an 85kW/300Nm electric motor to deliver a combined 180kW and 400Nm.

This model is front-wheel-drive only, with a six-speed wet-style dual-clutch transmission on board.

Packing a 12.8kWh battery, shorter trips of around 50 kilometres in the Formentor VZe are an electric-only affair. Cupra claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 1.9L/100km (NEDC) with the battery charged.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $64,990
Electric-only driving range 50 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.9L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 43g/km
Category Medium SUV

Peugeot 308 GT Sport PHEV

2023 Peugeot 308 GT Sport PHEV
Joining the petrol 308 hatch and wagon, the GT Sport plug-in hybrid flagship is priced at $64,990 plus on-road costs – making it $14,500 dearer than the GT Premium wagon.

Opting for the GT Sport PHEV sees the standard three-cylinder mill replaced with a 132kW 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to an 81kW electric motor, for a 165kW and 360Nm total system output.

It has a WLTP-rated 60-kilometre electric-only driving range and a claimed combined fuel consumption of 1.3L/100km.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $64,990
Electric-only driving range 60 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.3L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 33g/km
Category Small hatch

Peugeot 408 GT PHEV

2024 Peugeot 408 PHEV
Heavily related to the 308 hatch and wagon, the Peugeot 408 fastback is offered in a sole GT Plug-In Hybrid spec in Australia, priced at $67,990 before on-road costs.

Combined outputs are 165kW and 360Nm, and the PHEV is quoted with a 60km electric-only WLTP driving range and official combined-cycle fuel consumption of 1.3 litres per 100km.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $67,990
Electric-only driving range 60 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.3L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 30g/km
Category Medium SUV

Mazda CX-60 PHEV

Mazda's first plug-in hybrid, the CX-60 medium SUV, is its most powerful production vehicle yet. It combines a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine matched with a 129kW electric motor and a 17.8kWh lithium-ion battery, producing 241kW and 500Nm in total.

The 2023 Mazda CX-60 PHEV is available in three grades – Evolve, GT and Azami – priced from $73,600 before on-road costs.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $73,600 – $86,800
Electric-only driving range 76 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 49g/km
Category Medium SUV

MOREAll Mazda CX-60 News & Reviews

Mazda CX-80

Arriving: 2024

Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV

2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale
38

Badged Q4, the Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid is priced from $78,500 before on-road costs – a $21,100 premium over the mild-hybrid Veloce.

For the added cost, the Tonale Q4 adds a more-powerful 208kW/550Nm plug-in hybrid system, an electronic all-wheel-drive system, and regenerative braking.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $78,500
Electric-only driving range 60 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.5L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 33g/km
Category Small SUV

Kia Sorento GT-Line PHEV

2024 Kia Sorento
38

One of the largest plug-in hybrid vehicles on the market, the seven-seat Kia Sorento GT-Line PHEV is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor between the internal combustion engine and gearbox – producing a combined 195kW and 350Nm.

A 14kWh lithium-ion battery allows the Sorento to achieve an electric-only driving range of up to 68km.

The Sorento PHEV has a 1.6L/100km claimed combined fuel consumption, making it one of Kia's most efficient vehicles.

A regular hybrid Sorento launched in early 2022, joining petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options.

Australian details for the facelifted Sorento PHEV are due to be confirmed imminently. Supply will continue to be extremely limited for our market.

Price (excl. on-road costs) TBC (pre-facelift was $81,080)
Electric-only driving range 68 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 36g/km
Category Large SUV

Peugeot 508 GT PHEV

2022 Peugeot 508 GT Fastback Plug-In Hybrid
38

The full name of the new 508 range-topper is the headline-unfriendly Peugeot 508 GT Plug-in Hybrid, which has an 11.8kWh battery that contributes to an electric-only driving range up to 55 kilometres.

It features a 133kW/360Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine coupled with a single 81kW electric motor, for a combined 165kW system output.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $81,610 – $82,915
Electric-only driving range 55 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km
Category Medium sedan & wagon

Peugeot 3008 GT Sport PHEV

2022 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport Plug-In Hybrid
38

Medium SUVs have become a popular segment for PHEVs, and one of the latest on the scene is the Peugeot 3008 GT Sport AWD Plug-In Hybrid.

