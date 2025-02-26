Cupra Tavascan EV: New details revealed about Tesla Model Y rival

Cupra has announced Australian pricing for the new Tavascan electric mid-size SUV, which is due to arrive here in April. Priced from $60,990 plus on-road costs, it undercuts the updated Tesla Model Y.

Sitting on the same platform as cars like the Volkswagen ID.4, Skoda Enyaq and Elroq, Audi Q4 e-tron and its Born sibling, the Cupra Tavascan will be available with two models in Australia: the single motor rear-wheel drive Endurance and dual-motor all-wheel drive VZ.

19

Both models use a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, with the Endurance sending power to a 210kW/545Nm rear-mounted motor. The VZ adds a front motor for a 250kW combined output, though this reduces range from the 534km rating (WLTP) of the Endurance to 499km.