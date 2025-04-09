First released back in 2008, the BMW X6 was one of the pioneers in the coupe SUV segment that even now is still quite popular globally.

Now in its third generation, the X6 continues to be based on the popular X5 but trades its boxy rear and optional third row of seating for a heavily raked coupe-like roofline.

Ever since its release, the X6 has been a controversial product, though its success is clear to see as multiple rivals have been spawned since. If you’re after a coupe SUV, is the X6 the model to choose? Here’s the WhichCar guide.

How much does the BMW X6 cost?

xDrive30d $143,600 xDrive40i $147,600 M60i $181,600

Which features are standard in the BMW X6?

The entry-level X6 xDrive30d and xDrive40i models share the same equipment list:

21-inch alloy wheels with run flat tyres and a space-saver spare

M Sport exterior styling

Automatic all-LED exterior lighting with auto high beam

Rain-sensing automatic rain-sensing wipers

Keyless entry with push button start and phone key access

Electric tailgate with hands-free operation

Heated and auto-folding/auto-dimming exterior mirrors that auto-dip on the passenger side

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

M Leather steering wheel

‘Verino’ synthetic leather upholstery

Electric sports front seats with driver’s memory functionality

Heated front seats

BMW live services with over the air updates, real time traffic alerts and remote services

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

14.9-inch touchscreen with live services and apps like weather

Satellite navigation with live traffic

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

10-speaker sound system

Wireless phone charger

6x USB charging ports

Selectable driving modes

Configurable interior ambient lighting

Head-up display

Safety features:

Seven airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Front and rear cross-traffic alert

Blind-spot monitoring

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive lane guidance

Driver attention monitoring

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Speed limit information

360-degree camera

Automatic parking

Front and rear parking sensors

Low-speed rear auto braking

Automatic post-accident SOS calling

Alarm with remote theft recorder

Drive recorder

The X6 has never been tested by ANCAP, but the closely related X5 received a five-star rating in 2018 based on older protocols.

X6 M60i adds:

Nappa leather instrument panel

Quad-zone automatic climate control

Soft-close doors

Door sill finishers with ‘M60i’ designation

464W Harman Kardon sound system

Metallic paint

22-inch alloy wheels

Tyre pressure monitoring

High-gloss M Sport package with gloss black mirror caps, and grille

Red M Sport brakes

M seat belts

M Sport exhaust system

M Sport differential

Adaptive M suspension including anti-roll stabilisation

X6 optional extras:

Enhancement Package with 22-inch wheels, metallic paint, tyre pressure monitoring, glass interior trim pieces and 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system: $6,000

Comfort Package with heated rear seats, heated and cooled front cup holders, heated front console and door panels, heated steering wheel, rear sun shades and rear privacy glass: $2,500 for the M60i, $3,800 for the 30d and 40i as it also includes quad-zone climate control for them

Executive Package with massaging front seats, glass interior elements, comfort front seats, ventilated front seats, gesture control: $8,500 (or $6,500 when ordered with Enhancement Package)

M Sport Pro Package with high gloss exterior trim, shadow line lighting, M Sport brakes with red callipers and an M Sport exhaust (30d and 40i only): $3,000

BMW Individual ‘Merino’ leather trim in either white, brown, tan or black: $4,000 ($2,500 with Executive Package)

Nappa leather instrument panel (30d and 40i): $2,500

Black suede headliner: $2,500

BMW Individual piano black or ash interior trim: $800

M carbon fibre interior trim: $1,700

Remote engine start (40i and M60i): $690

Four-wheel active steering (standard on M60i): $2,500

Adaptive air suspension (30d and 40i): $2,500

Trailer tow hitch: $2,500 (tongue and adaptor cable sold separately)

Gloss black roof rails: $800

Luggage compartment package: $800

1,508W Bowers & Wilkins Diamond sound system: $8,000 (only in conjunction with the Executive or Enhancement Package on 30d and 40i)

Colour range (all no-cost on M60i):

Alpine White: no cost

M Carbon Black: $2,000

Black Sapphire: $2,000

Mineral White: $2,000

M Brooklyn Grey: $2,000

Skyscraper Grey: $2,000

Manhattan: $2,000

Aventurine Red: $2,000

Dravit Grey (not available on M60i): $4,600

Tanzanite Blue (not available on M60i): $4,600

M Isle of Man Green (M60i only): no cost

Interior colour range:

Silverstone grey

Coffee brown

Cognac tan

Black

Red and black

How comfortable and practical is the BMW X6?

The interior of the X6 is genuinely luxurious, with ample soft touch surfaces around and some lovely switchgear, like the glass elements of our test car. The cognac colouring of our test car’s upholstery was lovely too, and really gave a warm vibe to the cabin. Our test car also featured a carbon-like trim, which went well with the tan upholstery.

