Cupra has confirmed significant updates to its Leon line-up for Australia, with the introduction of the first Leon Sportstourer wagon and a wider choice of hybrid and performance drivetrains. The revised range will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Prices will begin at $46,990 for the Leon S mild hybrid hatch, while the performance-focused VZx hatch is listed from $64,990*. At the top of the line-up sits the new Leon Sportstourer VZe plug-in hybrid, priced at $69,990.

The Leon S hatch combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology producing 110kW. Cupra claims fuel use of 5.4L/100km combined, assisted by energy recuperation and the ability to coast with the engine switched off in certain conditions.

The Leon VZx hatch retains the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine developing 221kW and 400Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A front differential lock is standard, enabling controlled power delivery. The model records a 0–100km/h time of 5.7 seconds.

The new Leon Sportstourer VZe introduces Cupra’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with a 20kWh battery for a system output of 200kW and 400Nm. It can travel up to 121km (WLTP) on electric power, with claimed fuel use of 0.4L/100km. Acceleration to 100km/h takes 7.3 seconds.

The Leon S hatch includes features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, tri-zone climate control, heated sports front seats, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless phone integration and a 10-airbag safety suite. A $2,200 Leather & Sound Package adds Moonslate leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Sennheiser audio system.

The VZx hatch gains 19-inch forged alloys, quad exhausts, adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes and specific drive profiles. A $7,600 Extreme Package introduces Cupra bucket seats, an Akebono brake package and Matrix headlights.

The Sportstourer VZe wagon builds on the S hatch specification with 19-inch alloys, adaptive suspension, 12-speaker audio, power tailgate and roof rails. A panoramic roof can be added for $2,000.

Ten colours will be offered across the range, including three matte finishes. Test drives and orders for the updated Leon range will open in October 2025, with deliveries beginning in November.

Pricing

CUPRA Leon S (hatch) RRP $46,990* CUPRA Leon VZx (hatch) RRP $64,990* CUPRA Leon Sportstourer VZe RRP $69,990*