Interestingly, the 3008 is more powerful than the sleek 508 Fastback PHEV (see above), with its 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine linked to electric motors at each axle for a total power output of 222kW and 520Nm, resulting in a 0-100km/h time of 5.9 seconds.

It also has a larger 13.2kWh battery, which provides greater all-electric driving range.

The 3008 PHEV will be replaced by its E-3008 all-electric successor in late 2024.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $82,915
Electric-only driving range 60 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 36g/km
Category Medium SUV

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

2021 Volvo XC60
38

Volvo has dropped pure internal-combustion vehicles from Australia, with its line-up consisting of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery-electric vehicles.

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge was previously titled T8 Polestar, but that sub-brand has separated from Volvo to produce separate all-electric vehicles, including the Polestar 2.

Underneath, there is a larger 18.8kWh battery pack, allowing for a 75-kilometre electric-only driving range.

A 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged petrol engine works in tandem with a rear-mounted electric motor for a total system output of 335kW and 709Nm.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $92,990 – $101,990
Electric-only driving range 90 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 37g/km
Category Medium SUV

Land Rover Discovery Sport PHEV

Land Rover Discovery Sport
38

The new-for-Australia Land Rover Discovery Sport plug-in hybrid employs a smaller 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine paired to an electric motor, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 14.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

It has a 227kW total system output, while 0-100km/h is achieved in a claimed 6.6 seconds.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $101,999
Electric-only driving range 61 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 44g/km
Category Medium SUV

Audi Q5 55 TFSIe

Audi Q5 55 TFSIe
38

Audi has returned to the plug-in hybrid segment in Australia with the Q5 55 TFSIe PHEV.

Offered in SUV and Sportback body styles, the Q5 55 TFSIe is positioned as a technological flagship of the line-up – thanks to its thrifty efficiency credentials and hefty performance outputs rivalling the sporty SQ5.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $106,600 (Q5), $114,600 (Sportback)
Electric-only driving range 55km
Combined fuel consumption 2.0L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 45g/km
Category Medium SUV

Range Rover Evoque PHEV

2022 Range Rover Evoque PHEV
38

Available only in R-Dynamic HSE spec, the plug-in hybrid Range Rover Evoque medium SUV features a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill – Jaguar Land Rover's lowest-displacement engine yet.

However, it is mated to an 80kW electric motor on the rear axle for a punchy combined system output of 227kW and 540Nm – an increase of 43kW and 175Nm over the internal-combustion P250 powertrain.

Located underneath the rear seats, a 15kWh lithium-ion battery assists in providing an all-electric driving range of 62 kilometres, with a WLTP-rated fuel consumption figure of 2.0L/100km.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $106,950 – $116,250
Electric-only driving range 62 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 48g/km
Category Medium SUV

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
38

Off-road-focused carmaker Jeep has introduced its first plug-in hybrid SUV in Australia amid high fuel prices – but at a premium.

Initially available from $129,950 before on-road costs when it launched in mid-2023, Jeep Australia has since applied a significant $18,500 discount to all Model Year 2023 examples (no MY24 models have arrived in Oz) – taking it down to $111,450 plus on-roads.

Exclusively offered in short-wheelbase, five-seat guise, the Grand Cherokee PHEV combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors for a 280kW and 637Nm total system output.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $111,450
Electric-only driving range 52 km
Combined fuel consumption 3.2L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 74g/km
Category Large SUV
BMW X3 xDrive30e

2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e
38

The BMW X3 xDrive30e is a plug-in hybrid alternative to the all-electric iX3, meaning it can be charged at home and driven about 41 kilometres using its 12kWh battery alone.

After that, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder takes over for a more conventional driving experience.

With 215kW of power and 420Nm of torque, the X3 xDrive30e is the powerful combustion-powered X3 without straying into the coveted M family, completing the zero to 100km/h dash in 6.1 seconds.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $111,800
Electric-only driving range 41 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.8L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 64g/100km
Category Medium SUV

Land Rover Defender PHEV

2024 Land Rover Defender 110 P400e PHEV
38

The Defender 110 P400e plug-in hybrid is now available to order.

