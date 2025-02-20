2025 Skoda Elroq: Everything we know for Australia

UPDATE: New photos and specs added We've added important powertrain and dimensions details to this story, but a full look at the AWD 85X model is still to come. 10 OCTOBER 2024: Elroq revealed as Karoq's electric successor The Elroq will be Skoda's second EV available in Australia, following the Enyaq, with a planned Australian launch in July 2025. Snapshot Electric SUV replaces petrol-powered Karoq

Arrives in Australia mid-2025

Four international drivetrain options, Australian specs still to be announced The Elroq is the first new Skoda model to showcase Skoda's updated 'Modern Solid' design language. The front features a redesigned 'Tech-Deck' face, incorporating a slimmer grille with the recently re-styled Skoda font across its width. Standard Matrix LED headlights are included, along with a full-width ‘Light Band’ across the grille offered as options in some markets. The rear features a more familiar look, revealing a broad design connection to the Karoq it'll replace. 10 Overseas, four interior themes are available: Studio, Loft, Lodge, and Sportline. Studio interiors feature black fabric upholstery. Loft interiors include anthracite grey leatherette with Moss Green stitching and dark blue recycled fabric.

The Lodge theme uses grey TechnoFil material with orange accents. The Sportline package comprises sportier exterior styling, a lowered ride height, carbon-look interior trim, and suede sports seats with integrated headrests. A 13-inch infotainment touchscreen with Skoda’s 'Laura' voice assistant and ChatGPT is standard. A 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display are also included. 10 Standard safety features consist of nine airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, emergency assist, side assist, and European-mandated Intelligent Speed Assist with traffic sign recognition. The Elroq's boot capacity is 470 litres with the rear seats up (51 litres less than the Karoq) and 1580 litres with the second row folded (230 litres less than the Karoq).

Built on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, the Elroq will offer four drivetrain options internationally. Rear-wheel drive models will be released first, with a flagship all-wheel drive version following next year. 10 Click for more interior views Skoda Elroq: Electric motor and battery details Australian motor and battery specs are still to be announced, but here is what Skoda announced for Europe this week: A 125kW rear-wheel drive variant Elroq 50 opens the range, claiming 0-100km/h in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 160km/h. This model uses a 52kWh battery, providing a WLTP-rated driving range of 375km. A 150kW rear-wheel-drive Elroq 60 will sit further up in the range, cutting the 0-100km/h time by a hair to 8.5 seconds. Its slightly larger 59kWh battery allows for a WLTP-rated range of over 400km. 10 Heading into performance territory, the more powerful 210kW Elroq 85 will reduce the 0-100km/h time to 6.6 seconds and increase the top speed to 180km/h. This variant uses a 77kWh battery, providing a WLTP-rated range of over 560km.