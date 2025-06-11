Cupra Australia has confirmed that the Terramar mid-size SUV, its largest product yet, will be launched in Australia in July, with pricing starting at $53,990 plus on-road costs. Three drivetrains will be offered, including one electrified option, and three models as well: S, V and VZ.
The Terramar measures 4519m long, 1863mm wide, 1584mm tall and rides on a 2681mm long wheelbase, making it 20mm shorter, 76mm less tall and 21mm wider than the Volkswagen Tiguan that it shares its platform and mechanicals with. Its bootspace measures between 540-litres and 642-litres, depending how far forward the rear seat is slid.
Four drivetrains will be available in the Cupra Terramar range. The S uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid set up making 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque.
That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and its claimed fuel consumption is 5.7L/100km.
Stepping up to the Terramar V adds a larger 2.0-litre engine – without a mild-hybrid setup – making 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque, while the higher-spec VZ makes 195kW/400Nm from the same engine.
Both the V and VZ send power to all four wheels and also use a seven-speed DCT, while the V’s claimed fuel consumption is 7.2L/100km and the VZ’s is 8.2L/100km. The V hits 100km/h in 7.1 seconds and the VZ 5.9 seconds.
The 200kW/400Nm plug-in hybrid Terramar VZe with over 100km of electric driving range is due in 2026.
Cupra Terramar pricing (plus on-road costs:
|S mHEV
|$53,990 ($58,490 drive away)
|V
|$61,990 ($66,490 drive away)
|VZ
|($73,490 drive away)
Cupra Terramar S mHEV standard equipment:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Automatic wipers
- Keyless entry and start with a power tailgate
- Black Diminica upholstery
- Electric front seats with heating
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Heated leather steering wheel
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.9-inch touchscreen
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger
- Nine-speaker sound system
- Selectable driving modes such as eco and sport
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Traffic sign recognition
- 360-degree camera
- Head-up display
Cupra Terramar V model adds:
- All-wheel drive
- Larger 19-inch wheels
Cupra Terramar VZ model adds:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Adaptive damping
- Upgraded rear brakes
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Cupra drive mode
- Leather and Sound Package
Cupra Terramar options:
- Leather and Sound Package (S and V – $1600): burgundy leather upholstery, 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system
- Akebono performance six-piston front brakes (VZ – also removes the spare tyre): $4200
- Panoramic sunroof: $2000
- Premium paint (‘Dark Void’ or ‘Graphene Grey’): $620
The Cupra Terramar will launch in Australia in July, with local deliveries due to commence then.