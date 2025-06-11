Cupra Australia has confirmed that the Terramar mid-size SUV, its largest product yet, will be launched in Australia in July, with pricing starting at $53,990 plus on-road costs. Three drivetrains will be offered, including one electrified option, and three models as well: S, V and VZ.

The Terramar measures 4519m long, 1863mm wide, 1584mm tall and rides on a 2681mm long wheelbase, making it 20mm shorter, 76mm less tall and 21mm wider than the Volkswagen Tiguan that it shares its platform and mechanicals with. Its bootspace measures between 540-litres and 642-litres, depending how far forward the rear seat is slid.

Four drivetrains will be available in the Cupra Terramar range. The S uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid set up making 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque.

That’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and its claimed fuel consumption is 5.7L/100km.

Stepping up to the Terramar V adds a larger 2.0-litre engine – without a mild-hybrid setup – making 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque, while the higher-spec VZ makes 195kW/400Nm from the same engine.

Both the V and VZ send power to all four wheels and also use a seven-speed DCT, while the V’s claimed fuel consumption is 7.2L/100km and the VZ’s is 8.2L/100km. The V hits 100km/h in 7.1 seconds and the VZ 5.9 seconds.

The 200kW/400Nm plug-in hybrid Terramar VZe with over 100km of electric driving range is due in 2026.

Cupra Terramar pricing (plus on-road costs:

S mHEV $53,990 ($58,490 drive away) V $61,990 ($66,490 drive away) VZ ($73,490 drive away)

Cupra Terramar S mHEV standard equipment:

18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Automatic wipers

Keyless entry and start with a power tailgate

Black Diminica upholstery

Electric front seats with heating

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Heated leather steering wheel

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

12.9-inch touchscreen

Satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

Nine-speaker sound system

Selectable driving modes such as eco and sport

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive lane guidance

Traffic sign recognition

360-degree camera

Head-up display

Cupra Terramar V model adds:

All-wheel drive

Larger 19-inch wheels

Cupra Terramar VZ model adds:

20-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive damping

Upgraded rear brakes

Matrix adaptive high beam

Cupra drive mode

Leather and Sound Package

Cupra Terramar options:

Leather and Sound Package (S and V – $1600): burgundy leather upholstery, 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system

Akebono performance six-piston front brakes (VZ – also removes the spare tyre): $4200

Panoramic sunroof: $2000

Premium paint (‘Dark Void’ or ‘Graphene Grey’): $620

The Cupra Terramar will launch in Australia in July, with local deliveries due to commence then.