The X6’s cabin is dominated by the twin-screen set up, with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display accompanied by a 14.9-inch touchscreen with BMW’s latest iDrive 8 software. Unlike the smaller X1 and X2, the X6 has kept the control wheel for use at speed, but it’s also a touchscreen.

The system can also be controlled via voice through saying “hey BMW”, and it’s quite a fast system too. It can be overwhelming to use at first, however, thanks to the sheer amount of features on offer – plus, the climate control is now built into the screen. The shortcut icons make it easier to use, but it’s still not as ergonomic as physical controls.

Still, having features like weather and Spotify inbuilt into the car is handy, and the screen quality is excellent too. We love the classy animations, and the optional Harman Kardon sound system of our test car sounded great as well.

Front seat comfort is excellent with soft and supple upholstery and seemingly endless ways of adjusting the seats – even the side bolsters can be moved in and out to hold occupants in the seat better.

There’s also a lot of storage from the big door bins, big bottle holders, a wireless charger underneath the dashboard, a big space underneath the split-open armrest and a large glovebox as well.

Rear seat space in the X6 is impressive for two occupants given its slinky roofline, though keeping it to two is a good idea as the middle seat is compromised. The rear seat is otherwise reasonably well equipped with air vents, USB-C charging ports, map pockets and door pockets – sun shades, a dual-zone climate zone and heated seats are on the options list.

The X6’s healthy 580-litre boot can be expanded to 1,530L with the rear seats folded and like the rest of the cabin, it’s well finished with lovely carpeting, and also features clever storage solutions like space underneath the floor and on the sides, plus some hooks to hang bags off. Unusually for a modern BMW, there’s also a space saver spare wheel underneath the boot floor.

How big is the BMW X6?

The X6 measures 4,960mm long, 2,004mm wide, 1,700 tall and rides on a 2,975mm long wheelbase.

How much can the BMW X6 tow?

All X6 variants can tow a 3,500kg braked trailer with a 750kg unbraked towing capacity.

Will I enjoy driving the BMW X6?

In an SUV frame of mind, absolutely. The X6’s mechanically identical X5 sibling rewrote the rulebook for how well an SUV could drive upon its release way back in 1999 and the X6 only improves on that thanks to its sportier attitude.

Put simply, the X6 is the sportiest SUV this side of the impressive Porsche Cayenne, which is a big feat – the way the X6 goes around corners despite its heft is great. Of course, it’s not a sports car like a Z4 but the X6’s handling ability is impressive.

While that translates to a slightly firm feel in regular driving, the X6 is still entirely comfortable. While rear visibility isn’t amazing thanks to the sloping roofline, it’s still a very nice place to spend time on the road; its noise suppression is impressive, the steering is well weighted and it’s very easy to drive.

Three turbocharged powertrains are available: six-cylinders with either petrol or diesel power, or a stonking V8 in the M60i. Obviously, the V8 is fast and sounds great, but even the sixes on offer are quite satisfying to drive. Our xDrive40i test car’s engine sounded great, provided more than ample thrust – its claimed 0-100km/h time is just 5.4 seconds – and was pretty good on fuel, aided by the excellent 48V mild-hybrid system that aids both performance and economy.

How much does the BMW X6 cost to run?

The combined fuel consumption for the X6 ranges from 7.7L/100km for the 30d to 9.3L/100km for the 40i and 11.9L/100km for the M60i. Claimed CO2 emissions range from 203g/km for the 30d to 211g/km for the 40i to 261g/km for the M60i. The petrol X6s must be fuelled with premium unleaded fuel and feature an 83-litre fuel tank.

We recorded just over 10L/100km in the xDrive40i in mostly urban driving, which is impressive given the size and weight of the X6.

What warranty covers the BMW X6?



Like all new BMW products, the X6 is covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty with three years of roadside assistance. BMW’s cars are covered by condition-based servicing, which means that the car decides when it needs a service but once-yearly/every 15,000km is given as a general guide.

A five-year/80,000km service plan costs $3,275 or $655 annually.

Which BMW X6 should I buy?

It really depends on where your priorities lie – all three variants in the X6 range are accomplished, refined and great all-rounders.

The diesel will give good performance with reasonable fuel economy, though diesel isn’t best suited to everybody. The M60i is very fast and makes a great noise, but it’s also almost $200,000 once on-road costs are factored into the price.

For our money, we’d buy the xDrive40i and revel in that lusty petrol six, reasonable thirst and excellent handling. Even unoptioned, it would make for a wonderfully luxurious and sporty SUV under the $150,000 mark.

Which cars rival the BMW X6?

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Genesis GV80 Coupe

Audi Q8