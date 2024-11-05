Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia

All the PHEVs on sale in Australia, and every PHEV still on the horizon Between conventional hybrids and full-electric vehicles, there exists a handy third option: the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, often referred to as a PHEV. Hybrids are familiar, and often affordable, thanks to Toyota's pioneering Prius range and now a full line-up of available hybrids. Electric vehicles, on the other hand, represent something of an expensive unknown to a lot of buyers in this relatively early stage of the segment's growth. To see the full list of PHEVs available in Australia, keep scrolling or jump ahead to the full list – but if you'd like an explainer on just what a PHEV is, well... 38 What is a plug-in hybrid EV? Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) can offer the advantages of a battery-electric vehicle without sacrificing the peace of mind that comes with having an internal combustion engine (ICE) under your bonnet. For the average Aussie commute, most PHEVs can run on electricity for emissions-free motoring, but will function as a conventional hybrid if the battery runs out.

A downside compared with regular hybrids is that the pure-electric driving range requires a bigger battery, which often makes for a heavier and less fuel-efficient vehicle than comparable hybrids, and even some ICE vehicles when using the engine alone. News New study shows Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV owners are getting best of both worlds Long maligned as ‘the worst of both worlds’, plug-in hybrids are enjoying a resurgence – and Mitsubishi says the majority of PHEV owners have figured out how to get the best out of them. 19 Sep 2024 This weakness might appear to contradict a plug-in hybrid's low fuel consumption figures, though it's worth noting that the litres-per-100 km figure assumes you've ventured off with a fully-charged battery. Therefore, optimising the fuel efficiency of a PHEV often comes down to your charging regime. If you head off with a flat battery, you'll be dragging around dead weight, but if plugging in every night becomes part of your routine, you'll make the most of the technology underneath your vehicle. With increased attention on all-electric vehicles, brands like Mercedes-Benz no longer offer efficiency-focused plug-in hybrids in Australia, such as the A-Class and GLC.

Its electrified powertrain consists of a 94kW/199Nm 2.4-litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine plus 60kW and 70kW electric motors that drive the front and rear axles, respectively. Price (excl. on-road costs) $47,790 – $56,490 Electric-only driving range 55 km Combined fuel consumption 1.9L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 43g/km Category Small SUV Back to top. MORE All Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross News & Reviews BYD Sealion 6 38 The plug-in hybrid BYD Sealion 6 is a rival to the Toyota RAV4, Mitsubishi Outlander, MG HS and Mazda CX-60, becoming the Chinese brand’s first hybrid vehicle in Australia

All versions sold in Australia are fitted with BYD’s ‘Dual-Motor Intelligent’ (DM-I) petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’ll be joined by the Shark PHEV ute at the start of 2025. Price (excl. on-road costs) $48,990 – $52,990 Electric-only driving range 81-92 km Combined fuel consumption 1.1-1.4L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 24-30g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All BYD Sealion 6 News & Reviews Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Available in four trims, the second-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV replaces the popular outgoing version – but at a higher price point. As before, the Outlander PHEV is powered by a 2.4-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, providing peak power of 98kW (up 4kW from its predecessor).

It is assisted by a pair of electric motors on the front and rear axles – now producing 85kW and 100kW, respectively – for a total system output of 185kW and 450Nm. Mitsubishi has equipped the latest Outlander PHEV with a 20kWh battery pack, a 45 per cent increase over the outgoing model's 13.8kWh pack. Along with a bigger 56-litre fuel tank (up by 11 litres), the Outlander PHEV is able to run for up to 84km in its fully-electric mode on a single charge – 54 per cent longer than the previous model. Price (excl. on-road costs) $57,290 – $73,790 Electric-only driving range 84 km Combined fuel consumption 1.5L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 38g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All Mitsubishi Outlander News & Reviews Cupra Leon VZe 38 The plug-in hybrid Cupra Leon VZe breaks convention, with a lower-capacity 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder producing 110kW and 250Nm in conjunction with an 85kW/300Nm electric motor, producing a combined 180kW and 400Nm.