The plug-in hybrid P400e, available exclusively for the Defender 110, sees the 2.0-litre turbo-four petrol matched with a 105kW electric motor, for a 297kW and 640Nm total system output.

It has a 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery, with a WLTP-rated 52-kilometre all-electric driving range. Land Rover claims the Defender 110 P400e will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $126,800 – $138,705
Electric-only driving range 52 km
Combined fuel consumption 3.4L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) TBC
Category Large SUV

Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge

2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge
38

The larger Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge shares its plug-in hybrid powertrain with the XC60, including its 335kW and 709Nm outputs and 18.8kWh battery.

Volvo claims the XC90 T8 Recharge will complete the 0-100km/h run in 5.4 seconds, with a 68-kilometre WLTP-rated electric-only driving range – up from 48 km in the outgoing XC90 T8.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $128,990
Electric-only driving range 90 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km
Category Large SUV

Volkswagen Touareg R

VW Australia's first ever plug-in hybrid costs $129,900 before on-road costs and arrives as the German brand's most powerful production vehicle yet.

The Volkswagen Touareg R features a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain with 340kW and 700Nm. That's enough to rocket the big SUV 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.1 seconds yet still achieve 3.1L/100km in the ADR combined efficiency cycle.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $129,990
Electric-only driving range 51 km
Combined fuel consumption 3.3L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 75g/km
Category Large SUV

Range Rover Velar

Range Rover Velar
38

The Range Rover Velar P400e is one of five Land Rover plug-in hybrids to arrive in Australia recently – including the Evoque, Defender, Range Rover Sport and full-size Range Rover.

It pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor, producing 297kW of power and 640Nm of torque in total.

A 19.2kWh battery pack assists in enabling a WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of 69 kilometres, while Land Rover claims the all-wheel-drive Velar PHEV will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds.

It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $132,153 – $143,508
Electric-only driving range 69 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.7L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 62g/km
Category Large SUV

BMW X5 xDrive50e

2024 BMW X5
38

The BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport plug-in hybrid large SUV combines two electric motors and a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine.

With 360kW of power and 700Nm of torque in total, the X5 xDrive50e can accelerate from 0-100km/h in a brisk 4.8 seconds.

Despite the addition of plug-in hybrid technology, including a 25.7kWh battery pack, the X5’s 3500-kilogram towing capacity is retained.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $149,900
Electric-only driving range 94 - 110 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.3L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 53g/km
Category Large SUV

Audi Q8 60 TSFIe

2023 Audi Q8
38

The Audi Q8 60 TSFIe shares its 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain with the Volkswagen Touareg R and Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.

In total, the Q8 60 TSFIe produces 340kW and 700Nm – identical to the Porsche and Volkswagen – enabling a 5.4-second 0-100km/h sprint time. With a 17.9kWh battery, it has a 59-kilometre all-electric driving range on the less-stringent NEDC test cycle.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $152,500
Electric-only driving range 59 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.6L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 60g/km
Category Large SUV
Porsche Cayenne

2024 Porsche Cayenne
38

The plug-in hybrid Porsche Cayenne variant uses the entry-level 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel-drive system as its basis.

It then adds a 130kW electric motor slotted between the engine and gearbox, a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery in the boot and a charging socket.

Cayenne E-Hybrid

Price (excl. on-road costs) $155,900 (Cayenne), $161,600 (Cayenne Coupe)
Electric-only driving range 55 – 65km (TBC)
Combined fuel consumption 3.4L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 73g/km
Category Large SUV

Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Price (excl. on-road costs) $288,400 (Cayenne), $297,200 (Cayenne Coupe)
Electric-only driving range 79 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.5L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 57g/km

Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance
38

This latest high-performance C-Class model from Mercedes-AMG is one of its most controversial, as it features a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine – which starts up silently – instead of the thumping V8 engine used in previous C63 generations.

The combustion powertrain is an upgraded version of the M139 unit found in the A45 S and C43, which itself can produce 350kW/545Nm, making it the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine.

The 'P3' hybrid system includes a 6.1kWh battery and an electronic drive unit similar to the GT 63 S E-Performance 4-Door, which combines an e-motor with its own two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential mounted above the rear axle.

