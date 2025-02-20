WhichCar
2025 Skoda Elroq: Everything we know for Australia

Skoda's electric Karoq successor revealed ahead of 2025 Australian launch.

Mike Stevens
WhichCar Staff
UPDATE: New photos and specs added

We've added important powertrain and dimensions details to this story, but a full look at the AWD 85X model is still to come.

OCTOBER 2024: Elroq revealed as Karoq's electric successor

The Elroq will be Skoda's second EV available in Australia, following the Enyaq, with a planned Australian launch in July 2025.

Snapshot

  • Electric SUV replaces petrol-powered Karoq
  • Arrives in Australia mid-2025
  • Four international drivetrain options, Australian specs still to be announced

The Elroq is the first new Skoda model to showcase Skoda's updated 'Modern Solid' design language.

The front features a redesigned 'Tech-Deck' face, incorporating a slimmer grille with the recently re-styled Skoda font across its width.

Standard Matrix LED headlights are included, along with a full-width ‘Light Band’ across the grille offered as options in some markets. The rear features a more familiar look, revealing a broad design connection to the Karoq it'll replace.

Overseas, four interior themes are available: Studio, Loft, Lodge, and Sportline. Studio interiors feature black fabric upholstery. Loft interiors include anthracite grey leatherette with Moss Green stitching and dark blue recycled fabric.

The Lodge theme uses grey TechnoFil material with orange accents. The Sportline package comprises sportier exterior styling, a lowered ride height, carbon-look interior trim, and suede sports seats with integrated headrests.

A 13-inch infotainment touchscreen with Skoda’s 'Laura' voice assistant and ChatGPT is standard. A 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display are also included.

Standard safety features consist of nine airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency assist, side assist, and European-mandated Intelligent Speed Assist with traffic sign recognition.

The Elroq's boot capacity is 470 litres with the rear seats up (51 litres less than the Karoq) and 1580 litres with the second row folded (230 litres less than the Karoq).

Built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq will offer four drivetrain options internationally. Rear-wheel drive models will be released first, with a flagship all-wheel drive version following next year.

Skoda Elroq: Electric motor and battery details

Australian motor and battery specs are still to be announced, but here is what Skoda announced for Europe this week:

A 125kW rear-wheel drive variant Elroq 50 opens the range, claiming 0-100km/h in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 160km/h. This model uses a 52kWh battery, providing a WLTP-rated driving range of 375km.

A 150kW rear-wheel-drive Elroq 60 will sit further up in the range, cutting the 0-100km/h time by a hair to 8.5 seconds. Its slightly larger 59kWh battery allows for a WLTP-rated range of over 400km.

Heading into performance territory, the more powerful 210kW Elroq 85 will reduce the 0-100km/h time to 6.6 seconds and increase the top speed to 180km/h. This variant uses a 77kWh battery, providing a WLTP-rated range of over 560km.

A more powerful all-wheel drive Elroq 85X will follow, and while full details are still to come, it's expected to offer a combined output of 220kW and around 560km in driving range.

A flagship Elroq RS variant is also expected, although details on that hero variant are still to be confirmed.

In the larger Enyaq, a 250kW AWD variant stands as the hero RS model. Given the somewhat negligible gap between 210kW and 250kW in this application, it's likely we could expect that configuration for any upcoming Elroq RS.

DC fast charging capability is standard across the range, with maximum charging capacities of 145kW for the 125kW model and 175kW for the 150kW and 210kW variants.

Elroq: European spec breakdown

MY25 Skoda ElroqElroq 50Elroq 60Elroq 85Elroq 85x
MotorSingle, RWDSingle, RWDSingle, RWDDual, AWD
Power125kW / 310Nm150kW / 310Nm210kW / 310Nm220kW
Battery (Li-Ion)52kWh net59kWh net77kWh netTBC
Range (WLTP)375km400km+580km560km+
Efficiency15.8 kWh/100km16.6 kWh/100km15.2 kWh/100kmTBC
DC charging145kW165kW175kW175kW
0-100km/h9.0 seconds8.5 seconds6.6 secondsTBC
Skoda Elroq dimensions
Length [mm]4488
Width [mm]1884
Height [mm]1625
Wheel base [mm]2765
Boot capacity [l]470
Boot capacity (rear seats down) [l]1580
Skoda Elroq weights and towing
Kerb weight (incl. driver) [kg]1949-2256
Max. trailer load (no brakes) [kg]750
Max. trailer load (brakes, 12%) [kg]1000
Max. trailer load (brakes, 8%) [kg]1200
Max. nose weight [kg]75

When will the Elroq come to Australia and how much will it cost?

Pricing and specs for the Australian market will be announced closer to its July launch date.

