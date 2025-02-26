Cupra Tavascan EV: New details revealed about Tesla Model Y rival

Cupra has announced Australian pricing for the new Tavascan electric mid-size SUV, which is due to arrive here in April. Priced from $60,990 plus on-road costs, it undercuts the updated Tesla Model Y.
Sitting on the same platform as cars like the Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq and Elroq, Audi Q4 e-tron and its Born sibling, the Cupra Tavascan will be available with two models in Australia: the single motor rear-wheel drive Endurance and dual-motor all-wheel drive VZ.
Both models use a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, with the Endurance sending power to a 210kW/545Nm rear-mounted motor. The VZ adds a front motor for a 250kW combined output, though this reduces range from the 534km rating (WLTP) of the Endurance to 499km.
Both models can be DC fast charged at up to 135kW or AC at 11kW, for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as “under 30 minutes”.
The claimed 0-100km/h sprint time for the Endurance is 6.8 seconds, with the VZ lessening that to 5.5 seconds.
Interestingly, the Tavascan is the first Volkswagen Group product since the early 2000s Polo Classic sedan to be assembled in Anhui, China.
2025 Cupra Tavascan pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Endurance: $60,990
- VZ: $74,490
Cupra Tavascan Endurance standard equipment:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry with ‘sit-to-start’ functionality
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- Illuminated front and rear Cupra badging
- Black fabric and leather-look upholstery
- Manual front sports seats
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Heated leather steering wheel with paddles for regenerative braking
- 5.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 15-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless phone charger
- Selectable driving modes
- Cabin ambient lighting
Tavascan safety equipment:
- Seven airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alerts
- Auto high beam
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
Tavascan VZ model adds to Endurance:
- Dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain
- 21-inch alloy wheels
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Panoramic roof with sun blind
- Dark blue suede upholstery
- Heated and electrically adjustable front seats with memory
- 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system
- Upgraded interior ambient lighting
- Illuminated scuff plates
Tavascan package options:
- Interior Package (Endurance only) with 20-inch wheels, 360-degree camera, dark blue suede upholstery, power front seats with heating, 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system: $4,500
- Extreme Package (VZ only, available from mid-2025) with forged wheels with performance tyres, ventilated front bucket seats and grey Nappa leather upholstery: $8,000 (lowers range to 463km WLTP)
- White Silver or Atacama Desert paint: no-cost
- Tavascan Blue or Basalt Grey paint: $800
- Three-year/45,000km service plan: $990
The Cupra Tavascan is available to order from February 27, with the first local deliveries arriving in April.
