Australian Road Rules: L- and P-plate restrictions by state and territory

What you need to know about getting your L and P plates in Australia The opportunity to earn your learner or probationary licence is an exciting time for many new drivers and their families, but they must follow significant restrictions. As the road rules in Australia are enforced at a state level, there are slight variations on what restrictions are applied to new drivers depending on their place of residence. While there are differences in rules, each state and territory has a strict zero-tolerance policy for alcohol and drugs for both L- and P-plate drivers. Here is a run-through of critical rules and regulations facing learner and probationary drivers on the road across Australia's different states and territories. The important numbers up front You'll find more detail if you continue reading, but here's the important numbers side-by-side. State/Territory Age for Learner Licence Provisional Licence Age Speed Limits Passenger Restrictions Phone Use Restrictions Vehicle Restrictions ACT 15y 9m 17 years Posted limit P1: 1 passenger (11pm-5am, except family) No phones, including hands-free or Bluetooth None NSW 16 years 17 years L/P1: 90km/h, P2: 100km/h P1 under 25: 1 passenger (11pm-5am) No phones, including hands-free 130kW/tonne limit, no high-performance cars VIC 16 years 18 years Posted limit P1: 1 peer passenger (16-22 years, 24/7) No phones, including built-in systems 130kW/tonne limit, no high-performance cars QLD 16 years 17 years Posted limit P1 under 25: 1 passenger (11pm-5am) No phones for L/P1; passengers also restricted 130kW/tonne limit SA 16 years 17 years 100km/h P1 under 25: 1 passenger (16-20, midnight-5am) No phones, including hands-free 130kW/tonne limit, no high-performance cars WA 16 years 17 years Posted limit None Limited hands-free only None MORE Road rules in Australia: State and territory differences explained NOTE: This guide is for reference only This guide outlines the restrictions for learner (L) and provisional (P) drivers in each state and territory of Australia. Rules vary depending on where you live, but all states enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy for alcohol and drugs. Important: Always confirm with your local transport authority for up-to-date road rules and licensing requirements.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT): Learner and provisional licence rules What age do I have to be to get a licence in the ACT? Minimum age for a learner licence: 15 years, 9 months

Minimum age for a provisional licence: 17 years (requires 12 months on a learner licence with logged hours) How many passengers can I carry in the ACT? P1 drivers: Only one passenger allowed between 11pm and 5am , unless they are a family member or the travel is for work or education.

Only one passenger allowed between , unless they are a family member or the travel is for work or education. Learner and P2 drivers: May carry passengers up to the vehicle’s legal seating capacity. Can I tow a trailer in the ACT? Learner and P1 drivers: Restricted to trailers with a combined weight (trailer + load) of no more than 750kg GVM. How fast can I drive in the ACT? Learners and P-plate drivers: Allowed to drive at the posted speed limit for the road. Can I use my phone whilst driving in the ACT? Learner and provisional drivers are prohibited from using mobile devices while driving.

Minimum age for a provisional P1 licence: 17 years (requires 12 months on a learner licence and logbook hours if under 25). How many passengers can I carry in NSW? P1 drivers under 25: Limited to one passenger under 21 years between 11pm and 5am .

Minimum age for a provisional P1 licence: 17 years (requires 12 months on a learner licence and logbook hours if under 25). How many passengers can I carry in NSW? P1 drivers under 25: Limited to one passenger under 21 years between 11pm and 5am .

Limited to one passenger under between . P1/P2 drivers returning from suspension: Limited to one passenger for 12 months. Can I tow a trailer in NSW? Learners: Cannot tow trailers or other vehicles.

Cannot tow trailers or other vehicles. P1 drivers: Limited to trailers with an unladen mass of no more than 250kg (loaded weight may exceed this). How fast can I drive in NSW? Learners and P1 drivers: Maximum 90km/h

P2 drivers: Maximum 100km/h Can I use my phone whilst driving in NSW? All learner and provisional drivers are prohibited from using mobile phones in any mode, including hands-free. What vehicles are prohibited in NSW? P1 and P2 drivers cannot drive vehicles with a power-to-weight ratio above 130kW/tonne or those classified as high-performance.

or those classified as high-performance. Exemptions may apply for work-related purposes or exceptional circumstances. Drivers should note that other ‘high-performance’ classifications may apply.

For example, a Subaru WRX is considered a 'high-performance' vehicle and banned for provisional drivers in New South Wales, despite several variants falling below the maximum power-to-weight ratio of 130kW per tonne. According to Transport for NSW, a provisional licence holder is permitted to drive a prohibited vehicle if it needs to be driven for "genuine work purposes" or if "exceptional circumstances apply". For further information on vehicles banned for provisional drivers in New South Wales, you can access the searchable database compiled by Transport for NSW [↗].

