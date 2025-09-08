Cupra has taken the wraps off the Tindaya concept, a striking four-door SUV that previews the brand’s next design phase and showcases technology destined for its flagship models later this decade.

Unveiled at the Munich Motor Show, the Tindaya hints at a production model that would sit above the Terramar and Tavascan in Cupra’s line-up. Although initial plans to lead the brand’s US expansion are on hold, the concept underlines Cupra’s intent to challenge rivals such as the upcoming BMW iX3 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Named after a volcanic mountain on Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands – and likened to a modern version of the Batmobile – the Tindaya’s colour scheme shifts from metallic grey, representing the Atlantic Ocean, to desert sand, reflecting its namesake’s rock. Cupra’s familiar “shark nose” has been pushed to an extreme, joined by sharply defined triangular headlights, illuminated Perspex bumper elements, and a digital front panel projecting graphics linked to drive modes.

At 4.7 metres long – almost identical to the new BMW X3 – the Tindaya has an imposing footprint. Its silhouette blends fastback SUV with shooting brake cues, emphasised by 23-inch wheels and rippling rocker panels inspired by muscle fibres. The rear features glowing fins, a massive diffuser, a twin-fin roof spoiler and an unpainted tailgate revealing natural-fibre composite instead of traditional carbon fibre.

Inside, coach doors reveal a cabin focused squarely on the driver. A 24-inch curved display replaces the central touchscreen, projecting driving and media data, supplemented by a head-up projection on the windscreen. Control comes via a racing-style steering yoke with physical switches and boost dials, backed by an AI assistant.

Experience modes range from ‘Immersive’ (calm ambience, minimal information) to ‘Connected’ (AI-curated apps and services) and ‘Rider’ (sport settings, g-force readouts, neon lighting). Each setting comes with its own digital soundtrack.

Seating is configured as a 2+2 layout with bio-based vegan leather and 3D-knitted headrests. A central spine runs the length of the cabin, echoing Cupra’s signature design themes.

The Tindaya sits on the Volkswagen Group’s upcoming Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), set to underpin models from Skoda to Porsche. It supports both full-electric and range-extender hybrid powertrains.

The concept shown used a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol generator feeding two electric motors for all-wheel drive, producing 365kW and capable of 0–100km/h in 4.1 seconds. With the generator running, Cupra claims the Tindaya could travel more than 1,000km on a single trip, with around 300km available in pure-electric mode.

A production version of the Tindaya is unlikely before 2029, but the concept signals Cupra’s ambition to combine design theatre, sustainable materials and advanced electrified performance in its future flagship SUV.