Also offered with a more-affordable mild-hybrid powertrain, the Compass 4xe plug-in hybrid is available in two trim levels – Limited or Summit – from $61,990 before on-road costs. The Compass 4xe combines a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with a 44kW/250Nm electric motor powered by an 11.4kWh battery to deliver 176kW to all four wheels, while sipping 2.1L/100 km in hybrid mode. Price (excl. on-road costs) $61,990 – $69,990 Electric-only driving range 47 km Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 47g/km Category Small SUV Back to top. MORE All Jeep Compass News & Reviews Cupra Formentor VZe 38 The Cupra Formentor VZe introduces a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid electric vehicle powertrain, comprising a 110kW/250Nm 1.4-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine matched to an 85kW/300Nm electric motor to deliver a combined 180kW and 400Nm.

This model is front-wheel-drive only, with a six-speed wet-style dual-clutch transmission on board. Packing a 12.8kWh battery, shorter trips of around 50 kilometres in the Formentor VZe are an electric-only affair. Cupra claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 1.9L/100km (NEDC) with the battery charged. Price (excl. on-road costs) $64,990 Electric-only driving range 50 km Combined fuel consumption 1.9L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 43g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All Cupra Formentor News & Reviews Peugeot 308 GT Sport PHEV 38 Joining the petrol 308 hatch and wagon, the GT Sport plug-in hybrid flagship is priced at $64,990 plus on-road costs – making it $14,500 dearer than the GT Premium wagon.

Opting for the GT Sport PHEV sees the standard three-cylinder mill replaced with a 132kW 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to an 81kW electric motor, for a 165kW and 360Nm total system output. It has a WLTP-rated 60-kilometre electric-only driving range and a claimed combined fuel consumption of 1.3L/100km. Price (excl. on-road costs) $64,990 Electric-only driving range 60 km Combined fuel consumption 1.3L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 33g/km Category Small hatch Back to top. MORE All Peugeot 308 News & Reviews Peugeot 408 GT PHEV 38 Heavily related to the 308 hatch and wagon, the Peugeot 408 fastback is offered in a sole GT Plug-In Hybrid spec in Australia, priced at $67,990 before on-road costs.

For the added cost, the Tonale Q4 adds a more-powerful 208kW/550Nm plug-in hybrid system, an electronic all-wheel-drive system, and regenerative braking. Price (excl. on-road costs) $78,500 Electric-only driving range 60 km Combined fuel consumption 1.5L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 33g/km Category Small SUV Back to top. MORE All Alfa Romeo Tonale News & Reviews Kia Sorento GT-Line PHEV 38 One of the largest plug-in hybrid vehicles on the market, the seven-seat Kia Sorento GT-Line PHEV is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor between the internal combustion engine and gearbox – producing a combined 195kW and 350Nm.

A 14kWh lithium-ion battery allows the Sorento to achieve an electric-only driving range of up to 68km. The Sorento PHEV has a 1.6L/100km claimed combined fuel consumption, making it one of Kia's most efficient vehicles. A regular hybrid Sorento launched in early 2022, joining petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. Australian details for the facelifted Sorento PHEV are due to be confirmed imminently. Supply will continue to be extremely limited for our market. Price (excl. on-road costs) TBC (pre-facelift was $81,080) Electric-only driving range 68 km Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 36g/km Category Large SUV Back to top. MORE All Kia Sorento News & Reviews Peugeot 508 GT PHEV 38 The full name of the new 508 range-topper is the headline-unfriendly Peugeot 508 GT Plug-in Hybrid, which has an 11.8kWh battery that contributes to an electric-only driving range up to 55 kilometres.

It features a 133kW/360Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine coupled with a single 81kW electric motor, for a combined 165kW system output. Price (excl. on-road costs) $81,610 – $82,915 Electric-only driving range 55 km Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km Category Medium sedan & wagon Back to top. MORE All Peugeot 508 News & Reviews Peugeot 3008 GT Sport PHEV 38 Medium SUVs have become a popular segment for PHEVs, and one of the latest on the scene is the Peugeot 3008 GT Sport AWD Plug-In Hybrid.

Interestingly, the 3008 is more powerful than the sleek 508 Fastback PHEV (see above), with its 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine linked to electric motors at each axle for a total power output of 222kW and 520Nm, resulting in a 0-100km/h time of 5.9 seconds. It also has a larger 13.2kWh battery, which provides greater all-electric driving range. The 3008 PHEV will be replaced by its E-3008 all-electric successor in late 2024. Price (excl. on-road costs) $82,915 Electric-only driving range 60 km Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 36g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All Peugeot 3008 News & Reviews Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge 38 Volvo has dropped pure internal-combustion vehicles from Australia, with its line-up consisting of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery-electric vehicles.

