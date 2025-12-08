MG Motor Australia has confirmed local pricing and specifications for the all-new MG7, a mid-size fastback sedan aimed at buyers who want something more style-focused than a traditional four-door. The MG7 arrives as a single, well-equipped variant priced at $44,990 before on-road costs, with the car set to go on sale through MG’s dealer network.
The MG7’s headline is its coupe-like fastback profile, a body style that has become rare in the mainstream mid-size market. MG is leaning into the sporty theme with frameless doors, quad exhaust outlets and a deployable rear spoiler. The spoiler can be adjusted through multiple stages, giving the driver some control over the car’s look and aero behaviour.
Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 170kW and 380Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, supported by an electronic limited-slip differential. MG says the chassis is tuned for predictable handling, and the MG7 rides on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/40 Michelin tyres.
Inside, the MG7 is pitched as a premium step up for the brand, with soft-touch trim, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and a panoramic sunroof. A Bose 14-speaker sound system is standard, as is a head-up display.
Technology is centred around a 12.3-inch touchscreen with both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless phone charging, satellite navigation and a 360-degree camera system are also included as standard. MG says the car’s drive modes and electronic suspension settings can be customised, along with exhaust sound and the spoiler’s operation.
Safety gear includes seven airbags and MG’s Pilot driver-assistance suite. While local crash testing hasn’t been completed yet, MG says the MG7 has been engineered with a five-star ANCAP target in mind, using a high-strength body structure and a full set of active safety features.
The MG7 is offered in Emerald Green as the standard colour. Other paint finishes cost $695 extra, and a Bordeaux Red suede-like interior package is a $695 option.
Like MG’s broader Australian range, the MG7 is covered by a 10-year warranty when serviced through MG dealerships. The brand’s local network now tops 100 outlets, which MG says will support nationwide rollout and servicing as deliveries begin.
