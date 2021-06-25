-
News
Cupra Australia: Your model-by-model performance car guide
We go in-depth with the upcoming Cupra model line-up
-
News
Cupra reveals line-up for Australian launch
VW-based performance brand set for a local berth
-
Reviews
First drive: 2021 Cupra Formentor
What to make of the first bespoke Cupra? The coupe SUV concept is very zeitgeisty, so we drive the Formentor on UK roads to see if it's any good
-
News
Cupra Australia names Ben Wilks as new brand director
Current Volkswagen sales GM will step into new role imminently
-
-
New Cupra Formentor VZ5 flexes its 287kW muscles
-
Cupra e-Racer to debut at Geneva