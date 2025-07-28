Recently we tested the new BMW M235 Gran Coupe, the sporty version of the updated version of BMW’s smallest sedan. It’s a compelling package that’s fast, great quality and good to drive, but also priced too close to the 3 Series which offers a more well-rounded package. How does the entry-level 218 Gran Coupe compare instead?

Priced from a far more reasonable $60,400 plus on-road costs, the 218 Gran Coupe trades the M235’s 233kW 2.0-litre four for a 115kW 1.5-litre turbo three-pot, and unlike the M235, is front-wheel drive. In Australia, the 218 features the M Sport styling package as standard, so when it comes to appearances, it at least looks like its more expensive sibling.

Despite being the entry level BMW sedan, the 218 Gran Coupe is well equipped with 18-inch wheels, automatic LED exterior lighting with adaptive high beam, ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery, heated electric front seats, a 10.7-inch touchscreen with BMW’s new OS9 software, wireless smartphone mirroring, a head-up display and a long list of active safety kit.

Only a few options are available, including the $5154 Enhancement Package with 19s, a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio, adaptive lane guidance and a heated steering wheel, as well as a $2462 M Sport Package Pro with upgraded brakes, sporty-looking dark exterior trims and sports seats, plus various paint and trim options as well.

We’d tick the Enhancement Package, but even without it, the 218 Gran Coupe is comfortably better value than its Audi A3 35 TFSI and Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 key rivals. The A3 is less expensive upfront, but optioned to the BMW’s equipment level makes it around $2200 more expensive than the 218, while the CLA 200 starts $12,800 higher and needs a $5000 option package to match the BMW’s equipment levels.

Whereas the A3’s cabin quality leaves a lot to be desired, the materials used in the 218 feel quite premium. While the leather trim is fake, it does a commendable job in feeling like the real thing and, in the no-cost optional red colouring of our test car, certainly made us feel expensive.

The switchgear, steering wheel and plastics inside the 218 all feel higher than its asking price suggests. Impressively for those with a budget that doesn’t stretch to the M235, the 218’s cabin is nigh on identical to its faster sibling.

Open the rear door to the 2 Series Gran Coupe and you’ll find that its rear seat just isn’t as roomy as the Audi A3 sedan – blame the ‘coupe’ part of the name – and six-footers will feel cramped with a bit of legroom but no headroom. Rear amenities include door pockets, a central arm rest, air vents and charging ports but no climate zone, heated seats or map pockets.

The 430-litre boot is more positive thanks to a big under-floor storage area and a few clever features such as hooks and side storage, though its small opening restricts what can be put in there. For longer items, the rear seat also folds 40:20:40.

On the road, the 218 is nowhere near as fast as the M235 but it’s still fun to drive with a lovely chassis, quick front end and balanced feel. Whereas the M235’s all-wheel drive system adds weight and dulls the fun factor a bit, the 218 feels lighter on its feet. On a highway drive, the 218 is also an excellent long-distance tourer, though it’s still a bit too firm on the Enhancement Package’s 19-inch wheels.

The turbo three-pot used in the 218 is a great entry-level engine: raspy and characterful, if not a complete powerhouse. BMW claims it hits 100km/h in 8.6 seconds, which is more than adequate for most – it also claims that it’ll use 6.3L/100km on a combined cycle, but we achieved 5.2L/100km in our testing that skewed towards highway use. On a trip from Sydney to Coffs Harbour and back, it returned an impressive 4.7L/100km.

As we saw with the M235, the BMW 218’s active safety features are impressive, with everything from the adaptive lane guidance to adaptive high beam providing genuine assistance.

The heavy update for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has made it better than ever, and it makes a lot more sense as the entry-level 218 than the M235. Removing almost $27,000 from the price tag improves the value equation significantly, yet the 218 doesn’t feel like less car than the M235. Sure, it’s nowhere near as quick but it’s actually more engaging to drive, its quality is identical and it’s still a comfortable, well equipped, tech-rich and accomplished product.

Specs

Model BMW 218 Gran Coupe Engine 1499cc turbocharged three-cylinder Peak power 115kW (4900rpm – 6500rpm) Peak torque 230Nm (1500rpm – 4600rpm) Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-100km/h 8.6 seconds Top speed 230km/h Fuel consumption (claimed/as tested) 6.3L/100km, 5.3L/100km Claimed CO2 emissions 143g/km Fuel type/tank size 95RON premium unleaded, 49L L/W/H/WB 4546/1800/1445/2670mm Boot space 430 litres Kerb weight 1420kg Warranty 5-year/unlimited km, 3 years of roadside assistance 5-year service cost $2380 Price $60,400 plus on-road costs On sale Now

This review first appeared in the August 2025 issue of Wheels magazine, on sale now.