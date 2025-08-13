BMW is reportedly developing a rugged, boxy SUV – internally dubbed the G74 – designed to take on the Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class.

Slated to enter production in the second half of 2029 at its South Carolina plant, the G74 is speculated to ride on a heavily modified X5 platform, positioning itself as a new off‑road flagship.

This move signals a strategic shift: while BMW continues investing in electric variants, the G74 is expected to maintain an internal combustion engine, potentially combined with hybrid technology, catering to still-strong demand for petrol-powered SUVs – especially as electric G-Class models reportedly experience slower sales.

BMW’s recent unveiling of an xOffroad package for the X5 Silver Anniversary Edition (above and main) – featuring all-terrain tyres, underbody protection, and a rear locking differential – acts as a conceptual stepping-stone for what the G74 might refine and expand upon.

While BMW has ruled out pickups as “beyond the brand,” executives have voiced openness to rugged SUVs, recognizing the global rise in demand for vehicles that blend comfort, luxury, and serious off-road capability.