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge was previously titled T8 Polestar, but that sub-brand has separated from Volvo to produce separate all-electric vehicles, including the Polestar 2. Underneath, there is a larger 18.8kWh battery pack, allowing for a 75-kilometre electric-only driving range. A 2.0-litre turbocharged and supercharged petrol engine works in tandem with a rear-mounted electric motor for a total system output of 335kW and 709Nm. Price (excl. on-road costs) $92,990 – $101,990 Electric-only driving range 90 km Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 37g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All Volvo XC60 News & Reviews Land Rover Discovery Sport PHEV 38 The new-for-Australia Land Rover Discovery Sport plug-in hybrid employs a smaller 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine paired to an electric motor, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 14.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

It has a 227kW total system output, while 0-100km/h is achieved in a claimed 6.6 seconds. Price (excl. on-road costs) $101,999 Electric-only driving range 61 km Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 44g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All Land Rover Discovery Sport News & Reviews Audi Q5 55 TFSIe 38 Audi has returned to the plug-in hybrid segment in Australia with the Q5 55 TFSIe PHEV.

Offered in SUV and Sportback body styles, the Q5 55 TFSIe is positioned as a technological flagship of the line-up – thanks to its thrifty efficiency credentials and hefty performance outputs rivalling the sporty SQ5. Price (excl. on-road costs) $106,600 (Q5), $114,600 (Sportback) Electric-only driving range 55km Combined fuel consumption 2.0L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 45g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All Audi Q5 News & Reviews Range Rover Evoque PHEV 38 Available only in R-Dynamic HSE spec, the plug-in hybrid Range Rover Evoque medium SUV features a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill – Jaguar Land Rover's lowest-displacement engine yet.

However, it is mated to an 80kW electric motor on the rear axle for a punchy combined system output of 227kW and 540Nm – an increase of 43kW and 175Nm over the internal-combustion P250 powertrain. Located underneath the rear seats, a 15kWh lithium-ion battery assists in providing an all-electric driving range of 62 kilometres, with a WLTP-rated fuel consumption figure of 2.0L/100km. Price (excl. on-road costs) $106,950 – $116,250 Electric-only driving range 62 km Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 48g/km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All Range Rover Evoque News & Reviews Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 38 Off-road-focused carmaker Jeep has introduced its first plug-in hybrid SUV in Australia amid high fuel prices – but at a premium.

After that, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder takes over for a more conventional driving experience. With 215kW of power and 420Nm of torque, the X3 xDrive30e is the powerful combustion-powered X3 without straying into the coveted M family, completing the zero to 100km/h dash in 6.1 seconds. Price (excl. on-road costs) $111,800 Electric-only driving range 41 km Combined fuel consumption 2.8L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 64g/100km Category Medium SUV Back to top. MORE All BMW X3 News & Reviews Land Rover Defender PHEV 38 The Defender 110 P400e plug-in hybrid is now available to order.

The plug-in hybrid P400e, available exclusively for the Defender 110, sees the 2.0-litre turbo-four petrol matched with a 105kW electric motor, for a 297kW and 640Nm total system output. It has a 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery, with a WLTP-rated 52-kilometre all-electric driving range. Land Rover claims the Defender 110 P400e will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds. Price (excl. on-road costs) $126,800 – $138,705 Electric-only driving range 52 km Combined fuel consumption 3.4L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) TBC Category Large SUV Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 38 The larger Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge shares its plug-in hybrid powertrain with the XC60, including its 335kW and 709Nm outputs and 18.8kWh battery.

It pairs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor, producing 297kW of power and 640Nm of torque in total. A 19.2kWh battery pack assists in enabling a WLTP-rated electric-only driving range of 69 kilometres, while Land Rover claims the all-wheel-drive Velar PHEV will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Price (excl. on-road costs) $132,153 – $143,508 Electric-only driving range 69 km Combined fuel consumption 2.7L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 62g/km Category Large SUV Back to top. MORE All Range Rover Velar News & Reviews BMW X5 xDrive50e 38 The BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport plug-in hybrid large SUV combines two electric motors and a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine.