In total, the C63 S E-Performance produces 500kW and 1020Nm, a 125kW and 320Nm improvement over its predecessor. It also surpasses its BMW M3 Competition, Audi RS4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio rivals.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $187,900
Electric-only driving range 13 km
Combined fuel consumption 6.1L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 138g/km
Category Medium sedan

Range Rover Sport

2023 Range Rover Sport
38

Replacing the outgoing Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid, the new-generation version was available in P510e guise, but it has been replaced by two new, more-affordable P460e varants.

The plug-in hybrid system comprises a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine mated to a 160kW electric motor, allowing for a combined 338kW system output.

Features unique to the Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid include; a twin-speed high/low range transfer box, all-wheel steering, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, and a standard public charging cable.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $188,716 – $212,105
Electric-only driving range 113 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 18g/km
Category Large SUV

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance
38

Like its C63 S E-Performance sibling, the newest Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance replaces its big V8 for a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup.

When combined with the output from a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, total output is 500kW and 1020Nm.

Acceleration to 100km/h takes 3.5 seconds and top speed is 275km/h.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $199,500
Electric-only driving range 14 km
Combined fuel consumption 7.3L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 166g/km
Category Midsize SUV

Range Rover

2022 Range Rover
38

A sole plug-in hybrid powertrain is available for the new full-size Range Rover in Australia.

The P460e, available in SWB and LWB form, pairs the existing 3.0-litre inline-six with an electric motor for a 338kW total system output.

A more-powerful P510e powertrain – bumping outputs to 375kW and 700Nm – is no longer available in Australia.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $263,468 – $298,999
Electric-only driving range 126 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 38g/km
Category Upper Large SUV

Porsche Panamera

2024 Porsche Panamera
38

The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (the 4 stands four-wheel-drive) features an all-Porsche powertrain including a 224kW 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine and 140kW electric motor.

When fully charged, it has an all-electric driving range of 96 kilometres.

For the flagship Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid with a turbocharged V8 engine seems like an oxymoron, but that doesn't matter when driving on battery power alone for up to 91 kilometres.

When combined, the Panamera's acceleration is blistering, with all-wheel-drive traction and a combined 930Nm of torque, allowing the big limo to hit 100km/h from a standing start in just 3.2 seconds.

Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

Price (excl. on-road costs) $268,700
Electric-only driving range 96 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km
Category Upper Large sedan 

Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

Price (excl. on-road costs) $297,200
Electric-only driving range 96 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km

Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

Price (excl. on-road costs) $413,100
Electric-only driving range 91 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 46g/km

BMW XM

2024 BMW XM
38

The XM represents the first standalone model since the M1 supercar, and marking the performance specialist's initial steps towards electrification by introducing the very first plug-in hybrid powertrain to the M-badged fraternity.

It's a huge asking price, but with 480kW and 800Nm through a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 matched to an electric plug-in hybrid system – and a 0-100km/h time of just 4.3 seconds – BMW appears confident it'll find willing buyers.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $302,200
Electric-only driving range 98 km 
Combined fuel consumption 2.7L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 61g/km
Category Large SUV

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

2023 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
38

The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 supplemented by a 94kW/350Nm electric motor, with 330kW and 700Nm in total.

The electric motor is located between the internal-combustion engine and its eight-speed automatic transmission.

With a 17.3kWh battery, the Bentayga can travel up to 46 kilometres on electric power alone.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $395,800 – $465,000
Electric-only driving range 46 km
Combined fuel consumption 2.5L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 138g/km
Category Upper Large SUV

McLaren Artura

2025 McLaren Artura
38

The McLaren Artura is only the second all-new car in the company’s 12-year history, combining electric power with a twin-turbo V6 engine.

This consists of a 445kW/584Nm 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 – featuring a 120-degree vee to allow more room for packaging the twin-turbochargers and lowering the centre of gravity – and a 70kW and 225Nm electric motor.

The petrol-electric combination brings the powertrain’s total system output to 515kW and 720Nm.

Weighing just 88 kilograms, the 7.4kWh battery in the Artura is bolted under the fuel tank at the centre of the car.

