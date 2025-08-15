BMW is closing a chapter in its performance car history with the M850i Edition M Heritage, a limited-run variant marking the end of the 8 Series M car line. Just 500 units will be built, available only in the United States, Canada and South Korea, with production starting late 2025 and first deliveries expected early next year.

Based on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupé, the Edition M Heritage is a tribute to the first-generation 8 Series (E31), which was sold between 1990 and 1999. Buyers can choose from five paint finishes taken directly from that era — Bright Red, Mauritius Blue, Cosmos Black, Oxford Green, and the rare Daytona Violet.

Each car is fitted with a carbon-fibre roof accented by the M division’s signature tri-colour stripes, as well as 20-inch M Dual-Spoke Orbit Grey wheels. The M Sport Professional package is standard, adding upgraded brakes with black calipers and darkened exterior trim.

Inside, the cabin blends black Merino leather and Alcantara upholstery with diamond-pattern stitching inspired by the M8, complemented by matte carbon-fibre inlays and M tri-colour stitching throughout. Edition-specific badging appears on the dashboard, cupholder cover, and illuminated doorsills, each marked “1/500” to signify its rarity.

Under the bonnet, the mechanicals remain unchanged from the standard M850i. Power comes from a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 390 kW and 750 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. The result is a 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds and a top speed electronically capped at 250 km/h.

BMW has taken an all-inclusive approach to the Edition M Heritage. High-end features such as the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the Driving Assistance Professional Package are standard, with no optional extras beyond paint choice.

Priced at US$131,575 including destination charges — about US$23,000 above the regular M850i Gran Coupé — the Edition M Heritage is positioned as a collector’s farewell to one of BMW’s most distinctive grand tourers.