With 360kW of power and 700Nm of torque in total, the X5 xDrive50e can accelerate from 0-100km/h in a brisk 4.8 seconds. Despite the addition of plug-in hybrid technology, including a 25.7kWh battery pack, the X5’s 3500-kilogram towing capacity is retained. Price (excl. on-road costs) $149,900 Electric-only driving range 94 - 110 km Combined fuel consumption 2.3L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 53g/km Category Large SUV Back to top. MORE All BMW X5 News & Reviews Audi Q8 60 TSFIe 38 The Audi Q8 60 TSFIe shares its 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain with the Volkswagen Touareg R and Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.

In total, the Q8 60 TSFIe produces 340kW and 700Nm – identical to the Porsche and Volkswagen – enabling a 5.4-second 0-100km/h sprint time. With a 17.9kWh battery, it has a 59-kilometre all-electric driving range on the less-stringent NEDC test cycle. Price (excl. on-road costs) $152,500 Electric-only driving range 59 km Combined fuel consumption 2.6L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 60g/km Category Large SUV MORE All Audi Q8 News & Reviews Porsche Cayenne 38 The plug-in hybrid Porsche Cayenne variant uses the entry-level 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel-drive system as its basis. It then adds a 130kW electric motor slotted between the engine and gearbox, a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery in the boot and a charging socket. Cayenne E-Hybrid Price (excl. on-road costs) $155,900 (Cayenne), $161,600 (Cayenne Coupe) Electric-only driving range 55 – 65km (TBC) Combined fuel consumption 3.4L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 73g/km Category Large SUV Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Price (excl. on-road costs) $288,400 (Cayenne), $297,200 (Cayenne Coupe) Electric-only driving range 79 km Combined fuel consumption 2.5L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 57g/km Back to top. MORE All Porsche Cayenne News & Reviews Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance 38 This latest high-performance C-Class model from Mercedes-AMG is one of its most controversial, as it features a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine – which starts up silently – instead of the thumping V8 engine used in previous C63 generations.

The combustion powertrain is an upgraded version of the M139 unit found in the A45 S and C43, which itself can produce 350kW/545Nm, making it the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine. The 'P3' hybrid system includes a 6.1kWh battery and an electronic drive unit similar to the GT 63 S E-Performance 4-Door, which combines an e-motor with its own two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential mounted above the rear axle. In total, the C63 S E-Performance produces 500kW and 1020Nm, a 125kW and 320Nm improvement over its predecessor. It also surpasses its BMW M3 Competition, Audi RS4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio rivals. Price (excl. on-road costs) $187,900 Electric-only driving range 13 km Combined fuel consumption 6.1L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 138g/km Category Medium sedan Back to top. MORE All Mercedes-AMG C-Class News & Reviews Range Rover Sport 38 Replacing the outgoing Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid, the new-generation version was available in P510e guise, but it has been replaced by two new, more-affordable P460e varants.

The plug-in hybrid system comprises a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine mated to a 160kW electric motor, allowing for a combined 338kW system output. Features unique to the Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid include; a twin-speed high/low range transfer box, all-wheel steering, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, and a standard public charging cable. Price (excl. on-road costs) $188,716 – $212,105 Electric-only driving range 113 km Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 18g/km Category Large SUV Back to top. MORE All Range Rover Sport News & Reviews Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance 38 Like its C63 S E-Performance sibling, the newest Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance replaces its big V8 for a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup.

When combined with the output from a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, total output is 500kW and 1020Nm. Acceleration to 100km/h takes 3.5 seconds and top speed is 275km/h. Price (excl. on-road costs) $199,500 Electric-only driving range 14 km Combined fuel consumption 7.3L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 166g/km Category Midsize SUV Back to top. MORE All Mercedes-AMG GLC News & Reviews Range Rover 38 A sole plug-in hybrid powertrain is available for the new full-size Range Rover in Australia.

The P460e, available in SWB and LWB form, pairs the existing 3.0-litre inline-six with an electric motor for a 338kW total system output. A more-powerful P510e powertrain – bumping outputs to 375kW and 700Nm – is no longer available in Australia. Price (excl. on-road costs) $263,468 – $298,999 Electric-only driving range 126 km Combined fuel consumption 1.6L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 38g/km Category Upper Large SUV Back to top. MORE All Range Rover News & Reviews Porsche Panamera 38 The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (the 4 stands four-wheel-drive) features an all-Porsche powertrain including a 224kW 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine and 140kW electric motor.

