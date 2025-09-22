CUPRA has confirmed the Terramar VZe, its new flagship medium SUV, will launch in Australia this November, priced from $77,990 RRP.

Positioned as accessible luxury, the VZe blends performance, electrification and premium equipment in one package.

At its core is CUPRA’s second-generation plug-in hybrid system, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor for 200kW and 400Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG transmission with paddle shifters, giving the SUV a 0–100km/h sprint time of 7.3 seconds. A 20kWh battery allows up to 110km WLTP electric driving range, with both 11kW AC and 50kW DC fast-charging options. Combined-cycle fuel use is rated at just 0.5L/100km.

The Terramar VZe builds on the sporty specification of the Terramar VZ, adding 20-inch Hadron black-and-copper alloy wheels, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Pro, and multiple drive profiles including Comfort, Performance and CUPRA to assist performance whether on a winding back country road or in daily city commuting.

Inside, the cabin features Deep Burgundy leather-appointed sports bucket seats, a Supersport heated steering wheel, 12-speaker Sennheiser audio, and a panoramic digital layout with a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit and 12.9-inch central touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard equipment also includes a 360-degree camera, Matrix LED headlights, 3-zone climate control, and a power tailgate with kick sensor.

On the safety front, the VZe is equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane assist, Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Park Assist, driver fatigue monitoring, and semi-autonomous Travel Assist.

CUPRA Australia head of product Jeff Shafer said the new PHEV represents the brand’s ethos. “The Terramar VZe proves medium SUVs can be both engaging and efficient, stylish and spacious,” he said.

Options include Century Bronze matte paint ($2,900), Dark Void premium paint ($620), and a $2,000 panoramic sunroof. The Terramar VZe will join a broader SUV family that also includes the Terramar S mild-hybrid, Terramar V turbo petrol, and Terramar VZ performance petrol variants.