Minimum age for a provisional licence: 16 years, 6 months (requires six months on a learner licence). How many passengers can I carry in the NT? No passenger restrictions for learners or provisional drivers. Can I tow a trailer in the NT? Learners and provisional drivers may tow vehicles or trailers. L- and P-plates must be displayed on both the vehicle and the trailer. How fast can I drive in the NT? Learners: Maximum 80km/h

Provisional drivers: Maximum 100km/h Can I use my phone whilst driving in the NT? Prohibited for learner and provisional drivers, including hands-free usage. What vehicles are prohibited in the NT? None for provisional drivers. Queensland Note: Queensland is currently reviewing its learner driver licence process, including the supervised driving hour requirements. While no changes have been implemented yet, this review may lead to adjustments in the future. What age do I have to be to get a licence in Queensland? Minimum age for a learner licence: 16 years

Minimum age for a provisional P1 licence: 17 years (requires 12 months on a learner licence with logbook hours if under 25). How many passengers can I carry in Queensland? P1 drivers under 25: Limited to one passenger under 21 years between 11pm and 5am, unless they are immediate family. Can I tow a trailer in Queensland? Learner and provisional drivers may tow vehicles or trailers with L- or P-plates displayed. How fast can I drive in Queensland? No specific speed restrictions; L- and P-plate drivers must adhere to the posted speed limits. Can I use my phone whilst driving in Queensland? Learners and P1 drivers under 25: Prohibited from using mobile phones in any capacity, including hands-free. Passengers cannot use loudspeaker functions while driving. What vehicles are prohibited in Queensland? P1 and P2 drivers are restricted from operating vehicles with a power-to-weight ratio above 130kW/tonne or modified for performance.

or modified for performance. A provisional licence holder with an automatic-only condition can drive a prohibited vehicle with a manual transmission to learn, but only when a fully-licenced driver sits beside them and provides supervision. For further information on vehicles banned for provisional drivers in Queensland, you can access the searchable database compiled by the Department for Transport and Main Roads [↗].

Minimum age for a provisional P1 licence: 17 years When is driving banned in SA? P1 drivers under 25: Limited to one passenger aged 16-20 and banned from driving between midnight and 5am. Can I tow a trailer in SA? No towing restrictions for L- or P-plate drivers. How fast can I drive in SA? Maximum 100km/h for L- and P-plate drivers, regardless of posted limits. Can I use my phone whilst driving in SA? Prohibited for learners and P1 drivers, including hands-free usage. What vehicles are prohibited in SA? P1 and P2 drivers under 25 cannot operate vehicles with a power-to-weight ratio above 130kW/tonne or modified for performance. This restriction applies to all vehicles in South Australia produced after January 1, 2010.

For further information on vehicles banned for provisional drivers in South Australia, including cars produced before 2010, you can access a searchable database compiled by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport [↗].

Minimum age for a provisional licence: 17 years How many passengers can I carry in Tasmania? P1 drivers (first 12 months): Limited to one passenger aged 16-21 , excluding immediate family. This restriction applies 24/7, although exemptions apply for employment, education or training, medical purposes, undue hardship, emergency services, or travelling with a fully-licenced driver beside you.

Limited to one passenger aged , excluding immediate family. Learner drivers and P2 drivers can carry up to the passenger capacity of the vehicle they are driving. Can I tow a trailer in Tasmania? Learners cannot tow vehicles or trailers.

P1 and P2 drivers may tow vehicles or trailers. How fast can I drive in Tasmania? Learners: Maximum 90km/h

P1 drivers: Maximum 100km/h Can I use my phone whilst driving in Tasmania? Learners and P1 drivers cannot use mobile phones, including hands-free, but maps and audio media can be used if settings are applied before driving.

P2 licence holders are allowed to use a mobile phone hands-free in Tasmania. What vehicles are prohibited in Tasmania? No restrictions for P1 or P2 drivers. 11 Victoria What age do I have to be to get a licence in Victoria? Minimum age for a learner permit: 16 years

Minimum age for a probationary licence: 18 years – and you must have held a learner permit for at least 12 months with the required driving hours if aged under 21. For additional information, refer to the VicRoads website's ‘How to get your Ps’ [↗] guide. How many passengers can I carry in Victoria? P1 licence holders in Victoria cannot carry more than one peer passenger aged 16 to less than 22 years of age, excluding a spouse/domestic partner or siblings/step-siblings. This rule applies 24/7.

Learner and P2 licence holders can carry up to the passenger capacity of their vehicle. Can I tow a trailer in Victoria? Learners and P1 drivers cannot tow vehicles or trailers unless supervised for employment purposes:

A P1 licence holder can tow another motor vehicle or trailer if it is in the course of employment and requested by an employer, or if a fully-licenced driver is sitting beside the probationary driver.

P2 licence holders can tow another motor vehicle or trailer. How fast can I drive in Victoria? No specific speed restrictions; drivers follow posted limits. Can I use my phone or other devices whilst driving in Victoria? Prohibited for learners and probationary drivers, including hands-free and built-in systems.

Mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras were introduced in the state on March 31, 2023. MORE Victoria to introduce mobile phone detection cameras, stricter distraction laws What vehicles are prohibited in Victoria? P1 and P2 drivers cannot operate vehicles with a power-to-weight ratio above 130kW/tonne or modified for performance.