McLaren quotes a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.0 seconds.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $477,310 (Coupe) – $525,010 (Spider)
Electric-only driving range 33 km
Combined fuel consumption TBC
CO2 emissions (combined) TBC
Category Sports

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
38

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid features a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 supplemented by a 100kW/400Nm electric motor, with 400kW of power and 750Nm of torque in total.

The electric motor is located between the internal-combustion engine and its eight-speed automatic transmission.

With a 14.1kWh battery, Bentley claims the Flying Spur can travel up to 41 kilometres on electric power alone – an important feature in ultra-low emission zones, such as central London.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $479,100 – $646,800
Electric-only driving range 41 km
Combined fuel consumption 3.2L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 75g/km
Category Upper Large sedan

Ferrari 296 GTB

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB
38

Ferrari is using plug-in hybrid technology to bolster the performance of its sports cars.

The Ferrari 296 GTB features a twin-turbo V6 producing 488kW of power, plus a 122kW electric motor for a total of 610kW and 740Nm.

Paired with a 7.45kWh battery and rear electric motor, the 296 GTB can launch from zero to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, Ferrari says, and to 200km/h in 7.3sec.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $568,300
Electric-only driving range 25 km
Combined fuel consumption 6.4L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 149g/km
Category Sports

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
38

The most expensive plug-in hybrid available in Australia is the Ferrari SF90, available in Stradale coupe or Spider convertible form.

Powering the rapid SF90 is a 574kW 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine and 162kW from three electric motors, with energy sourced from a 7.9kWh battery, enabling 26 kilometres of all-electric driving.

In total, the SF90 has 735kW of power, with Ferrari claiming it can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.5 seconds – making it the fastest-ever production model from the Italian marque.

The 0-200km/h sprint is possible in 6.7 seconds for the Stradale and 7.0 seconds for the Spider, with both reaching a top speed of 340km/h.

Price (excl. on-road costs)$846,888 (SF90 Stradale), $957,700 (SF90 Spider)
Electric-only driving range25 km
Combined fuel consumption6.1L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined)154g/km
CategorySports

OFF-SALE: Lexus NX450h+

2022 Lexus NX450h+
38

Lexus NX450h+ orders paused in Australia

Lexus Australia has paused order books for the NX450h+ plug-in hybrid SUV, with a two-year wait for the last buyers.

The Lexus NX450h+ plug-in hybrid's powertrain is based on the same 2.5-litre petrol engine of the NX 350h, but is supplemented by two permanent-synchronous motors, one at each axle, to produce a peak 227kW power output – making it the most potent NX to date.

Its 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery has one of the highest capacities of a plug-in hybrid and gives the NX450h an all-electric driving range of up to 87 kilometres.

Price (excl. on-road costs) $90,923
Electric-only driving range 87 km
Combined fuel consumption 1.3L/100km
CO2 emissions (combined) 29g/km
Category Medium SUV

PHEVs yet to arrive in Australia

BYD Shark

Arriving: Early 2025

BMW M5

Arriving: Late 2024

BMW X3 30e (new gen)

Arriving: Early 2025

BMW Australia will introduce the X3 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid to its 2025 line-up, adding to the existing X3 20 xDrive and M50 xDrive models announced in July.

The X3 30e xDrive pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and high-voltage battery.

This combination delivers a total system output of 220kW and 450Nm of torque, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 215 km/h. In electric-only mode, the vehicle can achieve speeds of up to 140 km/h.

Cupra Leon VZe Sportstourer

Arriving: Mid-2025

Ford Ranger PHEV
38

Ford Ranger PHEV

Arriving: Early 2025

JAC T9

Arriving: 2025

The regular model is now on sale in Australia, but Chinese brand JAC is expected to bring a plug-in hybrid EV version of its T9 ute sometime in 2025.

Jaecoo J7

Arriving: 2025

Chinese carmaker Chery is expected to launch a plug-in hybrid version of its new Jaecoo J7 in the first half of 2025.

Lexus RX450h+

Arriving: 2025 (pushed back from 2024)

Mazda CX-70

Arriving: 2024

Mazda CX-80
38

Mazda CX-90

Arriving: 2025

The Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) pairs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery. This combination produces a total power output of 240kW and torque of 500Nm.

MG HS PHEV (new gen)

Arriving: 2025