When fully charged, it has an all-electric driving range of 96 kilometres. For the flagship Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid with a turbocharged V8 engine seems like an oxymoron, but that doesn't matter when driving on battery power alone for up to 91 kilometres. When combined, the Panamera's acceleration is blistering, with all-wheel-drive traction and a combined 930Nm of torque, allowing the big limo to hit 100km/h from a standing start in just 3.2 seconds. Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Price (excl. on-road costs) $268,700 Electric-only driving range 96 km Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km Category Upper Large sedan Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Price (excl. on-road costs) $297,200 Electric-only driving range 96 km Combined fuel consumption 1.8L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 40g/km Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid Price (excl. on-road costs) $413,100 Electric-only driving range 91 km Combined fuel consumption 2.1L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 46g/km Back to top. MORE All Porsche Panamera News & Reviews BMW XM 38 The XM represents the first standalone model since the M1 supercar, and marking the performance specialist's initial steps towards electrification by introducing the very first plug-in hybrid powertrain to the M-badged fraternity.

It's a huge asking price, but with 480kW and 800Nm through a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 matched to an electric plug-in hybrid system – and a 0-100km/h time of just 4.3 seconds – BMW appears confident it'll find willing buyers. Price (excl. on-road costs) $302,200 Electric-only driving range 98 km Combined fuel consumption 2.7L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 61g/km Category Large SUV Bentley Bentayga Hybrid 38 The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 supplemented by a 94kW/350Nm electric motor, with 330kW and 700Nm in total. The electric motor is located between the internal-combustion engine and its eight-speed automatic transmission.

With a 17.3kWh battery, the Bentayga can travel up to 46 kilometres on electric power alone. Price (excl. on-road costs) $395,800 – $465,000 Electric-only driving range 46 km Combined fuel consumption 2.5L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 138g/km Category Upper Large SUV Back to top. MORE First drive: 2022 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid MORE All Bentley Bentayga News & Reviews McLaren Artura 38 The McLaren Artura is only the second all-new car in the company’s 12-year history, combining electric power with a twin-turbo V6 engine.

This consists of a 445kW/584Nm 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 – featuring a 120-degree vee to allow more room for packaging the twin-turbochargers and lowering the centre of gravity – and a 70kW and 225Nm electric motor. The petrol-electric combination brings the powertrain’s total system output to 515kW and 720Nm. Weighing just 88 kilograms, the 7.4kWh battery in the Artura is bolted under the fuel tank at the centre of the car. McLaren quotes a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.0 seconds. Price (excl. on-road costs) $477,310 (Coupe) – $525,010 (Spider) Electric-only driving range 33 km Combined fuel consumption TBC CO2 emissions (combined) TBC Category Sports Back to top. MORE All McLaren Artura News & Reviews Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid 38 The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid features a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 supplemented by a 100kW/400Nm electric motor, with 400kW of power and 750Nm of torque in total.

The electric motor is located between the internal-combustion engine and its eight-speed automatic transmission. With a 14.1kWh battery, Bentley claims the Flying Spur can travel up to 41 kilometres on electric power alone – an important feature in ultra-low emission zones, such as central London. Price (excl. on-road costs) $479,100 – $646,800 Electric-only driving range 41 km Combined fuel consumption 3.2L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 75g/km Category Upper Large sedan Back to top. MORE All Bentley Flying Spur News & Reviews Ferrari 296 GTB 38 Ferrari is using plug-in hybrid technology to bolster the performance of its sports cars.

The Ferrari 296 GTB features a twin-turbo V6 producing 488kW of power, plus a 122kW electric motor for a total of 610kW and 740Nm. Paired with a 7.45kWh battery and rear electric motor, the 296 GTB can launch from zero to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, Ferrari says, and to 200km/h in 7.3sec. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Price (excl. on-road costs) $568,300 Electric-only driving range 25 km Combined fuel consumption 6.4L/100km CO2 emissions (combined) 149g/km Category Sports Back to top. MORE All Ferrari 296 GTB News & Reviews Ferrari SF90 38 The most expensive plug-in hybrid available in Australia is the Ferrari SF90, available in Stradale coupe or Spider convertible form.